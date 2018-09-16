What Tesla Has To Do To Raise $2 Billion Capital

Given the same forecasts in next few quarters, the funding formula suggests that Tesla should be able to raise $5 billion in new capital with institutions’ support.

The need and the ability to raise more capital have always been Tesla’s (TSLA) “Achilles’ heel,” especially after the weekly 5,000 cars production goal was reached. Since Tesla’s institutional investors routinely hold over 70% of the outstanding shares, their interest in subscribing to new shares is critical in determining the success of a future equity raise. To this end, I first identified the relevant financial metrics which Tesla institutional investors use to determine their investments. Based on this framework, I was able to establish the conditions that Tesla needs to have in order to raise the next $2 billion of equity capital in the near future.

Institutional Investment Metrics

From hundreds if not thousands of SA’s posts, several economic metrics have been regularly identified as important to Tesla investors. This includes, but is not limited to, number of cars produced, revenue growth, earnings growth, gross margin, capital expenditure, free cash flow, and cash burn. The question I am posing is how institutions change their holdings in response to the changes in these metrics.

To answer this question, I proceeded to collect weekly Tesla institutional holdings in terms of percentage and shares for the period of 2012-2018 (Bloomberg). I further lagged the fundamental metrics backward for 45 trading days due to the reporting lag of institutional 13F holding data. Then I correlated the metrics to the level of institutional holding with the possible factors in order to find an economic meaningful relationship (Table 1).

Number of Cars Produced Over Revenue

There is an easy way to read the historical results in Table 1. For example, whenever Tesla made an additional 100 cars, institutions increased their holdings 184,000 shares. Or, for every 1% Tesla’s stock is overvalued, institutional holding was reduced by 730,000 shares. To no one’s surprise, the number of cars that Tesla has produced is the most dominating factor over topline revenue, since Tesla’s hitting the production target has been and may still be the most frequently debated topic among analysts. This is why the revenue impact on institutional holding is negligible.

Gross Margin Over EPS

In just the last few months, after the 5,000 weekly production target was first hit, the profitability, or lack thereof, of the Model 3 moved up to the forefront of the debates. Many have speculated that the Model 3’s margin will not be high enough to generate enough operating cash flow to reduce the need for the next capital raise. Even in the early stage of testing Model 3 viability and production feasibility, there have been convicted investment theses that focus only on the Tesla’s profitability, regardless of the significant improvement in both the number of cars being produced and the growth in top-line revenue. As a result, institutional investors have moved their attention onto the gross margin growth more than bottom line EPS, after the quantity met the target. In fact, whenever gross margin improved by 1%, institutions would have increased their holding by 430,000 shares. Yet, changes in EPS seem to have little impact on institutional holding.

Cash Burn Over Free Cash Flow

Technically, institutions have a love and hate relationship with how Tesla uses cash. In the early stage, they wanted Tesla to get enough financing to expand the production capacity in order to meet the goal. Once the target is close to being hit, the market expects Tesla to generate enough internal operating cash flow so less external capital raise is needed. Ultimately, institutional investors are very sensitive to the speed of cash burn because it directly dictates the need for the next capital raise. As a result, Tesla has strategically changed its investment in capital expenditure in order to indirectly control the speed of cash burn. Accordingly, it appears that institutions will increase their holding if the cash burn and capital expenditure do slow. Incidentally, after cash burn and capital expenditure, free cash flow provides little additional information to institutional investors.

A Funding Formula

In summary of Table 1, it appears that there is a “funding relationship” between the number of institutional holding (shares) and the relevant metrics that institutions are using:

Institutional holding (mil shares) = 0.194 Million (No. of Cars)

+ 0.43M (Gross Margin) – 0.066M (Capx) + 0.06M (Cash Burn)

Based on this relationship between institutional holdings and relevant financial metrics, I can examine the feasibility of Tesla’s next capital raise in terms of whether Tesla institutions will subscribe enough new shares of the capital raise. I first start with a hypothetical case of the next capital raise. Since Tesla’s last two equity raises were $730 million and $1.7 billion, Goldman Sachs also estimated that Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in next two years to keep it going. As a result, I assumed a reasonable scenario of a $2-$5 billion capital raise. Assuming that the subscription size is about $280 a share, it would require 7.14 million new shares being subscribed by the market. I further assumed that Tesla institutions will need to subscribe approximately 70% (historical average) of outstanding shares. For a $2 billion equity raise, Tesla institutions have to pick up 5 million shares, or $1.4 billion of the new shares (Table 2). Thus, 5 million shares will be the minimum institutional subscription level to make the next capital raise successful. Note that the case in Table 2 is just an example, the institutional subscription size will increase by the same percentage as the funding size is increased.

Capital Raise Scenario Analysis

The next step I assumed several somewhat random scenarios of Tesla's future conditions in terms of the relevant metric identified before. For example, the current financials indicate that Tesla has a gross margin of 15.47% and a cash burn (cash changes) of $429 million, $609 million capital expenditure and made 53,339 cars in Q3 2018 (Table 3). Based on the funding formula, Tesla institutions would have held 135 million shares, but they actually only own 111 million out of 170 million shares outstanding. The difference between the actual and the estimated holding, -24 million shares, can only be explained by the non-economic metrics which were not used in the estimation process, e.g., management reputation or leadership.

I further experimented with some future likely estimated metric, such as gross margin increasing from 15.47% to 19% as analysts forecast in Q4 2018 (Case 1). With a very likely case that the production level goes up to 60,000 cars in the next quarter, the resulting metrics will enable institutions to buy 12.3 million new shares, easily passing the 5 million threshold (Table 3).

Similarly, with the number of cars varying between 56,000 and 60,000 per quarter, cash burn improved to a positive $100 million, or CAPEX increased to $700 million, the institutions may increase their holding by 14.1 million and 2.58 million, respectively (Case 2 and Case 3). A less likely Case 4 is that gross margin decreased to 14% and increases in both cash burn and CAPEX, institutions will only buy 0.25 million shares, much less than the 5 million shares needed.

Most Likely Capital Raise Outcomes

Lastly, I looked at the more likely scenarios following Street estimates of the same relevant metrics for the following quarters. The practical question is that, if Tesla’s financials come out the way that analysts estimated, what is the likely institutional interest on a $2 billion equity raise in the same quarter? In Table 4, I showed the estimates of institutions’ subscription of the new shares given each quarterly estimates (Bloomberg) on the relevant metrics. As a result, if the capital raise is held in Q4 2018, institutions will buy 15.6 million shares, and they will buy more, 25.6 million and 24.1 million shares for Q1 and Q2 2019, if the capital raise is held in those quarters. The more important finding is that in all three future quarters, Tesla institutions will easily oversubscribe the necessary shares to make a successful equity raise, based on the forecast financials. Furthermore, once Tesla can make over 60,000 cars a quarter, it becomes relatively easy to raise at least $2 billion in capital.

One Wild Card: Elon Musk

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has been highly praised for his superior ability to raise capital from the public market. This can be observed by the two previous oversubscribed equity raises and the overvalued debt offering. On the other hand, since his infamous “going private deal,” Tesla’s stock has lost more than 20% return with no apparent economic news release. The share loss has been attributed to the loss in “management confidence.” Either way, there appears to be some indication that Tesla institutional investors may be affected by Elon Musk’s personal charisma, good or bad. To estimate the potential link, I further correlated institutional holdings with a tweeter score which measures the Tesla sentiment on Tweeter (Thomson Reuters). The correlation suggests that for every 1% increase in tweeter sentiment, institutions will increase 150,000 shares of holding. As the Tesla sentiment score has fluctuated between -15% and +15%, and current score is close to -15%, a recent low (after the go-private deal fell through). It stands to reason that the Elon Musk sentiment score should rise and help institutions participate in the future capital raise.

Tesla’s funding formula suggests that institutions look at the four most relevant factors, including number of cars produced, gross margin, cash burn, and capital expenditure to decide the size of their investments. Using the most likely Street forecasts on these metrics, I was able to conclude that Tesla will have little problem raising enough capital from institutions to support an up to $5 billion capital raise, so long as Elon Musk does not pull out a wild card.

