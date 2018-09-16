Viomi: IPO Valuation Update

The company is proposing an initial pricing range of $9-$11 per ADS. With 207.8 million common shares outstanding post-IPO, this would give Viomi a market cap range of $623-$763 million.

Viomi, the Xiaomi-backed maker of home appliances, has updated its IPO filing with an indicated initial pricing and offering structure.

Viomi (VIOT), the Chinese maker of home appliances best known for its line of smart water purifiers, is inching closer to its IPO. Last week, the company filed an update to its IPO filing that included its initial indication at pricing and structure.

Viomi's IPO, to me, is a mixed bag. On one hand, Viomi's product niche and market opportunity are incredibly attractive. One of the most dominant themes of the past few years has been the rise of the Chinese middle class and Chinese consumerism, and from that standpoint, Viomi's growth trajectory is near limitless. It has the potential to put water purifiers, smart fridges, and stoves in hundreds of millions of Chinese households, addressing a market that is far less penetrated than the stagnant market for U.S. home goods.

Viomi is also a technology leader, thanks to its association with Xiaomi. The company's home appliances are largely "smart" products that are connected via Viomi's IoT@Home platform. The company's fastest-growing segment is in its smart fridges, which are voice-controlled and can assist owners with food inventory management. This is cutting-edge technology that hasn't fully penetrated in the U.S., either. Viomi's products are positioned in high-end retail locations (700 storefronts throughout China), most of which are operated by retail partners.

However, the backdrop on which Viomi is operating is a bit of a mixed bag. On one count, the broader macro environment in China is under siege, with China recently considering rebuffing U.S. trade talks in response to President Trump's proposal to move forward with $200 billion of additional tariffs. Tariffs have had a noticeable impact on China's economy, and most certainly its stock market, with the Hang Seng Index last week dipping into bear market territory. In addition, the other concern I raised in my original article was Viomi's close links to Xiaomi, which, through its founder Lei Jun, is not only Viomi's controlling shareholder but is also its largest customer and distributor. The nature of this pass-through distribution relationship with Xiaomi can certainly call into question Viomi's growth and whether its revenues fully represent end-customer sell through.

Viomi's comps are also not very favorable. The other major Chinese hardware company to list in the U.S. this year was Huami (HMI), a maker of fitness trackers and another Xiaomi-controlled company. Since its IPO at $11 per share, Huami shares have largely traded down:

Viomi's updated valuation, in my view, gives me no added reason to invest in the stock. I retain my original view that investors will have an opportunity to buy Viomi at below IPO prices later on in its lifecycle, much like its sibling Huami.

Updated valuation walk-down

Viomi's most recent IPO filing indicates a pricing range of $9-$11 per ADS. The company has also updated its IPO registration documents to indicate its intention of selling 11.4 million American Depository Shares, each of which represent three shares of Class A common stock. This also indicates an intended IPO size of $114 million, roughly in line with the size of Huami's $110 million IPO earlier in January.

The snapshot below, taken from Viomi's updated F-1 filing, neatly summarizes its proposed IPO structure:

Figure 1. Viomi offering structure

Source: Viomi F-1A filing

Post-IPO, there will be 90.2 million Class A shares outstanding (which is the IPO currency), plus 117.6 million Class B shares. Similar to many technology companies, whether American or Chinese, the insider-owned Class B shares carry a 10:1 voting ratio against the Class A common shares, giving IPO buyers essentially just a sliver of control over the company. Xiaoping Chen, Viomi's founder and CEO, owns roughly 70% of the Class B shares, with Xioami and its founder Jun Lei controlling the remainder.

With each ADS representing three common shares, the $10/ADS midpoint of Viomi's pricing range translates to a per-share price of $3.33. At 207.8 million shares outstanding post-IPO, Viomi has an expected midpoint market cap of $692.0 million, with a range of $623.4 million to $761.9 million.

The company expects $102.2 million of net proceeds from this offering, after deducting typical legal and investment banking fees. After we net out these expected proceeds as well as $38.8 million on Viomi's June balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of $551.0 million at the midpoint of its IPO pricing range.

Here's a refresher as to where Viomi's financials stand:

Figure 2. Viomi financials

Source: Viomi F-1A filing

As I noted in my prior article, Viomi's revenues have grown tremendously in the first half of this year (at a ~4x pace, to ¥1.04 billion or $152.2 million) largely due to the growth in smart kitchen/fridge products. We again have to caution against Viomi's revenue growth - as the company's sales are recognized as revenue when they change over into Xiaomi's hands, not when end-consumers actually buy them. Even though Xiaomi is now a public company, given the relative size of Xiaomi to Viomi, it will be hard to tell whether Viomi stuffs Xiaomi with unsold inventory in order to boost its revenue growth.

If we give Viomi the benefit of the doubt and assume that revenues for the full year FY18 can grow at a ~3x pace, we arrive at a revenue estimate of ¥2.62 billion; which, at today's exchange rate of ¥6.87 to the dollar, equates to roughly $381.3 million. This puts Viomi's current valuation at 1.44x EV/FY18 revenues.

This isn't an unreasonable valuation multiple for a fast-growing hardware company with decent 28% gross margins. However, given the dour outlook for Chinese stocks, investors may not be willing to bite. Huami, for example, is currently trading around $10 (down about 10% from its IPO price six months ago) and is trading at approximately 0.8x revenues. Of course, Huami has a much slower growth rate (77% y/y growth last quarter), but a similar margin profile and a larger scale and more proven track record for execution.

In my view, Viomi will have a hard time reaching a valuation multiple meaningfully beyond Huami's, given investors' caution around the space.

Final thoughts

Despite a massive market opportunity, Viomi has two strikes counting against it: first, it's a hardware company; and secondly, it's based in China. Investor sentiment against both market segments have weakened considerably over the course of this year, and Viomi will likely have a difficult time convincing investors to focus on its rapid growth rate over the broader market outlook.

The best strategy for investors, in my opinion, is to wait out the first few months of Viomi's IPO. Should the stock meaningfully dip post-IPO, as it did for Huami, investors can re-evaluate a long position at a lower price.

