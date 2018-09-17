An A+ In Our Agricultural Portfolio: Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The agricultural sector is an industry that stood out on our portfolio evaluation process as a sector that significantly lagged the overall economy. Returns and performance have disappointed, as the sector was a victim of trade war implications between the US (a global agricultural production powerhouse) and China (a major global agricultural buyer). Portfolio results of our agricultural basket only saw MOS and HRL outperform the S&P index benchmark, as the normalized chart below shows. The ag basket is comprised of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Bunge (NYSE:BG), the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (NYSE:DBA), John Deere (NYSE:DE), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), the JJGTF iPath Grains ETN (JJGTF), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Nutrien (NYSE:NTR), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI).

So, a lot of time was spent on self-reflection and market read on the exposure of agriculture to our portfolio allocation. A view on equities and commodities is challenging enough, but coupled with the uncertainties of politics and the egos involved in the US-China trade war, the conviction on maintaining the agricultural exposure was not as strong as desired, though specific positions stood out as very attractive. We share below the conclusions on one of these bullish positions: ADM.

ADM has an interesting value proposition as one of the largest agricultural companies in the world involved in transforming "crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world”. Its primary activities are the production of soymeal and oil, corn for ethanol and sweeteners, wheat for bakery products, specialty food and feed ingredients, and logistics. The company is structured through a myriad of crop procurement locations, ingredient manufacturing facilities, innovation centers and transportation networks.

Revenue generation was split into 5 product segments last year: Agricultural Services (43% of 2017’s revenue), Oilseed Processing (37% of 2017’s revenue), Corn Processing (15% of 2017’s revenue), Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (4% of 2017’s revenue), and Others (1% of 2017’s revenue). Product segments were restructured this year, but for simplicity of the business analysis, we used this structure to discuss and evaluate potential results. ADM was a relatively consistent performer with the S&P benchmark, yet our expectations remain bullish for it to outperform as market fundamentals become friendlier and provide improved margins throughout the company's value chains, coupled with management that has proven to be focused on efficient asset utilization.

We believe ADM should outperform the S&P index and capitalize on very good structural margins available in the market, which is not being properly priced in its valuation. We have identified significantly improved margin environment for the company’s activities in handling and merchandising, oilseed processing, and biofuels; these sectors comprised 60% of ADM’s operating profits in 2017 driven by larger crops, contango markets, and improved processing margins starting with crop losses in Argentina, and then compounded by trade wars (in fact, Argentina is now a buyer of US soybeans). Analyzing these primary profitability drivers for ADM within its product segments, we have identified:

Handling - As USDA reported this week, global agricultural production continues to grow. Total global grain production is up 3 million tons versus last crop, and total oilseed production is up a remarkable 31 million tons versus last year. Specifically in the US, where ADM’s footprint is mostly located to capitalize on merchandising and handling big crops: wheat production is up 3.7 million tons, corn production is up 5.7 million tons, sorghum is up 0.3 million tons, rice is up 1.3 million tons, soybeans are up 8.2 million tons. Important to note that production in the US is not necessarily up because of new production land that is too remote or unable to reach the current agricultural handling infrastructure, but because of improved yields in currently productive land that is already adjacent to existing infrastructure, and hence, grain and oilseed volumes will continue to flow into the existing assets of ADM and its competitors.

Merchandising: On top of higher grain handling volumes, we also note that markets are in contango - in a carry structure which allows grain handlers to purchase grain, utilize assets and logistics to store grain and commercialize at a future date at higher prices to earn these carries. Both the physical markets in the US and the futures markets in Chicago are in contango, allowing grain handlers to earn these carries on both the physical grain they have purchased from farmers and their Chicago futures hedges. Wheat markets are known contango markets, and remain as such, but this is an extraordinary year where both corn and soybeans (the main US crops) are also in contango.

Oilseed processing and Asia: Following the summer’s political posturing between US and China and the impact of US soybean flows specifically on China, the crush margin (the price difference between the soybean input and the soy meal and soy oil output of the crushing operation) reached “some of the highest margins of all time”. We have analyzed the crush margin using the active CME futures contracts of soybeans, soy meal, and soy oil to synthetically calculate the soybean crush price using the methodology that 1 bushel of soybeans produces 44 pounds of soy meal and 11 pounds of soy oil to quantify and compare the increases in potential profitability. The calculation from the methodology has given us comparative assumptions that each soybean processing plant is, on average, 56% more valuable in 2018 than in 2017. And in 2018, the calculation shows us that crush margins have improved in the second half of 2018, which would not have been reflected in ADM's Q2 earnings. Add to that some structurally profitable local dislocations in China, caused by the 25% tariff imposed on US soybeans, and even Chinese crush margins are approaching positive levels buying a 25% more expensive US soybean.

Bioproducts: Primarily covering ADM’s ethanol production. With the increase in corn production in the US, it was not surprising to see the USDA Crop Production report also increase the demand from ethanol plants to grind corn into ethanol by 25 million bushels in the US. We have analyzed Iowa State University’s CARD data into ethanol industry and operating margins, and given slightly increased in returns based on their data coupled with higher grind levels for 2018 based on USDA’s projections, we feel comfortable that there is further upside to this segment, although we are conservative on our expectations. Expanding on this, our expectations for the biodiesel segment is also friendly, based upon ISU’s CARD data showing improved returns versus last year, and increased biodiesel demand based on USDA’s report.

Logistics: Big crops need logistics. It takes just a weekend trip a visit to historical and tourist sights such as Hannibal, MO, on the Mississippi River to see Mark Twain country and by default get an appreciation for ADM’s logistics networks; you’ll see ADM’s logo stamped on trucks driving across country roads, on rail wagons carrying solid and liquid cargos, and even on barges and tow tugs on the river. US transportation has performed remarkably well despite trade war implications threatening import/export commercial volumes for US logistics, exemplified by the Dow Jones Transportation Average tracking the S&P Index very closely this year. Transportation has been a modest driver of ADM’s operating profits, accounting for $37 million in 2017's results, but is in a position to move record US crops into 2019 as harvest gets started now.

Summarized conclusions:

The agricultural sector's poor valuations to the S&P benchmark reflects fear from the investment sector on the health of rural America, which is not merited.

Dislocations of grain and oilseed demand due to trade wars, coupled with large crop, have created positive market fundamentals in the agricultural value chain for handling, merchandising, and processing.

ADM's core business and focus is exactly that: handling, merchandising, processing, and logistics. The company's management team has performed well in managing risk and capturing value and opportunity.

We believe trade wars are temporary, not permanent. The world cannot afford long-term disruptions to food supplies. We expect a resolution in 2019.

We expect ADM shares to gain 10-20% by the FY 2018 earnings report. A quicker trade war resolution with China and a return of investor confidence to the ag sector would add to that upside.

We are long ADM stock and long ADM calls. Target price $55 to 60/share by February 2019.

Disclaimer: This is not a recommendation or advice for anyone to trade ADM or any other equity or derivative. It is solely an opinion and interpretation of this equity and in its outlook for price movement, and what opportunities may present themselves within our risk tolerance profile and position management. The author is not liable or responsible for anyone's trades and/or financial gains or losses generated by trading on these opinions. We welcome any suggestions, criticism, and challenges to the opinions above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.