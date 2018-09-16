CBS: A Lot Has Changed For Investors

Investors have overlooked media companies that develop and own original content like CBS. These companies are well-positioned to gradually transition to direct-to-consumer distribution platforms. While streaming has upended the industry, it is now easier than ever to distribute content globally. Investors aren’t focused on the international opportunities that streaming provides content rich companies. With CBS’s stock price significantly cheaper than the broader market, it's a low risk investment with plenty of upside.

The company is focused on ramping up its content investments and owning more and more content. Its streaming services, CBS All Access and Showtime, and licensing opportunities are diversifying the company's distribution avenues giving it the confidence and reach to bolster its content investments. Additionally, the company's legacy business has held up surprisingly well and its stable cash flow, partly due to the tax cuts, allows CBS to continue its large share buybacks. With stable/growing financial results this buys CBS time to either merge or sell itself as it looks to gain scale to better compete in streaming.

Growth Set to Continue

Financial results have been solid as revenue grew 6% in the most recent quarter and 13% in the prior quarter. Free cash flow rose from 905 million in the first six months of 2017 to $983 million in 2018. Also, advertising revenues continue to become less important to CBS as affiliate and subscriptions fees grow faster than overall growth. Earnings per share increased 8% largely due to stock buybacks which totaled 200 million dollars in the most recent quarter, and the company 2.7 billion remaining under its current repurchase program.

With subscribers to cable and other TV providers declining consistently, you'd think CBS's business would be under more pressure. But even advertising revenue grew 2% in the most recent quarter. Most importantly, CBS has been benefiting from a growing new revenue source called re-transmission fees for its affiliated television stations which are paid by Pay TV providers to carry broadcasters programming. Consolidation among TV stations has given broadcasters more leverage, and CBS is still benefiting from this with 25% growth in the most recent quarter. Management believes this will continue.

We will reset about three quarters of our retrans and reverse comp footprint over the next 2 years. And the even better news is that, that means 1/4 of our footprint is already locked in at rates consistent with our stated goals. So we are set up for strong secular growth across traditional and digital forms of distribution...On your retrans, the $2.5 billion, again, roughly, it's about $3 per sub and are owned and operated. So again, let's call the United States 90 million homes. We own television stations in 1/3 of it. So let's just call it 30 million times 3, times 12 months, that gets you just under $1.1 billion. And then the other 2/3 where we get reverse comp, that's about $2. So 60 million homes times 12 times 2 is about $1.4-something billion. That's the math of the $2.5 billion. I will tell you, every deal with do with both constituencies are at or above those rates. And as we said, as we -- over the next 2 years, we get to reset about 3/4 of it, about 30% next year in '19 and then the remaining in '20. So that's the math

Growth in its DTC initiatives are crucial toward allowing CBS to sustain its growing content investments. While not in the same league as Netflix, its streaming services complement the revenue the company gets from its legacy business nicely, and CBS is well ahead of its peers in developing a sustainable streaming business.

In affiliate and subscription fee revenue, we are clearly firing on all cylinders. As Les said, we now expect to achieve 16 million subs from CBS All Access and Showtime OTT by 2022, and that doesn't include any international subs, which we are just beginning to roll out.

CBS can drive growth in All Access through its sports offerings including the upcoming Super Bowl and events like March Madness. For the first time this year, All Access subscribers will be able to watch NFL games on their mobile phones and tablets with the CBS App. As the streaming services scale and content licensing opportunities increase, it makes the economics of developing and owning more content increasingly attractive. CBS can mix and match whether it wants to keep certain content just for its subscribers or license it out in certain markets. This flexibility allows CBS to confidently invest in original content it controls as the company focuses increasingly on creating internationally relevant content.

At the same time, we continue to grow in content licensing as we expand our content development and distribution to a host of third-party distributors such as Apple, Netflix, and TBS...Over the next few years, the Company expects to benefit from the renewal of several of its agreements with station affiliates and MVPDs, including virtual MVPDs. In addition, the Company’s existing agreements with station affiliates and MVPDs include annual contractual increases. Together, these factors are expected to result in continued growth in affiliate and subscription fees over the next several years... ...In content licensing, we will continue to reap the benefit of our increased programming and ownership and production output. Once again this fall, we will own more than 80% of our lineup on the CBS Television Network, including 5 of the 6 new series. This allows us to feed our direct-to-consumer services with fresh content all the time...And in addition to our CBS programming, we are also producing more shows for Showtime, more shows for The CW, more shows for cable and more shows for the leading streaming players. Creating premium content is core to what we do. Across the CBS Corporation, we are spending more than $7 billion a year on programming, which is on par with some of the largest companies. And when you look at our batting average of hits and that all the ways we are licensing our content around the world and then how our programming is driving higher rates and sub growth, especially at our direct-to-consumer services

Globally, CBS generated 15% of its total revenue internationally in 2017, and it is expanding All Access around the world with the service launching in Canada and Australia recently. The company has a chance to partly replicate Netflix’s international expansion.

In addition, we have just 2 dozen pilots in development with premium cable and streaming companies, including Amazon, YouTube and Hulu. As we increase the amount of programming we made for third-party distributors, we're driving growth at our content licensing business. This is particularly true in the global marketplace, where the demand for our premium content remains extremely healthy. Already, we've signed licensing deals with international broadcasters for our new fall series before they've even aired in the U.S., including a deal we just announced with RTL. All of this means that content licensing and affiliate and subscription fees are having a bigger and bigger impact on our overall results.

With English widely spoken around the world and streaming making it seamless to reach consumers globally, the company could substantially grow its international business in the future.

Management/Board of Directors Turnover

There are some good reasons why CBS’s stock price has lagged the market recently. National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, has mismanaged Viacom for years, and Wall Street has lost faith in the owners, the Redstone family. Consequently, there is widespread skepticism of Shari Redstone's, CEO of National Amusements, desire to recombine CBS with Viacom. Additionally, CBS was thrown into turmoil over the sexual misconduct allegations against the company's longtime CEO, Leslie Moonves. He resigned recently, and there has been a shakeup in the board, and management and Shari recently settled their legal battle resolving a major concern for the company. With six new board members and Moonves gone, this increases the chance of a merger or sale of the company something that Shari Redstone is clearly open too. The six new directors will bring a different perspective and won't be so beholden to the new CEO.

Investors have understandably grown frustrated by all the infighting between management and the controlling shareholder, but Shari Redstone has now clearly won the power struggle. She has been put in a tough situation due to her father, but I think she's shown good decision making with respect to Viacom. As I wrote about in a prior article, Viacom is showing increasing signs that a turnaround is happening. My view is that the main reason why Moonves and the board were so against a potential merger is not because of any harm to “shareholder value” but over fear of losing power. As one of the highest paid CEOs in America in 2017, Moonves was paid an egregious 69.3 million in 2017, and has been one of Hollywood's most powerful men for many years. Making the sexual misconduct allegations against him all the more appalling.

Moonves seemed mostly concerned with pleasing Wall Street with short-term results and holding onto control and the exorbitant pay he felt entitled too. With him gone, CBS can focus on developing a long-term plan to compete with Netflix, and while CBS has had solid growth in its streaming services clearly the company needs more scale to be competitive. This is why the board of directors and Moonves resistance to recombining with Viacom was so baffling. Even though National Amusements has agreed not to pursue a merger between CBS and Viacom for at least two years, I still believe that combining with Viacom is the best option for CBS. Viacom has struggled mightily over the last few years, but its valuation has been severely discounted and there are signs of a turnaround.

Conclusion

CBS has the right strategy with its focus on growing its direct-to-consumer segment and expanding its distribution internationally. With CBS’s increasingly diversified distribution sources both domestic and international and a growing standalone streaming service, the company can ramp up its content investments without funding it with increased debt. This allows CBS to avoid the large quarterly cash burns that Netflix currently has. My personal view is that interest rates have much further to rise with increasing inflation pressures from a tight labor market (among other reasons). This will make it more difficult for Netflix to continue using debt to partly fund its ballooning content investments.

With a decent margin of safety and upside potential, I’ve made CBS a medium-size position in my portfolio. It's very difficult to find a growing company this cheaply priced buying back a substantial amount of shares. I bought the stock a few months ago at just over 50 dollars a share. If the stock dips below 50, I may buy more, but right now I'm keeping my position unchanged. However, I continue to believe the stock is still attractive at its current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS, VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.