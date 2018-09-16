Fitbit: Apple Watch Is No Threat

The stock dip back below $5.50 provides enormous value for a stock with an EV below $1 billion.

The biggest takeaway from the Apple event this week were the medical features on the Series 4 watches.

At the Apple (AAPL) event on September 12, the tech giant unveiled the new Watch Series 4 along several new iPhones. In response, Fitbit (FIT) dipped nearly 7% to the $5.50 range providing the long awaited opportunity to buy fear induced weakness on the smartwatch and fitness tracker stock. The catalyst to the story is that Apple ushered in the era of the smartwatch as a med-tech device that will ultimately boost the struggling Fitbit.

Watch Series 4 Is Impressive

The fears are that the updated fitness and health tracking on the Watch Series 4 will impact demand for the Fitbit smartwatches. According to ZDNet, the Watch has the following key feature updates.

What sticks out our the features that make the Watch Series 4 a fashionable medical device. The smartwatch can now perform an ECG, detect low heart rates, detect irregular heart rhythms and fall detection allowing the ability to contact emergency services.

The fall detection and heart rate sensors will make this Watch an item that people buy for older adults. What the items won't due is replace the much cheaper Fitbit watches. The biggest problem for most consumers are that the Watch Series 4 costs $399 for the basic version and $499 with LTE connectivity. The key to the recent success for Fitbit is that not all consumers want a smartwatch with all of the bells and whistles that costs at least $200 more than the Versa.

Medical Device

The media attention on the new Apple smartwatch focused on the devices shift towards a medical device. My previous research was very bullish on the shift of Fitbit towards a medical device maker and having Apple push the envelope helps that development.

The recent report from Yahoo went further to detail the data owned by Fitbit regarding heart rates. The report suggests that Fitbit has an incredible 150 billion hours worth of heart-rate data and another 6 billion nights of sleep data. These data troves are valuable to researchers and health professionals around the world.

The massive data combined with Apple obtaining FDA clearance for two features (see more details form the Verge) sets Fitbit up for a further inflection point with insurance companies and users. Imagine if the Versa adds fall detection technology along with the plans for glucose monitoring and sleep apnea providing a path to insurance company reimbursements. Do you think the insurance companies are going to provide a reimbursement on a $400 Apple Watch or a $200 Fitibit Versa?

Fitbit is already working with United Healthcare (UNH) and other insurance providers on providing consumers with devices to track activity in effort to keep people active. As well, the company is working with Google's (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) new Cloud Heathcare API to update electronic medical records and to collaborate on managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Remember that part of the problem with the Apple Watch is that it's limited to a small user base surrounding the iOS while Fitbit is independent and works just fine with Android devices.

At the time of the Twine Health acquisition earlier this year, MedCity News attributed the following statement to CEO James Park related to work with the FDA:

Touching on the company's work with the FDA and its participation in the digital health pre-certification pilot program. Park said the company plans to submit digital health tools centered on Afibrillation and sleep apnea detection for clearance this year.

Speaking of the Twine Health purchase, this company has a HIPAA-compliant health platform that helps manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. The company even has controlled trials conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Joslin Diabetes Center showing that foundational behavior change principles behind their technology helped drive statistically significant improvements in these chronic conditions.

For all of these reasons surrounding monitoring medical conditions on Fitbit devices, my view on the stock is even more bullish now. The stock trades at an incredibly low EV/S multiple of only 0.5x. Even a large medical device company like Medtronic (MDT) trades up at an EV/S multiple of 4.8x.

One clearly can't compare a very profitable large cap, medical device company with the current Fitbit. The point is where Fitbit can head in the future and the multiples assigned to such stocks once hooked into the medical arena.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Fitbit has several potential catalysts surrounding work with the FDA to obtain clearance for multiple features on their smartwatches and fitness trackers. The ability to offer the medical features in a more economical product and to the Android customer base offers the ability to compete against Apple.

The stock remains far too cheap with the potential catalysts ahead in the medical sector and even some additional opportunities in subscriptions surrounding fitness. Use the Apple Watch related fears to again own Fitbit around $5.50.

