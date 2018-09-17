WTI Weekly 09-14Sep 2018: Buyside Breakout Last Week's Demand Cluster, Sell Excess Within Prior Overhead Supply.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

09-14 September, 2018:

Last week’s auction saw a sell-side phase which was halted with structural buy excess, 67s-66.86s. As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, focus shifted to the potential for buy-side activity into (and the subsequent response within) micro-supply overhead, 68.40s-69.60s. Buying interest emerged in that micro-supply area this week, driving price higher, achieving a stopping point high, 71.26s, within key micro-supply overhead. The sell-side again emerged there, halting the auction and driving price lower into week’s end.

The market saw balance development early week, 68.52s-67.33s, above last week’s buy excess. Two-sided trade continued into Tuesday’s auction where rotation to the balance high developed as initiative buying emerged, 68.14s/68.52s, evident in the order flow. A buy-side breakout developed as price discovery higher developed through mid-week, achieving the stopping point high, 71.26s. Selling interest emerged there, rejecting the high and forming a sell excess, 71.26s-71s, providing structural indication of a halt of the buy-side auction.

The sell spike held before price discovery lower ensued as the market pulled back to 68.35s, at/near the buy-side breakout area at the top of the key demand cluster below, 68.50s-66.86s. Buying interest emerged there in Thursday’s auction, developing balance, 68.35s-69.14s, into Friday’s Globex auction. A sell-side breakdown attempt developed into Fri’s NY auction where a buy excess formed, 67.94s-68.06s, within the key demand cluster. Sellers trapped in size near the low as a buy-side phase ensued to 69.91s near Sharedata’s average daily range high target. Selling interest emerged there, rejecting the high, forming a structural sell excess, 69.91s-69.55s, as pullback developed to 68.64s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 68.99s.

As noted last week, market response to the micro-supply cluster, 68.40s-69.60s, was key as balance development early week gave way to initiative buying that drove price through this cluster to supply overhead. Selling interest there halted the auction as pullback developed toward the key demand cluster, 68.50s-66.86s, into week’s end.

Looking ahead, rotation developed this week between the micro-demand and supply clusters. This week’s early buy-side bias was halted at micro-supply with the development of a structural sell excess. Friday’s auction saw both structural buy and sell excesses form. Failure of either of these excesses next week will be a structural indication of likeliest directional potential. The focus into next week’s auction will center on response to key demand area, 68.30s-68s, for confirmation/negation of this area as a structural low. Buy-side defense there will imply potential for price discovery back to key micro-supply, 70.50s-71.41s, and possibly directional trade higher. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key demand will imply potential for price discovery lower to key structural support, 67s-66.86s, and possibly directional trade lower from there.

It is worth noting that based on the Commitments of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) remains unchanged, implying the summer deleveraging within the WTI market has paused. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position which peaked in January 2018 at 495k contracts currently holds steady at 371k contracts. MM short posture remains unchanged near multi-year lows. Importantly, the MM short posture trend remains key. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 72s-75s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market-generated data.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

