5 Investments With 7% Yields: Which One Is The Best From TWO?

We believe TWO-A is the best option. TWO-E is an option if investors are looking at yield-to-call.

The preferred shares carry a risk rating of 2.5 which makes them a candidate for the buy-and-hold investor.

TWO is an average mortgage REIT and has 5 preferred shares we will be looking at.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The common dividend yield listed for Two Harbors (TWO) is about 4%.

That is an error in most dividend yield reporting systems. TWO declared a partial period common dividend related to their merger. Consequently, the common yield is much higher than some investors screening the stock might think today.

We will be looking at the preferred shares of TWO, but first, let’s touch on the common stock.

TWO common stock

We believe that TWO is an average mortgage REIT that mostly invests in interest rate sensitive securities:

Source: TWO

About two-thirds of TWO’s portfolio is dedicated to interest rate sensitive securities. One-third of the portfolio is in credit-sensitive securities. Neither of these securities is very attractive today when looking at spreads.

Source: TWO

Preferred shares from TWO

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

TWO has 5 preferred shares. The A, B, and C series of preferred stock have a material amount of call protection on the calendar. The D and E series of preferred stock no longer have call protection on the calendar except for the 30-day notice management will give on a call. We believe TWO preferred shares are fairly safe and give them a risk rating of 2.5. This makes them a good option for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

For the preferred shares of TWO, TWO-C is the worst option in our view:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

The yield to call on TWO-C is better than the yield to call on TWO-B or TWO-A. However, the stripped yield for TWO-C is lower and the floating rate spread over LIBOR is materially lower:

The FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature means once call protection is over shares will go to 3-month LIBOR + a spread. In this case, TWO-C has the lowest spread at 5.01% and TWO-A has the highest spread at 5.66%.

TWO-D and TWO-E do not have the FTF feature. While the D and E series have the highest stripped yields of the bunch, they do not have any call protection left on the calendar:

If investors were considering picking TWO-C because it has a better yield to call, they might want to consider taking a combination of TWO-B and TWO-E instead. TWO-E doesn’t have any call protection left on the calendar, but it trades slightly under $25 and has around $0.35 or $0.36 for dividend accrual:

Consequently, if the shareholder gets called on TWO-E, they are recording a very nice annualized return for however long they hold the share.

For investors who don’t mind the call risk, but are concerned about interest rates increasing, then TWO-A would become the best choice out of the 5 shares. The stripped yield is pretty high at 7.63% and if there is no call the spread over 3-month LIBOR at 5.66% is quite attractive for a floating rate security beginning a little under 9 years from now.

Also, if investors do get called and lose the premium they paid for the shares, the yield to call at approximately 6.5% isn’t that bad. Investors simply need to remember that each dividend payment includes some income that should be treated as repayment of their principal. The odds of a call are higher for TWO-A than most fixed-to-floating preferred shares.

Final thoughts

Note: Prior to publication, TWO-A dipped and we purchased shares.

We waited patiently and the opportunity came to pass:

We issued a buy alert for TWO-A at $26.45.

We believe that investors looking to invest in TWO’s preferred shares would be best suited looking at TWO-A. TWO-D is also a viable option if we see a little weakness in the share price. TWO-C is inferior to a combination of TWO-B and TWO-E. Therefore, it should see less demand, but the share price may be supported by investors who are only looking at preferred shares trading for $24.99 or less.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.