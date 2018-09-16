Sailpoint: Regulations And Partnerships Add New Growth Drivers

In a hot sector such as enterprise software, investors should look for companies with the best business models and favorable industry conditions.

The threat of larger vendor-neutral services entering the industry present a large risk, although Sailpoint may be an acquisition target because of it.

The absence of a moat and their business model aren't presenting compelling cases for them to take advantage of the industry conditions.

Overview

SailPoint’s (SAIL) success is the result of several different industry trends colliding. IT architectures are becoming more complicated, organizational data flows are increasing, cybersecurity related costs are growing, and governments are demanding better data privacy controls. Put this all together, and it becomes easy to understand how Sailpoint’s stock price has more than doubled since their IPO less than a year ago, despite barely making a dent in their addressable market, with slightly over 1000 customers currently.

Industry conditions are causing demand to grow substantially, both in terms of number of customers and requirements for each customer. Below, I will go over Sailpoint’s business model and external factors, then explain their current growth strategy and review their financials and valuation.

Business Model

Sailpoint is in the business of providing identity management services. Identity management covers which employees have access, and what kinds of access, to what data. Although this might sound simple, the growth of enterprise software offerings have made this a very complicated problem. Between CRM, HR data, financials, ERP, and operations, a company may have several different vendors for each department. Businesses need to know which employees have access to view and edit personal data, customer contact information, business financials, compensation data etc. to not only avoid data integrity problems, but to understand their own company’s data flows, follow accounting, privacy, and HR regulations, and control the movement of information. Simply put, a spreadsheet can no longer handle this problem. An example use case for a single employee is below.

Source: Sailpoint IR (presentation)

Sailpoint offers four main offerings in their service. The first one is IdentityIQ, which provides visibility to access violations and approvals at an enterprise level. IdentityNow provides a single vendor neutral service across multiple cloud offerings in an enterprise. IdentityAI is their analytics offering, providing machine learning capabilities to mitigate anomalies and risks, and predict efficiency and productivity, and SecurityIQ covers unstructured data caused by shadow IT and emails.

Altogether, Sailpoint attempts to create a simple user experience to a complex and heavily regulated area. And the industry has noticed, with Gartner noting, (report can be accessed through Sailpoint here)

“SailPoint clients consistently note that the business user experience is a particular strong point of the solution, and that the configurability of the product simplifies deployments.”

This has lead Sailpoint to achieve recognition and validation in the industry, despite having a small customer base. Gartner has listed them as one of the leaders in identity management.

Source: Gartner (Request Report)

Industry Conditions – Effects of IT and Regulations

Moving up a higher level view, the industry conditions are creating a possible reality that every enterprise is a potential customer for identity management, while larger or global enterprises will likely see greater benefit from vendor neutral solutions.

As more vendors enter the cloud market, whether at the enterprise level, department level, or for a single purpose, a company’s IT architecture can become chaotic. A study by Veritas showed that around 42% of enterprises rely on three or more cloud providers. This creates a selling point for Sailpoint, as organizations can choose to have multiple identity management solutions with limited functionality (in terms of which vendors it can integrate with) or have one solution that can integrate with all software, and the analysis opportunities this can present.

In addition, a crowded architecture can cause organizations to have a harder time with privacy and controls regulations. Among others, providing evidence of separation of duties compliance for Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) can become hectic if the organization has to analyze how different software systems interact and how possible combinations of access can cause SOX issues.

On the privacy side, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been implemented, causing organizations to invest heavily in ensuring all data flows are analyzed, and tracking which employees are allowed to view personal data, and why.

As GDPR has caused headaches for IT departments, the pain may continue. India and America have both recently suggested implementing their own versions of GDPR, and the recent congressional testimonies are causing both parties to consider increasing data privacy controls. If either of these countries enact new regulations, Sailpoint’s addressable market will expand significantly.

Growth Through Partnerships

Sailpoint does not have the market share that some of their peers have, which causes Sailpoint to focus on not only expanding their value offerings, but also gain market share. Within the last year, Sailpoint has announced a partnership with Okta (OKTA), advanced integrations with AWS (AMZN) and SAP (SAP), and a partnership with cloud provider Rackspace.

Although investors can’t tell the success of each strategy, it appears that Sailpoint will have two growth approaches: go-to-market partnerships, and technology partnerships. CEO Mark McClain stated in the last earnings call,

“In Q2, we were also pleased to see the continued success of both our technology alliance partners and go-to-market partners, as we grow and scale the business. Our customers understand the complementary nature of our identity platform with the rest of their IT operations and security ecosystem, and they appreciate the value of a strategy which helps integrate identity with the rest of their IT investments.”

From my own viewpoint, I am not able to view their strategy as neither a positive nor negative for investors.

On one hand, enterprises hire the big 4 and Accenture (ACN) as business systems integrators and work with them to determine what’s best for the organization. In these discussions, these go-to-market partners present Sailpoint as an enterprise wide solution to handle identity management, and answer to all the regulation problems. Technology alliance partners would be companies such as Okta that promote Sailpoint as an offering to help make their own solutions better. McClain continued to explain,

“This appreciation is contributing to the success of our PAM integration module, as noted in the example I shared earlier, and is also fueling a number of joint opportunities with our technology Alliance partners, notably CyberArk and privileged account management and Microsoft and Okta in access management. A great example of this is a defense and aerospace manufacturer with 13,000 employees. This company, which uses Okta for access management, needed the visibility and control of an identity governance platform to complement their access management implementation.”

Although using partnerships from other vendors and partners can be an effective strategy, I don’t believe this should be considered a strength. If their technology partners decide to expand into identity management, Sailpoint could lose a key marketing channel. Likewise, a bidding war may occur with the big 4 and Accenture on which provider they promote for identity access management, although there may be controls to these concerns in their contracts.

Risks

Although a vendor neutral solution can help defend against large cloud infrastructure providers, Sailpoint will still have to defend themselves against current vendor neutral offerings, with One Identity being their main competitor in this area.

Also, a few of Okta’s risks relate to Sailpoint as well, such as industry and cloud consolidation, decreases in cloud providers, and large vendors offering vendor-neutral solutions.

In addition, regulations provide a risk as well. Although a American version of GDPR could be a huge boom, and unlikely consequence could be specific regulations that cause another vendor to gain favor outside of Sailpoint. Likewise, if regulations slow down globally, Sailpoint’s potential market may decrease.

Also, Sailpoint doesn’t appear to have a moat in terms of technology, so new startups could cause problems, especially with Sailpoint having a small customer base as of now. Outside of the large cloud providers, vendor neutral services such as ServiceNow (NOW) and Box (BOX) may both decide to offer an identity management add-on, causing Sailpoint’s potential to decrease. However, Sailpoint is still small enough to be seen as a possible acquisition target as well.

From an IT buyer standpoint, Gartner notes two particular cautions that I want to highlight,

“Compared with previous years and to current market trends, SailPoint's innovation on IdentityIQ has slowed and is mainly focused on integrating with other products.”

And,

"The product is difficult to customize. It works best when organizations can deploy the solution by adapting to the way it is designed rather than trying to do extensive customizing. Customers report a lack of flexibility and complexity of extending the product to do tasks for which it was not designed."

Both of these serve as cautions to the biggest downside with Sailpoint, which is that there are no competitive advantages protecting themselves from competitors. Innovation growth appears to stall, and the flexibility of the platform is a question mark, which may limit their ability to take advantage of complicated IT architectures. With this said, investors should remember Gartner still ranks Sailpoint as one of the best in the business currently.

Valuation

From a financial standpoint, Sailpoint is nearing profitability, a relatively rare occurrence for SaaS providers currently. Top line growth is currently around 40% YoY, which makes the 13.33 EV/Sales and 9.48 P/S seem somewhat reasonable. Similar to their peers, Sailpoint shows little health outside of the top line, as SaaS providers are increasingly being valued based on revenue rather than earnings or cash.

Outside of P/S, most of Sailpoint’s valuation appears unreasonable, as they’re slowly transitioning to profitability. FCF has been steadily increasing, with close to $40 million FCF TTM, which would represent a P/FCF of 71.85.

Companies in Sailpoint’s position aren’t simple to analyze. Many of their peers trade at a double digit P/S ratio, but just because a company is a SaaS vendor and posts high revenue growth rates, doesn’t mean they should all be valued the same. Business models and industry conditions are the two main factors in determining if these unprofitable high growth companies have justifiable valuations. A notable quote from McClain in their press release states,

“Organizations are struggling to keep pace with the constantly evolving security and compliance landscape amid their digital transformation, which is why identity governance is so critical,” added McClain. “Regardless of where an enterprise is in their digital transformation, they need the ability to securely govern digital identities for all users, which includes both humans and non-human bots, all applications and all data, whether on premises or in the cloud."

Regardless of their financials and metrics, Sailpoint is being valued based on industry conditions. Third party identity management is expected to significantly grow, which causes the market to believe that several years of nearly 40% revenue growth is a high possibility, which is the reason for their high P/S.

This leads to the other growth factor, which is that Sailpoint’s business model will support their growth and their ability to grow with the industry. With the risks mentioned, I personally believe that the identity management industry will substantially grow, but I’m still not convinced that Sailpoint can create a moat and fully take advantage of the industry conditions, let alone support their current valuation.

Investor Takeaway

The enterprise software sector has been very hot lately. Earnings season lead to several companies seeing very high stock appreciation, such as Splunk (SPLK), Okta, and Alteryx (AYX) among the highest risers. This led to almost the whole industry having an excellent August, causing high valuations to increase even further.

In this environment, I believe investors need to be diligent in their analysis, and pick the companies that have favorable industry conditions, great business models, and not outrageous valuations. In another stock climate, I might be more bullish on Sailpoint, but I don’t see any moat forming, and their growth strategies rely on partnerships and go-to-market partners, both of which provide their own risks.

But I do believe identity management will grow incredibly fast, and a focus on data privacy across the globe create a very large market. But I think bigger, vendor-neutral providers can easily enter this market, and Sailpoint doesn’t have a strong enough moat to protect them. On the flip side, Sailpoint might be an acquisition target as well, but I don’t want to bet on that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.