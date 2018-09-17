Canopy Growth: Dots On A Map Don't Yet Make An International Market

The international market is still extremely limited and will remain so for the next half decade, at the earliest.

"Think of the international market" is the default argument used to justify the stratospheric share prices of Canopy Growth.

Fallacies are deceptive arguments, a method of propagating an inherently faulty point of view. There are many types of fallacies an investor conducting due diligence on a stock need not concern themselves with. Indeed, a 'master list' of logical fallacies curated by The University of Texas at El Paso details 144 different types of fallacies. And 'Argument from Mystery,' number 20 on the list, is particularly irrelevant to be aware of when analyzing a 10-Q. But would be of immense importance if you found yourself suddenly approached by the leader of a mystical cult.

However, 'Deliberate Ignorance,' number 38, puts forward the fundamental reason why current LPs trade on the valuation they do. Against empirical evidence that the size of the legal cannabis market in Canada will not be large enough to support the current valuation of its LPs, the argument shifts to the "vast" size of the international market. Hence, Canada is irrelevant, the first inning, and current LP valuations reflect total Canadian dominance on the world stage.

The combined market capitalization of the big five; Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray (TLRY), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Cronos (CRON) is [USD]$29.58 billion.

Adjusting this for Julian Lin's work on Canopy's dilution and Aurora's dilutive acquisition of MedReleaf takes the combined market capitalization of the big five north of [USD]$35 billion. For comparison, Deloitte's report, which is overly bullish, estimates total cannabis sales from 2019 of up to [CAD]$4.34 billion, or [USD]$3.34 billion. This would be the first full year after recreational sales begin.

My article on Cronos, "This Cannabis Mania Will Fade Into Immense Capital Destruction," put forward prudent estimates for the Canadian cannabis TAM. Cannabis sales in 2019 will likely be around [CAD]$2.7 billion, or [USD]$2.08, and grow at a 23.54% CAGR from 2019 - 2023. Hence, total sales for the full year 2023 will likely be [CAD]$6.29 billion or [USD]$4.85 billion.

It is beyond stratospheric to trade at 7.2x the 2023 Canadian TAM. Further, when the big five is expanded to a 'public ten,' with Supreme, Organigram, Emblem, CannTrust, and Sunniva included, the importance of international markets coming online to support current valuations is amplified.

Against this backdrop, almost all LPs have to have put forward a strategy for international domination, also known as a map with dots on it. Failure to do so relegates their stock to a second tier valuation status, to essentially just reflect the Canadian market.

The State Of Cannabis In The G7

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Combined, they possess 64% of the world's wealth. Canadian LPs will have to tackle all seven to support their current valuations as the majority of their revenue will inevitably have to come from these countries, bar Canada itself.

Current governing party: The Conservative and Unionist Party

Policy stance on recreational cannabis: Negative

Date of next general election: May 5, 2022

Probability cannabis is legal recreationally by 2023: Less than 10%

Cannabis for medicinal purposes was just legalized in the UK following a number of high-profile cases in which children with severe epilepsy were initially denied access to cannabis oil to control their seizures. However, the current regime is extremely restrictive as only senior doctors will be able to prescribe cannabis-based medicines for patients with "exceptional clinical need." Also, senior doctors can only prescribe cannabis-based medicines after applying for and being granted a license by a governmental panel. This is on a patient by patient basis. To date, only two license applications have been approved.

The UK is also an interesting country as cannabis use across all age groups has been trending downwards.

The likelihood cannabis is made legal on the recreational side by 2023 is less than 10% due to a low appetite from both leading political parties. The current restrictive medical cannabis regime might very well be loosened, but as only two applications have been approved to date, medical cannabis sales are not likely to exceed [GBP]10 million or [CAD]$17 million per year by 2023.

Current governing party: The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP)

Policy stance on recreational cannabis: Extremely negative

Date of next general election: October 22, 2021

Probability cannabis is legal recreationally by 2023: Less than 1%

There has been some pressure on the LDP to loosen their hardline stance on medical cannabis in Japan due to her aging population. Japan Times reports that the idea of legalizing medical use of cannabis "finds backers among Japan’s growing ranks of senior citizens, who make up just over a quarter of the population of 127 million." However, this is on the fringe of Japanese society. The LDP, near continuously in power since its foundation in 1955, has zero appetite for legalizing cannabis for medical or recreational purposes.

Hence, Japan's legal cannabis sales are likely to be nil by 2023.

Current governing party: The Republican Party

Policy stance on recreational cannabis: Neutral

Date of next presidential election: November 3, 2020

Probability cannabis is legal recreationally by 2023: Around 30%

The United States is the most important market for any Canadian LP. California alone is said to be the world's largest cannabis market. Within the US, cannabis is legal for recreational use in eight states, and 29 states have legalized medical cannabis in some form. However, cannabis is still a schedule 1 narcotic and controlled substance on a federal level. This has meant Canadian LPs are barred from operating in the US market. Indeed, a recent Politico report states the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency "will continue to apply long-standing U.S. federal laws and regulations that treat marijuana as a banned substance — and participants in the cannabis industry as drug traffickers — who are inadmissible into the U.S."

Even with a Democrat victory during the 2020 elections, removing cannabis from the controlled substances act is likely not to happen until 2021/2022. Hence, three to four years of quarterly results from the Canadian LPs will likely see their valuations become depressed. A re-election of the Republicans in 2020 will push back the opening of the US market to 2025/2026, at the earliest.

Current governing political party: Christian Democratic Party (CDU/CSU) coalition with Social Democrats (SPD)

Policy stance on recreational cannabis: Negative

Date of next federal election: August 29, 2021

Probability cannabis is legal recreationally by 2023: Less than 15%

According to the DW, "Angela Merkel’s CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, remain stark opponents of legalizing, as does the right-wing AfD." The latter experiencing a surge as the country struggles with a refugee crisis. However, Germany legalized cannabis for medical purposes in March 2017 and the country is currently the largest international market for Canopy Growth, accounting for 14% of first-quarter 2019 product revenue.

Current estimates are for medical cannabis sales to reach close to "$1.6 billion in 2022." Competition from German producers will also come online from 2020, as the first domestic cannabis cultivation licenses are awarded in early 2019. It is impractical to estimate what market share Canopy will capture, but homegrown cannabis will likely be cheaper than imports. A total German TAM of $1.6 billion combined with the Canadian TAM, again, is simply not enough to support Canopy's current valuation.

Current governing political party: La République En Marche!

Policy stance on recreational cannabis: Extremely negative

Date of next presidential election: April 8, 2022

Probability cannabis is legal recreationally by 2023: Less than 1%

France currently has the toughest laws against cannabis in Europe as the drug is illegal for both recreational and medical uses. According to Marijuana Doctors, the most positive move for medical cannabis occurred in 2013 when Sativex, a cannabis-based spray, was approved.

The results from Canada might very well change perceptions in France. However, the likelihood of cannabis is legal recreationally by 2023 is very low.

Current governing political party: The League and Five Star Movement coalition

Policy stance on recreational cannabis: Extremely negative

Date of next general election: May 28, 2023

Probability cannabis is legal recreationally by 2023: Less than 1%

Italy legalized medical cannabis in 2013. However, the market is strictly regulated. According to Medical Marijuana, "The Italian government prohibits the cultivation of medical marijuana. In fact, the country’s military oversees its production of medical cannabis, which takes place at the Institute of Pharmaceuticals in Florence."

Italy's current political landscape is also dominated by the refugee crisis. Hence, movements to legalize recreational cannabis will remain fringe politics for the foreseeable future.

The International Cannabis Market Fallacy

Canopy Growth International Footprint Map

I know what you're thinking, "these are not just dots on a map, they are joint ventures, acquisitions or partnerships." But no, as far as valuation is concerned, these are just dots on a map. My fundamental thesis is Canada is at least half a decade earlier than other G7 countries in legalizing cannabis on the recreational side. Hence, the international market in five years, circa 2023, does not lend credible support to the current valuations of Canadian LPs. Dots on a map, therefore, represent a fallacy of some sorts as you cannot possibly justify a valuation with an international market that just does not yet exist.

Canopy's current international footprint, bar Germany, therefore, amounts to an amalgamation of markets that will largely be immaterial to revenue.

Canopy's International Footprint

Jamaica: GDP per capita in 2017 was [USD]$4,798, 38% of the world's average. In comparison, Canada's GDP per capita in 2017 was [USD]$51,316. This would force a lower ASP for medical products compared to Canada, diminishing any potential contribution to Canopy's revenue.

Brazil: GDP per capita in 2017 of [USD]$10,889. However, and similar to France, only Sativex has been approved for medical cannabis purposes.

Spain: A medical cannabis programme does not exist in most of Spain's autonomous regions. The most positive move within Spain for cannabis is from Catalonia which in 2013 "launched a program focused on researching the side effects, benefits and potential uses for weed in the medical field."

Most other countries like Australia, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Chile all still have cannabis illegal on the recreational level with medical markets that are pre-nascent, at best, and will be unlikely to come online within the time frame required for Canopy's current valuation not to collapse.

Global TAM Will Remain Extremely Limited

Some people criticise the stock market for prioritizing short-term results over longer-term vision. Indeed, there is currently some movement to replace quarterly reporting with half-yearly filings. In the case of justifying the current valuation of Canadian LPs, this short-termism has morphed into longer-term extremism. "Just think of the global TAM in two decades."

Such thinking ignores the risk that the regulatory environment within this countries might not be capable of supporting the current valuation of Canadian LPs. For example, in Uruguay, the Government has set the price of cannabis at [USD]$2.50 per gram, compared to Canopy's average selling price of [USD]$8.94 per gram.

Once financial results for Canopy start to materialize in the quarters following the start of recreational sales, revenue from international markets will be under more scrutiny as investors realize the Canadian TAM is not near large to support even the most stretched price to sales multiples. The combination of a very limited global cannabis TAM and a brutally competitive Canadian market will see Canopy Growth becoming Canopy Wilts.

