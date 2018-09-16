Red Hat Looks Ready For A New Uptrend

Open-source software firm Red Hat (RHT) dropped sharply back in June when the company issued a disappointing forecast. The company beat analysts’ EPS estimates and revenue, but the outlook was disappointing to investors. The stock dropped almost 19% in the days following the announcement with 14.2% of that decline coming the day after earnings.

The stock did find support at its 52-week moving average and then bounced back for a few weeks. Since then the stock has stabilized in the $140 to $150 range. The stock has moved to a new-post earnings high this week and I think the stock is ready to resume its upward trend.

The company is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday, September 19 and after the last report, investors will be anxious to hear what the company has to say. More importantly, investors will be anxious to see how others react to the report and the guidance.

Even After the Last Report Red Hat has Strong Fundamental Ratings

Looking at Investor’s Business Daily’s ratings system, Red Hat still ranks among the best when it comes to its EPS rating and the SMR rating. The earnings growth has averaged 22% per year over the last three years and in the last quarter they grew by 24%. Even after the disappointing guidance in June, analysts still expect the company to grow earnings by 16% for the fiscal year and by an average of 16.9% per year for the next five years.

Sales have also grown at an impressive rate over the last three years with annual growth rate of 18%. The last quarter showed 20% growth on a year-over-year basis. Analysts are expecting sales growth in the current fiscal year of 16.3%.

Like its earnings and sales growth, the company’s profitability measurements are well above average. The return on equity is at 39.9%, the profit margin is at 24.7%, and the operating margin is at 16.3%. The cash flow from operating activities has increased by 25.4% over the last two years.

The current P/E ratio is at 52.7 and that is down from 55.8 before the last earnings report and after the drop in the stock. The forward P/E is at 38.16 currently.

Red Hat was built on the strength and reliability of its Linux operating system. What is really impressive is how the company has been able to transition its flagship product from an on-site platform to a cloud-based product. Subscriptions to the cloud version have been propelling revenue growth along with the company’s newer products, OpenShift and Ansible.

Because Red Hat has done such a great job of transitioning its products and services to the cloud-based structure, it has not only been able to maintain its standing as one of the top open-source software companies, but it is also poised to improve its standing. This positions the company for outstanding revenue and sales growth in the years to come.

The 52-Week Moving Average has Acted as Support

As I mentioned before, the 52-week moving average acted as support when the stock dropped so sharply in June and the stock retested the trendline again in July and August. All three times, the stock bounced off of the support.

We see that the overbought/oversold indicators were above the midway point from the first quarter of 2017 all the way up to the drop in June. After the pullback, the 10-week RSI hit its lowest level since 2016 and the weekly stochastic readings hit oversold territory for the first time since February ’16.

The indicators have since moved off of their lows and are trending higher at this time. They aren’t anywhere close to overbought territory, but the RSI has moved back above the 50 level.

I drew two lines on the chart. The one trendline connects the lows from the last couple of years and that trend is still in place. The second line is actually a regression line from June of ’17 through June of ’18, before the sharp decline. That trend was smashed with the 19% drop in June.

I look for the long-term trendline to hold up even after the earnings report. Over the last few years, Red Hat has beaten the consensus estimate on six of seven occasions. Even with that track record, with the exception of the huge drop in June, the reactions to earnings were mixed. There were four instances where the stock moved higher and two instances where the stock gapped lower.

The Sentiment Has Shifted, but Remains Mixed

Since the last earnings report, the sentiment toward Red Hat has been pretty consistent and that is a little surprising given the selloff and the disappointing guidance. The analysts’ ratings show 21 “buy” ratings, seven “holds”, and two “sells”. Back in June there were 20 “buys”, eight “holds”, and one “sell”.

The short interest ratio is at 5.08 presently and that is up from 3.75 just a few weeks ago. The number of shares sold short increased by 5.7% and the average daily trading volume has declined slightly at the same time. Given Red Hat’s strong fundamentals and the price performance over the past three years, seeing a short interest ratio over 5.0 is surprising.

Looking at all the options that expire from now up to and including the October 19 series, the put/call ratio is currently at 0.51. That is in the extremely optimistic range and it is down from a reading of 0.86 ahead of the earnings report in June.

What really surprised me with the options information was that the total open interest between the puts and the calls only represented 1.6 days of average volume. It is also worth noting that the open interest was twice as high ahead of the June earnings report compared to what it is today. This suggests that even though option traders are optimistic toward Red Hat, the total open interest isn’t enough to move the stock sharply in either direction.

Gauging the total sentiment picture for Red Hat we see that analysts’ ratings haven’t changed much, the short sellers have gotten more bearish, and options traders have become more optimistic.

This is How I Would Play It

I am still bullish on Red Hat. If you own the stock already, I would look to hold on to it as long as it remains above the longer term trendline. If you are looking to buy it, I would wait for a few days after the earnings report. The fact that the sentiment hasn’t changed after a big drop is a little concerning.

If the stock gaps higher, I don’t think it will be by much. If you are looking to buy the stock with the goal of holding for six months or longer, I think the risk of investing ahead of earnings is greater than the potential reward.

Given the different reactions to the last seven earnings reports, I wouldn’t suggest an options trade ahead the report. If the stock does drop a little after the earnings report, but stays above the 52-week moving average, I can see buying calls that are one or two months out.

The fundamentals are still among the best around and the stock is still above its long-term trendline. As long as those two things remain in place after the report, I will remain bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.