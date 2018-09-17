This 4% Yielding Stock Is Undervalued

We believe earnings growth, dividends, and an expanding valuation could produce ~20% annual returns for the stock over the next five years.

Investing in turnaround stocks can be very difficult. Buying stocks after big declines is tempting, but investors do not want to fall prey to value traps. This refers to stocks that seem cheap on the surface but deserve their falling share prices because their businesses are deteriorating. To avoid value traps, investors need to pick companies whose turnarounds will actually materialize.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a company going through a turnaround that we believe will be successful. The stock has been hit hard, down nearly 50% in the past 12 months. Slowing growth across a number of its brands has forced the company to undergo a strategic review of many non-performing brands. Newell Brands is making numerous divestments, the proceeds of which will be used to pay down debt, invest in new growth initiatives, and return cash to shareholders.

Newell Brands has a good chance to return to long-term growth. In the meantime, the stock is cheap and has a high dividend yield. In total, we expect annual returns of 20% per year over the next five years for Newell Brands stock.

The Consumer Giant You Never Heard Of

Newell Brands is overshadowed in the consumer goods sector, by industry giants like P&G (NYSE:PG), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), and many others. It does not enjoy the name recognition of one of its larger peers. However, a look under the hood reveals a great deal of popular brands and a diversified business model across multiple categories.

Newell Brands has built a large portfolio, mainly through acquisitions. However, over time Newell Brands eventually became bloated and inefficient. It has embarked on a major restructuring this year, designed to trim its product portfolio and focus on categories with the highest growth potential. Today, it still has a large number of popular brands, a few of which include Rubbermaid, Oster, Sunbeam, Mr. Coffee, Ball, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Elmer’s, Yankee Candle, Berkley, Coleman, and many more.

The portfolio restructuring became necessary, as the company’s performance began to suffer. Newell Brands had a disappointing second quarter in which core sales declined 6%, largely due to the liquidation of Toys“R”Us stores. The company also noted softness in sales of outdoor products such as coolers and tents. Company management attributed weak sales in these categories to unseasonably cold weather and a delayed spring season in North America. Earnings per share declined 41% for the quarter. Adjusting for divestitures and other non-recurring items, earnings per share fell a more modest 6%.

Entering this year, Newell Brands was holding on to multiple brands that no longer had compelling growth potential. This prompted the company to undergo a major strategic review of its brand portfolios. While the stock has performed poorly over the past year, Newell Brands still has a positive growth outlook going forward, as it will become much more efficient with room to grow. In the meantime, the stock may be a buying opportunity after its huge decline in the past 52 weeks.

Addition by Subtraction

Selling off multiple brands will negatively impact sales and earnings in the short term, but over the long run, the company has room to grow once again. Overall, Newell Brands intends to divest 8 businesses that collectively represent 35% of net sales, including Waddington as well as Jostens, and more. As part of the plan to boost efficiency, Newell Brands realized $358 million of cost savings last year. It expects to continue generating cost cuts over the next several years.

These cost-cutting measures will fuel margin expansion going forward.

In addition, the funds raised from divestments and cost cuts allow the company to pay down debt and return lots of cash to shareholders. Newell Brands intends to repay $4 billion of debt by 2019 to accelerate its deleveraging. The company aims to reduce its leverage ratio to 3.0x, which will allow it to keep an investment-grade credit rating. It will also buy back large amounts of stock, and return cash via a hefty dividend. In all, Newell Brands expects to raise roughly $10 billion from its divestiture process. Approximately 45% of proceeds will be dedicated to debt repayment, while 55% will be utilized for share repurchases.

Dividends and Buybacks Fuel Shareholder Returns

Investors should note the huge amount of cash the company is about to return to shareholders. With the funds raised from its divestments, Newell Brands estimates it can repurchase over 40% of its existing share count, by 2020. This is a huge buyback that can meaningfully boost earnings growth over the next several years.

Newell Brands also expects to maintain its current annual dividend rate of $0.92 per share, which represents an attractive yield of 4.3%. This is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The dividend will be highly secure, with a target dividend payout ratio of 30% to 35%. Newell Brands leaves open the possibility of returning to dividend growth in 2020 and beyond, once the company returns to earnings growth.

As with any stock, Newell Brands’ future returns to shareholders will be comprised of earnings growth, dividends, and any changes in the price-to-earnings multiple. We expect the company to grow earnings by 5-6% per year over the next five years. The dividend will add approximately 4.3% to annual returns. Lastly, we view the stock as undervalued, and expect a rising valuation multiple will boost shareholder returns.

Assuming earnings per share of $2.50 for 2018, Newell Brands' stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.7. It is easy to see that investor sentiment has become very pessimistic in the past year, but we believe Newell Brands deserves a significantly higher valuation, based on the high likelihood of a successful turnaround. Our fair value estimate for the stock is a price-to-earnings ratio of 14, which means multiple expansion could add approximately 10% per year to shareholder returns over the next five years.

The combination of earnings growth, dividends, and a higher price-to-earnings ratio could result in total returns of nearly 20% per year over the next five years.

Final Thoughts

Investing in turnarounds can be a risky endeavor. Turnarounds are not guaranteed to be successful. But for Newell Brands, it is easy to see why the company entered its turnaround. It had held onto brands in product categories that do not have much growth potential going forward, due to changes in consumer habits. In this case, Newell Brands is likely to see its turnaround materialize. It will retain its strongest brands, many of which are #1 in their respective category, while raising cash that can be used to pay down debt and invest in new product development.

The past year has been a very challenging one for Newell Brands, both for the company and the stock. However, this could be the time to buy. It can return to long-term growth, and in the meantime, the stock is undervalued, with a high dividend yield. This makes Newell Brands' stock a buy for value and income investors.

