Unity Biotechnology Isn't All It's Cracked Up To Be

A dilutive offering may be on the horizons as the prospect of revenue is far off.

The company's financial position leaves much to be desired with barely enough money to make it through two fiscal quarters.

While the company's story is a compelling one, it is in very early stages and risks are high.

Unity Biotechnology (UBX) climbed in value on Thursday, September 13, 2018, after the company's CEO, Keith Leonard, appeared in an interview on CNBC. In the interview, the CEO mentioned the idea that many age-related illnesses can be slowed and even reversed. One of the most powerful statements provided came when talking about age related statements. Mr. Leonard said:

The evidence is mounting, both in our company and outside, that you can intervene and you can change the course of these specific diseases.

The interview led to a spark of excitement that led Unity Biotechnology to close the session nearly 9 percent gains.

After seeing the interview, I decided to dig into the stock to see what the company had to offer. Although I found a robust pipeline that has potential, that potential seems to be far off. Unfortunately, the company only has enough cash on hand to make it through about half a year of operations, which is a big red flag for a pre-revenue company whose revenue prospects are likely years off.

All in all, Leonard's statements were powerful. However, I don't believe they justify the strong run in value that we saw in the stock on Thursday. With a long way to profit, I believe that this stock is likely to fall from here.

What Is Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. According to the company's investor relations website, its goal is to extend the human healthspan by slowing, halting, or reversing diseases associated with aging. The company is currently working on what is known as senolytic medicines. These medications selectively eliminate senescent cells, a process that is believed to be effective in many age-related diseases. At the moment, the company is targeting diseases like osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases.

The Unity Biotechnology Pipeline

The Unity Biotechnology pipeline is a robust one, with the company focused on several areas of age-related disease. However, in terms of age, it is a relatively young one. In fact, the company only has one asset that has made it to clinical trials. That asset is UBX0101.

At the moment, UBX0101 is under Phase 1 clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. The company's Phase 1 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single ascending dose study. The goal of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of UBX0101 in patients that have been diagnosed with a painful condition known as femorotibial osteoarthritis, a severe form of osteoarthritis of the knee.

The company is also working on a treatment known as UBX1967. This treatment is a pre-clinical stage asset that is being developed for various indications. The three indications of focus at the moment include diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma.

UBX1967 is a small molecule inhibitor of specific members of the Bcl-2 family of apoptosis regulator proteins. The company plans on submitting its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) and move the company into clinical stages in the second half of 2019.

Finally, the company is researching potential candidates in various indications, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cognition and kidney disease.

Unity Biotechnology Is A Long Way From Revenue

Bringing a treatment from concept to market is no simple task. In fact, it takes several years of accumulation of data from various studies before a company can even submit an application for a new drug approval.

At the moment, Unity Biotechnology is a Phase 1 clinical-stage biotechnology company. This is the earliest clinical stage that a company can be in. To put it into perspective, the average Phase 1 study lasts several months, phase 2 studies last several months to two years on average and phase 3 clinical studies are known to last from 1 year to 4 years on average (data provided by the United States FDA).

Between these studies, there is the lengthy process of data analysis and trial design. This is when biotechnology companies will analyze data generated through previous clinical trials and use the information to design the optimal clinical trial for the next phase. This process can take several months, sometimes years between each clinical trial.

Even if Unity Biotechnology were to speed through the process, taking the minimal amount of time at each step, and assuming that everything went absolutely perfectly in clinical trials, it would take a minimum of between 4 and 5 years before the company was able to submit its first New Drug Application, and that's a best case scenario. The more likely scenario is that an NDA is 7 or more years off.

The Company Doesn't Have The Money To Survive That Long And Will Need To Raise Funds

It's rare that companies this early in the game have enough money to hold them through to commercialization. That's why public offerings are so common in the clinical stage biotechnology space. Unfortunately, Unity Biotechnology is not a company that has a boat load of funds to get it through to commercialization.

According to the company's most recent financial report, as of June 30, 2018, the company had approximately $34.17 million in cash on hand. That sounds like a ton of money, but in the biotechnology space, it's drops in the bucket. With so many assets under development, R&D expenses at Unity are pretty high. In the most recent quarter, the company spent about $15.2 million in research and development (up from about $9.21 million in 2017) alone. The total net loss for the quarter came in at approximately $20 million. At that rate, the company has enough cash on hand to get through about 5 months of expenses.

The truth is that Unity Biotechnology will be heavily dependent on funding from investors, lenders and potential grants through the asset development process. Unfortunately, considering the fact that it is quickly running out of money, chances are that it is already looking for strategic ways to raise funds, most of which are likely dilutive transactions.

The Takeaway

In his interview on CNBC, Leonard excited investors with a promising statement. If all goes well over the next several years, his company could become a household name. However, at this stage in the game, the investment is a risky one.

At the moment, the company is burning through cash like a wildfire as R&D expenses climb. While there are promising prospects in the company's pipeline, these are very early stage assets. Anything can happen at this stage of the game from efficacy to tolerability or safety concerns. This makes investing in Unity Biotechnology a highly speculative move.

Don't get me wrong; if all goes well, there is some serious potential here. However, there are years between now and when that potential could be seen. In the meantime, the company must make it through a labyrinth of financial, clinical, and operational obstacles, using strategy, innovation, and sticktoitiveness to make it through. At the moment, the investment is too much of a risky one for my blood.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.