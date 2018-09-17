Omeros: Substantial Unlocked Value In The GPCR Franchise

Cicero counsels that the study of philosophy, in a life-long search for basic causes, is an ideal activity, usually serviceable for old people all the way to the grave." - Charlie Munger

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is a classic market inefficiency story that created a stellar investment opportunity for investors. The temporary loss of the pass-through reimbursement status of Omidria caused the stock to tumble, only to rebound strongly in the subsequent months. A view of the long-term chart indicates that Omeros is trading on an uptrend after it dipped below $10 back in March 2018. Despite the temporary depreciation, the stock has gained $4.29 to exchange hands at $24.87 as of 3:45 pm ET on Sep 14 (for over 21% profits in the past 52 weeks). And, the aforesaid uptrend is supported by multiple powerful catalysts brewing in the background of this robust grower. In this research, we’ll go over those catalysts while focusing on the prospects of the preclinical asset (G protein-coupled receptor).

Figure 1: Omeros long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Omeros Corporation is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to treat inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system ("CNS") disorders. As depicted in Figure 2, the company is nourishing a robust pipeline of several potential blockbusters. The product in commercialization is Omidria, a combination of phenylephrine and ketorolac (1%/0.3%) for maintaining the pupil size during cataract surgery and reducing postoperative pain. Of note, the temporary loss of pass-through reimbursement is expected to be reinstated from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sep. 30, 2020.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Omeros)

In our views, Omidria simply serves as a revenue driver to fund other interesting pipeline innovations. A prime example is the crown jewel (OMS-721), a monoclonal antibody directed against the mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) that, in and of itself, plays key roles in the complement system. To improve its blockbuster prospects, Omeros is investigating OMS-721 in four advanced-stage conditions - atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (“aHUS”), IgA nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (“HSCT-TMA”), and lupus nephritis. We recommend investors to revisit the prior research to appreciate the prospects of OMS-721. We also addressed another potential blockbuster (OMS-527) - an inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 7 (“PDE7”) that can broadly tackle various addictions and compulsive disorders that are vast markets. Amid the exciting developments, the scope of this research is to focus on G protein-coupled receptors.

G Protein-Coupled Receptors Franchise

As cell surface membrane enzymes, G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) regulate a plethora of physiological responses, including smell, taste, and vision. Moreover, GPCR modulates metabolism, behavior, reproduction, hormonal balance, and the central nervous system. Despite that 363 GPCRs are being studied, there are only 46 therapeutics marketed against these targets. The key reason is that GPCR works by activating various cascades down the line to ultimately elicit a physiological response: it is quite difficult to find the right cascading targets (ligands) to control the ultimate endpoint.

Powerful Cell Redistribution Assay Technology To Increase GPCR R&D Pace

With the proprietary Cell Redistribution Assay (“CRA”), Omeros becomes the first commercially viable firm that can identify ligands of orphan GPCR on a massive scale. The stellar technology enabled Omeros to identify many targets that are listed in Figure 3. Equally important is the fact that Omeros is protecting its intellectual property (“IP”) protection with various issued and pending patents. As of Feb. 2018, the firm owns 6 patents and has 14 pending patents in the U.S. alone. In the foreign markets, there are 54 issued patents and two pending applications. Notably, these IPs are related to CRA and CNS disorders.

Figure 3: GPCR in developments (Source: Omeros)

GPR-174 To Tap Into The $45.5B Autoimmune Diseases Market

At this point, Omeros is still conducting preclinical studies (both in test tubes and live). Several promising GPR assets are depicted in Table 1. Notably, GPR-174 is seemingly the most valuable asset of this franchise. As an immune system modulator, GPR-174 has a dual mechanism of action. As follows, it increases the production of a key immune regulatory molecule coined cytokine. In addition, it suppresses regulatory T-cells (also known as T-reqs) that play important roles in autoimmune diseases (i.e., multiple sclerosis), cancer, and organ transplantation. The autoimmune disease market is vast. Grand View Research estimated that the diagnostic segment is roughly $5B while the treatment counterpart is $45.5B in 2022 (growing at a 3.9% CAGR from $36.1B in 2016).

Preclinical molecule Conditions GPR-151 Schizophrenia and cognition GPR-161 Triple-negative breast cancer and various sarcomas GPR-183 Osteoporosis and Epstein-Barr Virus GPR-174 Immune system: 1) increases cytokine production 2) inhibits regulatory T-cells, (i.e. T-reqs, involved in autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, cancer, and organ transplantation). OPN-4 Seasonal affective disorder, mood disorder, sleep disorder, as well as photophobia.

Table 1: GPCR preclinical assets (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 60% chances that GPR-174 will procure positive outcomes in the future trials for autoimmune diseases. This indicates a slightly favorable odds. Nevertheless, we’ll most likely increase the chances as we have more data relating to this franchise.

Qualitative data analysis for GPR-174 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

That aside, the most important upcoming event is the Phase 2 trial data of OMS-721 for IgA nephropathy that is expected in Sep. 2018. In addition, the other catalysts are the potential accelerated and conditional approvals of OMS-721 that we anticipated occurring in less than a year. Of note, we expect those events to deliver good results.

Financials And Valuations

Omeros has the favorable financials and valuation, as shown in the latest earnings report (for Q2 2018 that ended on June 30). We noted in the prior research,

Omeros reported the $1.7M in revenues (all from Omidria sales) compared to $17.2M for the same period a year prior. We expect the revenues to ramp up after the pass-through reimbursement to start on Oct. 1 this year. That aside, the firm logged in the $33.7M ($0.70 per share) net losses versus the $14.4M ($0.33 per share) declines for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Omeros to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile. Regarding the balance sheet, there were $88.4M in cash and short-term investments and another $5.8M in restricted investments. There should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q4 2018 based on the $32.2M quarterly burn rate.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. The main concern for Omeros at this point is if OMS-721 can deliver the positive outcomes for IgA nephropathy in Sep. The other concern is the potential unfruitful outcomes for the OMS-527 franchise. Moreover, there is a small risk that OMS-721 will fail to gain an approval for HSCT-TMA. Furthermore, there are 40% chances that GPR-174 will not deliver good clinical results. Even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our Strong Buy recommendation on Omeros with the five out of five stars rating (and the $31 price target to be reached in less than a year). Our price target is in line with the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate for the same timeline. On the two to three years horizon, we expect the company to reach the $90 PT due to the advancement of other invaluable pipeline assets such as OMS-527 and GPCRs. Omeros is a stellar grower that is powering by extremely robust fundamentals that are improving going forward. Investors who are patient and opportunistic can potentially reap multiple-folds profit from this company. The temporary depreciation related to Omidria reimbursement issue should be resolved by Oct. 01 when reinstatement of the pass-through kicks in. The most immediate catalyst is the data reporting for OMS-721 in IgA nephropathy in Sep. that has a very strong chance of being positive and thus catapults the shares to a new high. In less than a year, a more powerful event (the potential OMS-721 accelerated approval for HSCT-TMA) will highly likely send the shares much higher than its current valuation. In the longer horizon, OMS-527 and GPR-174 can surprise investors with their positive clinical outcomes and the potential to service mammoth markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.