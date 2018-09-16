Don't Supersize This Portfolio Position

The efforts to automate and beautify stores will help keep the company competitive. Today's stock price is fair.

Net income has moved sideways for five years and EPS is taking a leg-up this year as a result of last year's refranchising of stores located in China.

Recent comparable store sales improvements in the U.S. have been a result of increasing prices to customers.

One of America's oldest franchisers, McDonald's (MCD), is generating 48% of its revenues from sales at company owned restaurants and 52% from franchise fees.

With the stock trading at the same price it was over a year ago, we're all interested in whether the next breakout will be bullish or bearish. I am leaning toward more of the same for McDonald's stock - as this company is fairly valued today.

From my point of view the company's organic growth is being hampered by the deterioration in their U.S. business. Although I expect this long-lived company to continue generating fantastic annual profits, I don't see a tremendous value in the stock at today's price for a few reasons.

How The Sale Of Chinese Restaurants Has Played In To Today's Stock Price

First of all, the stock priced at $162.36 is near all-time highs which is problematic for long-term returns on account of the company's recent EPS growth being primarily driven by a one-time exchange called a "refranchising."

What the heck is a refranchising? Simply put, the company sold their company-owned stores located in China to a franchise outfit.

I went in and tried to piece together how many dollars in sales the company was doing in China by reviewing quarter-over-quarter financial reports. I found the stores were generating approximately $975B in sales according to the differential in company-owned store sales most recently reported on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

And while specific figures are not available on the profit rate of the Chinese stores, McDonald's company-owned stores are generating profit margins of ~17.8% across their international portfolio. Now the newly-franchised stores in China are delivering franchise revenue to the company rather than company-owned sales revenues. Figures calculated by your author from the company's most recent quarterly report.

The sale boils down to McDonald's swapping company-owned store incomes with franchise incomes.

The benefit to shareholders has been the lump sum cash payment the firm received (which has already been plowed back into dividends and stock buybacks) plus the higher margin franchise revenue compared to company-owned store revenue. Franchise revenue comes with a profit margin of 82.5% versus the aforementioned 17.8% profit on company-store sales. The result of swapping these types of income sources plus plowing the cash made from the sale back into the stock buybacks has been a leg-up in Earnings Per Share while Net Income has moved sideways.

What's the problem with this deal? Well, there is no problem. It is all legal, it appears ethical to me, and so forth.

The purpose of breaking all of this down is in order to show you how the transaction's benefits to shareholders are drying up, as the cash from the transaction has been used in buybacks and the latest reporting period now incorporates the profit margin boost the company earned for transforming their Chinese store incomes to franchise revenues.

Hence, the first reason the shares are at fair value is because the apparent improvements in financial metrics such as return on assets and profit margins presents supporting the stock are at least partly driven by a short-term bump as a result of the refranchising of stores in China.

Trading At A P/E Ratio Higher Than Typical

The second reason this company looks unlikely to provide outsized returns over the medium term is because its valuation on a price-to-earnings basis is 117% above its long-term median. I have chosen a 7 year median as depicted in the chart below because 7 year periods also capture the high valuation attained during enduring bull markets which tend to take place between stock market crashes.

You can see the PE Ratio for the trailing twelve months is presently higher than the 7 year median value delivered by this 8+ year long bull market.

This cautions me on the present valuation of the stock at today's prices because while the company is enjoying growing sales in several countries, these foreign markets are limited in size compared to the U.S. market which this company has well saturated with stores.

Store visits are going down in the U.S. and reported comparable store sales in this country have only increased on the back of price increases, which are not going to be a sustainable method for growing the company's profits, considering McDonald's is well-known as a place to go in order to eat affordably.

Today, much higher quality fare available at Chipotle (CMD) and many other QSR and Fast Casual eateries are getting prices low enough to compete with McDonald's.

The exclusivity of the value proposition of fast, easy, and cheap meals is declining at McDonald's as competition increases. So the approach of jacking up prices in order to prop up same store sales number in the U.S. cannot continue indefinitely without compounding the problem of mediocre and declining customer visits at U.S. stores.

McDonald's Net Income Has Not Grown Compared To 5 Years Ago

The chart below depicts the company's reported annual net income:

As you can see in the graphic the company is only on track to increase its profits to levels already achieved back in 2012. Despite all of the hype and good headlines, the company's growth initiatives are playing out in such a way as to only offset the challenges this company faces in its largest market, the U.S.

Final Word

McDonald's stock isn't priced sky-high at today's 23x price-to-earnings ratio, but it isn't priced at a discount. I believe this company is fairly valued and at $162 per share offers baseline market returns over the long term.

While I have to acknowledge my estimate of the situation is not infallible, this isn't a time for enormous enthusiasm anticipating growth as it was when Warren Buffet bought the stock back in 1996 at a PE ratio around 23x. Back then, the company was making its way into China for the first time.

Now the company appears to believe it has exhausted China for the time being and is looking toward the slower growing and smaller economies of Switzerland and Poland for its incremental growth.

McDonald's Will Keep An Edge In The Marketplace By Low Prices

I believe the company's steps toward automating its stores will pay off in keeping their prices low, and that's where I see the fair in my statement this company is at fair value. Mild growth in net income can be achieved with their efficient and automated stores being rolled out under the banner of "Experience Of The Future."

At the core of my view around McDonald's is simply the fact I don't believe the competitive threat can be understated. Management did not mention the rapid growth of competitor Chik-fil-A a single time on their most recent conference call. To their credit, management did acknowledge competition in general terms without naming any specific foe.

McDonald's is fairly valued at today's above-typical price-to-earnings valuation, and there will be better opportunities to pick it up at a discount with an adequate margin of safety.

