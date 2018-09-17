What Is Crude Oil's Future Path?

In my last article, I was bullish on Brent Oil (BNO) and WTI Crude (OIL), as I expected them to have an upwards rally. This came true as Brent Oil ascended to the $79.71 mark, whilst WTI Crude reached the price target of $70.33. Hence, in this article, I will ascertain the possibility of WTI Crude and Brent Oil shaking off the weak hands, after which they would have a fresh bullish breakout. To establish the likelihood of this occurring, I will look at the fundamental developments affecting oil, whilst also analysing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental developments

Hurricane Season

In the coming weeks and months, we will see a horde of hurricanes affect various cities, as this is the most active period of the hurricane season. I believe this will cause oil prices to rise significantly in the coming months, which would result in a strong bullish rally.

The first facet I believe the hurricanes would impact is the offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Usually, not all hurricanes enter the Gulf of Mexico, but when they do enter this region, then most oil companies are forced to take precautions such as shutting down their oil rigs. In the prior week’s Tuesday and Wednesday, Hurricane Gordon formed in the Gulf of Mexico, which forced offshore oil rigs to shut down. This resulted in a 9.23% drop in oil supply levels, which translated into a reduction of 156,907 barrels per day. This caused the price of WTI Crude to ascend by 9 cents.

The second facet I believe the hurricanes will have an impact on is the oil refineries situated in the Gulf of Mexico, as they account for over 50% of America’s refining capacity. As we get deeper into the hurricane season, we can expect severe flooding as has been seen historically. This will force oil refineries to shut down, which would have a severe impact on the level of oil output. An example of this can be seen from 2017’s hurricane "Motiva". This hurricane resulted in America’s largest refinery closing for two weeks, which caused a tumble of 5% in the total US refining output. Moreover, prior to the hurricane’s arrival, we saw the October gasoline contract rise by 10 cents per gallon due to the fear factor.

The third facet I believe the hurricanes will impact is the pipelines and ports. Ports around the Gulf of Mexico and eastern seaboard have always shut down if they appear to be in the path of a hurricane. This heavily impacts the price of oil contracts, as the ports in the Gulf of Mexico handle most of the crude exports to other nations. Thus, a delay in these exports would result in an unanticipated build-up at storage facilities. This not only affects the price of oil contracts but also forces oil firms to halt drilling.

When we put all these facets into the mix, we can definitely see a clear pattern forming. The pattern depicts to traders that as we go deeper into the hurricane season, we can expect oil prices to rise due to weather-related issues.

OPEC’s Report

The OPEC, this month, lowered its global oil demand growth estimate for 2018 and 2019. It adjusted the world’s oil demand growth level for 2018 downwards by 20,000 barrels per day. Moreover, for 2019, it has also lowered its demand growth estimate by 20,000 barrels per day. OPEC stated that it expects international oil demand to grow at 1.62 million barrels per days.

This lowered revision of demand is the key reason I see a temporary correction occurring in the oil contracts as the market is assimilating the information. However, the correction would be short-lived due to the world entering the hurricane season.

Technical Analysis

Brent oil

Brent oil’s daily chart indicates that in the coming days we will have a temporary bearish reversal that would result in the contract falling to the 78.6% support level at $76.96. I say that because the oil contract has formed an evening star pattern. The green candle in the pattern indicates to traders that the bullish trend is in force. However, the next candle’s real body warns us that the bullish momentum is weakening. This is then confirmed by the last bearish candle which shows traders that the bullish rally has stalled. However, once the commodity reaches the above-mentioned support level, we will have a strong bullish upturn, as the correction would have completed.

On the price target front, I do not expect the commodity to drop below the 78.6% level at $76.96. However, if it does breach that level, then I do not anticipate the fall going below the 100% level at $76.10. Once it hits this level, there will be an upturn, which I believe will result in the oil contract rising to a range between the 127.2% and 161.8% levels. The 127.2% level is at $82.72, whilst the 161.8% level is at $84.61.

On the indicator facet, the RSI is steeply descending and has just broken below the 58 mark, thus confirming the anticipated minor downswing. Furthermore, the ADX lines have perched at the same spot, hence demonstrating to investors that the bearish trend strength is robust.

WTI Crude Oil

On the daily chart, the oil contract concluded its uphill ascent after it rose to the 100% Fibonacci resistance level at $70.19. Thus, in the coming days, I expect the WTI oil bears to kick the bulls six ways to Sunday. I say this as the commodity has had a bear sash pattern that broke below a key support level at $69.53. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the tide of the market has changed from one in which the bulls were in control to one where the bears are now calling the shots.

On the price target front, I expect the commodity to fall to the 78.6% to 100% support levels. The 78.6% level is at $67.69 whilst, the 100% level is at $66.71. However, once it hits the above-mentioned level, I anticipate a strong bullish reversal up till the 161.8% resistance level at $72.09. Moreover, the 127.2% resistance level is at 70.98.

The Big Picture

In conclusion, I am leaning towards the bears being in the driver's seat in the short term, which would make the commodity fall to the levels mentioned above. However, once it completes the correction, we will have a very strong rally as we go deeper into the hurricane season. Whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilise trailing stops, as that aids in capital preservation, which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.