Consider Buying Marathon Oil When It Falls

There are a number of reasons to like Marathon Oil (MRO). The Houston, Texas-based company, which operates in four shale oil-producing regions in the US, is targeting a 30% increase in unconventional production. That’ll push the company’s total production higher and fuel earnings growth. The company benefits from having a solid balance sheet, with low levels of debt and a lack of significant near-term maturities, and it generates strong levels of free cash flows.

In the last three years, Marathon Oil has transformed into a fast-growing shale oil producer with a diversified asset base. The company has sold a number of low-margin assets, most notably its interest in an oil sands mining project, and doubled down on four oil and gas producing regions in the US – the Eagle Ford in Texas; Northern Delaware Basin, which is a part of the larger Permian Basin in New Mexico; SCOOP/STACK play in Oklahoma; and Bakken in North Dakota. These are all low-cost and high-margin properties which primarily produce crude oil and natural gas liquids. These four liquid-rich plays have been driving the company’s growth.

In the first six months of this year, for instance, Marathon Oil produced 291,000 boe per day from the US, depicting a strong gain of 35.3% from 215,000 boepd in the same period last year. Nearly all of that production came from the four US plays. Meanwhile, its production from international markets, including Libya, has remained largely flat at around 132,000 boepd. But thanks to the double-digit growth in the four resource plays, the company’s total production climbed by 22% in the first six months of this year to 424,000 boepd.

Marathon Oil expects to continue growing its total production in the future by increasing output from the US resource plays, particularly from the Bakken, Oklahoma (SCOOP/STACK), and Northern Delaware Basin. The company is spending heavily to develop these properties.

Marathon Oil has set $2.3 billion of capital budget for this year, 92% of which has been earmarked for its four shale oil and gas assets. For the full year, Marathon Oil is targeting 14% to 18% increase in production, including 22% to 26% increase in oil volumes. The growth will be led by the company’s four core US assets where total production and oil production are forecasted to climb by 28% to 32%.

What I like about Marathon Oil is that it isn’t targeting growth just for the sake of it. The company isn’t aggressively deploying additional rigs or bringing a large number of wells to sales. Instead, it is focusing on improving well performance and efficiency. As a result, it can now produce more by keeping spending levels flat. That’s made Marathon Oil a rare oil producer that has increased its oil and gas production guidance twice without changing its development capital plan of $2.3 billion. By contrast, some other shale oil producers, such as Anadarko Petroleum (APC), have increased their capital budgets without making any changes to their production guidance.

The production growth, coupled with an improvement in oil prices, has fueled an increase in Marathon Oil’s earnings. In its latest quarterly results, Marathon Oil swung to an adjusted profit of $0.15 per share from a loss of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, thanks to the 16.4% increase in total production (21% increase on adjusted basis) to 419,000 boepd and 44% increase in realized oil prices to $66 a barrel. Moving forward, the company will continue reporting strong levels of production and will benefit from high oil prices which will push its profits higher.

Note that Marathon Oil doesn’t have exposure to weakness in oil prices at the Permian Basin. That’s because firstly, Marathon Oil doesn’t have significant exposure to the region since it is a diversified operator which gets just 4% of its total production from the Permian Basin. Secondly, the company has already hedged a vast majority of its oil production from the Permian Basin using basis swaps. The company has hedged 10,000 barrels of oil per day for the second half of 2018 and FY-2019. Its current oil production from the Permian Basin is a little higher than 10,000 bpd. For those volumes that are backed by basis swaps, Marathon Oil will receive an average price of $0.67 to $0.82 a barrel below the benchmark, which is substantially higher than the current price (September contract) that is $13 a barrel below the benchmark, as per data from the CME Group.

Marathon Oil also benefits from having a solid balance sheet. The company’s debt levels have remained flat as compared to the end of last year at $5.5 billion, but its cash reserves have tripled to $1.67 billion. As a result, the company’s net debt (debt minus cash) has fallen by 22% from the end of last year to $3.83 billion. This translates into a net debt ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage, of 24% which is one of the lowest among mid-to-large-cap oil producers. A number of other shale oil producers, such as Anadarko Petroleum and Continental Resources, carry a net debt ratio of more than 30%.

Additionally, Marathon Oil has a favorable debt maturity profile. The company neither has any short-term maturities nor any significant (more than $1 billion) near-term maturities. Its earliest debt maturity is the $600 million of 2.7% notes due in 2020 followed by $1 billion of 2.8% notes due 2022.

Additionally, I believe that Marathon Oil may also report higher levels of free cash flows in the coming quarters. The company already generates strong levels of cash flows, enough to cover not only its capital expenditure but also dividends. In the second quarter, Marathon Oil generated $767 million of cash flows from operations which funded development CapEx of $608 million and dividends of $43 million. Consequently, the company was left with free cash flows of $116 million ($767 million-$608 million-$43 million). But the CapEx will decline slightly in the coming quarters since the company’s spending activity was tilted towards the first half of the year. Its operating cash flows, on the other hand, could increase due to higher oil and gas volumes and productivity improvements. The drop in CapEx and increase in operating cash flows should push free cash flows higher.

The increase in production, earnings and free cash flows should lift Marathon Oil's stock. The company’s shares have already performed well in the last six months, rising by almost 40% in this period. The stock has easily outperformed its peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), whose shares have risen by 19% in the same period. Marathon Oil's stock is now priced 18-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimates. This has made Marathon Oil slightly more expensive than some of its peers, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Anadarko Petroleum, and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), whose shares are trading between 14-times and 17-times next year’s earnings estimates. I think investors should wait for a dip before buying this stock.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.