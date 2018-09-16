ETF Inclusion Of DBX

Plenty of investors still live and die by old market wisdom or what they find in the Stock Traders Almanac, rules like “sell in May and go away” or “September is always the worst month of the year” but one they haven’t learned yet is beware of ETF’s. Many funds now reconstitute on a quarterly basis which means that billions in fund assets will be traded in the next few weeks, potentially further upsetting an already shaky market. That’s why we decided to check back in on DropBox (DBX), one of 2018’s most anticipated IPOS that we reviewed in “DropBox: Much More to Come” here on Seeking Alpha (See Here) and now down almost 20% since them to find out whether the time had come for investors to start taking it seriously.

It’s been a tough start for DBX but then IPOs are always volatile and a bit messy, but it has been a summer of extremes for the stock especially compared to the flat performance for pure-play rival Box, Inc (BOX) and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY). First an earnings report and the loss of a key executive, then the early expiration of the IPO lock-up period which brought millions of new shares to the market, most of which are being sold short, more than 22% of its free float is now short. That large short interest might make for a spectacular rally giving shareholders a chance to recoup their losses, especially if it was trigged by a major event like DBX joining a larger ETF, but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be on the horizon anytime soon. But investors shouldn’t lose hope as two large funds could potentially add DBX to their portfolios before the end of the 4th quarter.

Setting the Stage:

In “DropBox: Much More to Come” we talked about how pervasive ETF ownership has become, with even small-cap stocks sometimes having double digit ETF ownership, making the old argument that value investors need to seek out stocks with “less ETF ownership” challenging at best, absurd at worst. By absurd we mean that ETFs are mostly passive index replicators which pull their constituents from larger benchmarks built by Russell or S&P or MSCI. Those ETFs buy what the index holds which supplies liquidity to active investors since they’re indifferent to price or the stock’s outlook. There’s no preset level of ETF ownership that’s always good or bad but being held in a variety of funds would seem to be more beneficial than being held in only a few or none at all.

But then there are those “ghost stocks” which are publicly traded but have relatively light to non-existent ETF ownership, denying them a much-needed source of liquidity. Why do we call them ghosts? Because they’re publicly traded, but something keeps them from being available for widespread inclusion in ETFs, which means they might as well be dead from the standpoint of ETF ownership. If most ETFs are constructed from stocks held in the S&P 500 or Russell 2000, then being included in those benchmarks means you already met certain basic criteria for ETF inclusion. Think of it almost as a pre-screening which means that if your company isn’t in a broad index, there’s probably a good reason why. Typically, you’re too small, too new, or too thinly traded. Even funds that only require their potential holdings to be traded on the NASDAQ have a minimum market cap and liquidity requirement.

For DBX, it comes down largely to their dual-share class structure, a relatively common feature of tech stocks that have come to market in the last decade, but something increasingly frowned upon my shareholder rights activists. You can read our first post on DBX for the details (Dropbox: Much More to Come) but they have pressured index sponsors to crack down on the practice which they did early in 2017 with Snap Inc (SNAP) which like DBX is also excluded from the S&P and Russell indexes, something almost unheard of for companies with market capitalizations in the billion. SNAP is facing some serious, nonsystematic risks and Match Group (MTCH) also has a dual share class structure and being a ghost certainly hasn’t held bit back, but we think being one of the few profitable social media companies (or its high short interest) might have something to do with that.

DBX has even lighter ETF ownership, currently at .31% or $31 million in nominal long ETF ownership versus 7.88% (and $266 million) for BOX and the impact of that lost liquidity is hard to miss. We’ve already talked about DBX’s steep losses while BOX is essentially flat but consider how rocky the path was to get there. In its short history as a public company, DBX has had 120 trade days and only 38 of those saw the difference between the opening and closing price move by less than 1% overall.

So, is there no hope for DBX? DBX’s dual share class structure may mean the stock is stuck in the ghost world so don’t expect a large S&P 500 allocation anytime soon, but SNAP and MTCH have demonstrated that you can still find your way into niche funds, including several that have semiannual or even quarterly rebalancing’s. But while wider ETF inclusion might help lift DBX, it could still prove to be too little, too late.

So where might DBX find a new home? Comparing our ownership reports for DBX and BOX brings up two strong candidates that could potentially add DBX to their portfolio’s. Both are from First Trust and have a thematic focus, which allows them to build their investment universe around something other than inclusion in a traditional benchmark like the S&P 500 or Russell 2000. Instead, industry classification and sources of revenue are more important, along with size, liquidity and the number of shares outstanding, something that has helped keep DBX out of other funds but which the recent IPO lock-up expiration has resolved.

The first is the only dedicated cloud ETF, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), a concentrated portfolio of just 30 names. If you’re wondering whether there are even 30 dedicated cloud stocks, that answer is no, which is why SKYY has a complicated formula it uses where 10% of the portfolio is allocated to “technology conglomerates” that indirectly use or support the industry. Next, they add up the market capitalizations of “pure play” and “non-pure play” stocks and weight each bracket by their percentage weighting within the whole. It then weights using a modified equally-weighted system, giving smaller names a chance to shine. So, less Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) and more Salesforce (CRM) and NetApp (NTAP) although how you determine eligibility is a bit of a mixed bag.

First, the index provider (ISE NASDAQ) only requires that you be “recognized” in the cloud industry, being listed on the NASDAQ (convenient right?) or NYSE and meet the minimum liquidity requirements including a 20% free float which DBX does. While the fund won’t reallocate until December, the cut-off date is in late October so for now DBX would seem to be eligible, but whether it will be included is another matter. SKYY uses a complicated cut-off formula to determine eligibility which seems to exclude some smaller stocks including BOX while whether AMZN is considered a “tech conglomerate” or a “pure play” isn’t made clear. The fund currently has over $2 billion in AUM so if DBX were to be included, this would be a more than $66m inflow, more than twice DBX’s current total ETF ownership.

Even more promising is the early $10 billion First Trust Down Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN), one of the fastest growing ETFs of 2018 thanks to some very large allocations to the FANGS which have delivered fantastic returns. Like SKYY, FDN has its own unique construction methodology which doesn’t rely on index membership, just sales, specifically 50% or more of your revenue must be generated on-line. Then add in a minimum market cap of $100 million and a 20% free float requirement and you have yourself a fund which includes BOX and other ghost stock SNAP. Seems like a slam dunk right? Not so fast.

The fund is reconstituted quarterly with the next trade coming up on Friday, September 21st although DBX might have already missed its shot as the cutoff date for inclusion was August 17th while the IPO lock-up didn’t expire until August 23rd. That would make the next reallocation, you guessed it, this December meaning DBX could potentially see two large inflows before the end of the year. The next question is obviously, how much? FDN divides its holdings into internet commerce and internet services with 15 coming from the former, 25 from the later with each potential component ranked by a combination of three-month averages of float-adjusted market cap and volume. Individual weights are hard to determine although SNAP currently has a 1% allocation which would mean a potential $100m allocation if DBX is selected for inclusion into FDN although a bigger problem by then might be the state of the market.

We’ve already talked about the recent weak performance by tech stocks, but we’ve seen another kind of deterioration, namely in the ETFG behavioral scores for both FDN and SKYY. Both funds have strong price momentum scores although a technician would point out their bearish patterns while FDN is having a hard time getting off its 50-day moving average. But their sentiment scores measuring a variety of contrarian indicators have begun to dip with FDN seeing a steady erosion of its short interest along with cash flows. The fund has taken in over $2 billion in new assets this year, but we’ve seen a slight outflow over the last several weeks as investors could be looking for the exits as the FANGS continue to tread water.

So while the outlook for DBX finding a new ETF home in the short-term is somewhat bleak, opportunistic buyers who watch their ETF calendars might find themselves well rewarded later this year.

