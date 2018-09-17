Michael Kors Is Trading At Low Multiples Despite Revenue Pickup

Executive summary: It hasn't always to be a dividend payer

While I remain mostly focused on attractive dividend-paying stocks, for instance, Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) and Aperam (OTC:APEMY), my eyes have already fallen on stocks that don't offer quarterly or monthly income. That's because their aim is focused on making high investments (for instance Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which I've already highlighted in one of my prior articles), assuring of their competitive advantage. Meanwhile, some of these pearls have another great purpose, thinking in the long term: share repurchases. I firmly believe buybacks still are the best weapon to take advantage of (temporary) low valuations, as the market is throwing the company on one pile with fundamentally worse firms, creating a huge discrepancy between a company's fair value and the price the market is currently paying for it.

Though, we have to be careful considering a stock is a buying opportunity as a result of its buybacks. The two key questions I would like to pose:

1) Are the buybacks used for wiping out dilution effects, e.g., issued options or stock dividends? If the answer is yes, are buybacks - in this case - zero-sum operations, as they don't reduce the total share count?

2) Are the share repurchase plans fully backed by free cash flow? If not, a firm is just blowing up its balance sheet, resulting in a worse financial position.

So, just to be safe, let me be clear that these mentioned questions remain a small part of the big job, namely diving into the financial figures. As a value investor using cash flow models to calculate the upside potential, I am always checking if my investment cases remain intact. Or, to put it another way, a comprehensive analysis and the follow-up are necessary before investing your hard-earned money.

That said, let's move on to the pick I'd like to highlight in this article, namely Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS). The iconic manufacturer of footwear, handbags and other accessories is well known as a company, being active in a competitive market. For sure, there are many reasons to avoid retailers these days as e-commerce and new disruptive companies await, though Michael Kors is the best-positioned, playing out its massive cash generation and healthy balance sheet. This is why a deep analysis based on cash flows is crucial to focus on long time frames when fundamentals wipe out short-term noise. Specifically, in Michael Kors' case, the share price evolution hasn't been beautiful, causing damage to those who have invested at the highest levels. That's one of the evil traits of the stock market - buying when a stock is near all-time highs, neglecting every negative quote and safety margin.

Michael Kors started initiating share repurchase programs at very attractive valuations

Looking at the evolution of Michael Kors share price and the time of initiating buyback programs, I like this kind of movement, as most other companies are currently repurchasing shares at unattractive valuations, which is irresponsible in terms of capital allocation. Luckily, this is not the case for Michael Kors, trading at a decent discount, which I'll frame in an appropriate way. Furthermore, I expect the company to initiate new buybacks, as cash flows remain robust, leaving more room for repurchasing shares and making accretive acquisitions without losing sight of the current - rather low - debt level. You can clearly see in the graph that shorters were fond of Michael Kors, especially when everyone cited optimistic scenarios ignoring potential risks and the required yield on their investment.

Despite the fact that Michael Kors share price has recovered some of the losses, the company is still trading at appetizing multiples given strong revenue momentum which I am going to point out throughout this thesis.

The revenue breakdown

The breakdown in revenues is predominantly focused on Michael Kors Retail accounting for approximately 53.3% of its total revenue based on the most recent quarter. Sales in this segment rose by 3.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, driven by the opening of 9 new stores. The underlying sales growth amounted to 0.3%, with positive contributions from the Americas and Asia that were partially offset by a negative growth in Europe, as Michael Kors communicated earlier. The Retail segment experienced growth, largely driven by the rapid growth of the e-commerce channel. Besides the e-commerce story, the company intends to renovate nearly 200 stores over the next two years, demanding higher investments.

The second largest weighing segment, namely Michael Kors Wholesale, reported an increase of 19.5%, hitting the mark of 30% of total revenues. However, we should notice that most of this improvement was derived from a shift in timing of certain wholesale shipments from the second quarter into the first quarter.

The third-largest piece of Michael Kors’ revenue pie comes from the acquired Jimmy Choo segment, which increased its contribution to 172.7 million USD during the first quarter, exceeding expectations. That’s because there was a shift in the timing of wholesale shipments from the second quarter into the first quarter, though considering these one-off items, the underlying performance remained robust.

From the smallest part of the Group, namely Licensing, there was a revenue contribution of 27.5 million USD, which is slightly worse than the first quarter of 2018 as a result of the continued decline in fashion watches.

I’ve already told you investors should see Michael Kors as an excellent non-dividend-paying stock because of its aggressive share repurchases. Well, during the first quarter, the company bought back for approximately 100 million USD, whilst in my opinion, the best is yet to come keeping in mind the remaining amount of 542 million USD. The Group didn’t notify over which period the share repurchase program will be completed, referring to the market conditions. In the following sections, I'll assess whether there may be more sweet buybacks on the horizon.

A deep dive into the latest financial results

Income statement

What surprised investors the most is the beneficial margin evolution. It began at the top line, where Michael Kors lifted its gross margin from 60.3% to an adjusted 62.6%. The acquisition of Jimmy Choo added 0.4% to this figure, whilst the lion’s share of this improvement was derived from favorable product mixes in Michael Kors Wholesale. This percolated through the adjusted income from operations, which grew by 56.1%, with a rather small positive contribution of 16.1 million USD from Jimmy Choo.

It’s obvious that the favorable impact of shifting the wholesale shipments and costs from the first quarter into the second quarter buoyed these impressive growth figures. Though, I’m confident that Michael Kors will be able to hold its current positive momentum. That’s mainly thanks to the integration of Jimmy Choo, offering Michael Kors a wide variety of growing interest in luxury goods such as footwear and accessories. We could already enjoy the first positive impact of the new luxury concept at the bottom line, as the adjusted net income attributable to Michael Kors’ shareholders impressively rose to 186.4 million USD versus 125.5 million USD in the prior year, of which a positive 35 million USD impact of earlier made wholesale shipments and 15 million USD of lower operating expenses.

Admittedly, these growth figures were positively impacted by a lower tax rate as well, therefore we should keep in mind the effective tax rate over the fiscal year of 2019 will stand at 15.5% versus the 9.4% in the first quarter. The reason for the lower effective tax rate could be easily explained by referring to the favorable impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as the benefits from share-based compensations.

Nevertheless, without these positive impacts, I remain confident that Michael Kors will succeed in its targeted - recently to the upside revised - adjusted EPS guidance of 4.90-5.00 USD based on the weighted average diluted outstanding shares of around 152 million shares, reflecting a robust underlying growth performance. Based on the recent projections, investors now expect total revenue to be 5.125 billion USD, including 590 million USD of incremental Jimmy Choo revenue. But the most interesting figure to keep an eye on is the operating margin that will stand at 18.0% in fiscal year 2019.

Looking at the more specific events, the income statement faced an impact of one-off items, namely restructuring and other charges, of which 7.1 million USD was comprised of integration costs in connection with the takeover of Michael Kors and 4.2 million USD was recorded in connection to the Retail Fleet Plan Optimization. Meanwhile, these actions are entirely a result of the Board’s plan to anticipate the current channel shift and demand for its merchandise, improving the profitability. As expected, there will be approximately 100-125 million USD of one-time costs affecting the operating margins.

However, looking at the whole picture, these initiatives are hardly necessary to realize the targeted annual savings of approximately 60 million USD starting over the next two years, seeping away the negative impacts of the current restructuring charges. Once the Retail Fleet Plan Optimization is completed, depreciation amounts over the next subsequent years will diminish, leading to higher net profits. Next to the restructuring plan, Michael Kors recognized long-lived impairment charges of 4.3 million USD in connection with the underperforming full-price retail store locations, some of which will be closed as part of the Retail Fleet Plan Optimization.

Besides the impact of impairments, the Group reported an increased amount of interest expenses, primarily due to the 1.350 billion USD acquisition of Jimmy Choo that resulted in a higher long-term debt position, though Michael Kors was capable of partly offsetting this event by using cross-currency swaps.

Balance sheet

One should be critical of Michael Kors’ high inventory levels, an evolution we’ve seen for quite some time. The risks of higher inventory levels include a higher possibility of write-offs as well as indicating a company’s product is out of favor. Luckily, Michael Kors managed to reduce its inventory levels by 10.8% to the first quarter of the prior year, excluding the Jimmy Choo acquisition, which is a hopeful sign. The net debt amount stood at 651.2 million USD, which is an excellent performance given the fact the Group paid back long-term debt even with the negative impact of increased working capital due to seasonality. The debt level amounted to 0.5 times the EBITDA based on my EBITDA projection of 1.16 billion USD, reflecting Michael Kors’ healthy situation. I expect the company to be able to continue its debt reduction in expectation of making new acquisitions. At the end of this article, I’d like to provide you with detailed information on how Michael Kors could spend its cash flows resulting in three major scenarios.

Cash flow statement

One of the major advantages of using the cash flow statement is that it reflects the cash generation on a comparable basis ignoring one-off impairment items that have influenced the net income. I’ve already highlighted the one-off charges resulting in a lower net income. Well, the cash flow statement reversed these events, making it easier to get insight into Michael Kors’ performance of the core business. Just to be safe, I neglect the impact of working capital, as these changes are unpredictable and lead to fluctuating FCFs and fair values.

If we adjust the net income for tax differences, net profit should have been 173.7 million USD while using the communicated 15.5% effective tax rate. As a result of this adjustment, I have to remove the amounts of "deferred income taxes" as well as "tax (benefit) deficit on the exercise of share options," preventing double counting.

All in all, after deducting Capital Expenditures, total FCF came in at 212 million USD, though, we should notice over the last years Michael Kors hasn’t made decent investments while looking at the difference between CapEx and depreciation. So just to be a bit conservative, I am expecting Capex to exceed the depreciation and amortization level over the following years. Based on this remark, that makes an adjusted FCF of 196.8 million USD during the most recent quarter, easily covering the whole share repurchase amount.

When extrapolating, the total annual FCF will come in at 787.2 million USD this year. Admittedly, I haven’t keep an eye on the seasonality, namely the fact that Michael Kors realizes most of its revenues during the third quarter. In aggregate, I am forecasting FCF of around 820-830 million USD, meaning a cash conversion rate of 71.2%, or an FCF margin of 16.4%, which is quite compelling for a retailer.

Let’s move on to the future projections and the consequences of the recently made acquisition of Jimmy Choo.

Opportunities and risks

The 1.350 billion USD takeover will offer Michael Kors the opportunity to grow Jimmy Choo sales to 1 billion USD as a result of stronger portfolio diversification, whilst the combination will achieve an enhanced positioning in the growing luxury footwear segment, especially in Asia. Furthermore, an acquisition in this sector is accompanied by long-term operational synergies, though the Group hasn’t mentioned a specific figure yet. The reason why I am convinced that the benefits are a welcome gift in the competitive market stems from Jimmy Choo’s track record that speaks volumes: an 11% compounded annual sales growth since 2012. The investments made in Asia have begun paying off, so investors should expect extra delightful growth from this region, though the overall picture globally is bright with rising growth rates of fast fashion, in which Michael Kors has become a trendsetter.

The largest share of industry challenges Michael Kors is facing remains the omni-channel environment with an increased focus on customer engagement and tailoring merchandise to customer shopping. Together with communication preferences, these components have become the key ingredients to win market share. Therefore, Michael Kors has been focusing on rolling out a technology to better connect and engage its customers. Kors Connect Tool has already been launched, providing sales associates with the possibility to augment in-store selection with the company’s products that are available online and in other brick-and-mortar stores. At the end of the day, the company gets more insight into consumer behavior by personalizing their looks to create a tailored experience.

Peer valuation

Below are shown Michael Kors’ peer group. On a number of metrics, Michael Kors stands out. Not only does the company obtain higher margins, it is also more attractively valued, triggering a huge valuation imbalance.

KORS EBIT Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Calculating the fair value

To conclude my investment thesis, I’ll have to quantify - with the aid of a Discounted Cash Flow Model, including a sensitive analysis - whether Michael Kors is currently fair valued. I’ve already notified some figures concerning FCFs and sales projections. Today, the company’s FCF margin stays at a 16.4% level using the latest financial results. Hence, my principle relies on the following FCF assumptions considering an approach with a clear focus on the core business and a modest growth rate over the next couple of years:

Starting point: 830 million USD FCF for this year, resulting in an FCF yield of 7.6% on today's market cap.

Implementing a yearly moderate growth rate of 3.0% (minding the growth of Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors' own retail stores as a result of renovation and the Optimization plan).

Outstanding diluted shares of 152 million.

A net debt amount of 651.2 million USD as at the end of the first quarter.

A WACC of 6.5%, reflecting Michael Kors' capability to obtain high free cash flow margins, a low debt profile, and growing business.

A terminal growth rate of 0.0%.

These aspects lead to a fair value of 98.42 USD per share. Most importantly, the outcome of the sensitivity analysis of the WACC and terminal growth rate shows us the current share price reflects a bad scenario, indicating a decent upside potential, as the company's fundamentals remain robust.

The overall conclusion: from an objective standpoint, this model notifies Michael Kors' stock has delightful potential in the run-up. What that means for investors in terms of capital allocation is the next question we have to pose.

Scenario 1

All my three scenarios depend on a variable mix in buybacks, debt reduction/cash level improvements, and acquisitions. My first scenario foresees an amount of 70% of total FCF spent on buybacks, which would mean 581 million USD for now. Keeping in mind today's share price, this means Michael Kors is able to repurchase approximately 5.3% of the share count. It's no secret these initiatives will impel the underlying value. The excess cash flow (30% of FCF) can be used for debt reduction, resulting in lower interest expenses increasing FCFs.

Scenario 2

In my second and third scenarios, I assume the same percentage spent on buybacks. However, my second scenario is guided by 30% of FCF integrally used for acquisitions. This would mean the Group is able to extend its exposure to, for instance, e-commerce. Most importantly, the Group may acquire manufacturers to improve its gross margins, as it would directly purchase its raw materials.

Scenario 3

The last scenario takes into account a mix of buybacks and both acquisitions and debt reduction. This is my main scenario, reflecting an optimal capital allocation as Michael Kors uses its cash flow to expand its business, reward shareholders and reduce debt, saving interest expenses.

Conclusion

No question that Michael Kors share price for today is undervalued by at least 35%, referring to my Discounted Cash Flow Model. Today's share prices implies an FCF yield of 7.7%. Most importantly, the company is benefiting from earlier investments made in the Kors Connect Tool, the e-commerce platform to ride the technological evolution in customer shopping, and the fast-growing luxury fashion segment in Asia. Therefore, the Group did a fantastic job of acquiring Jimmy Choo to boost its sales to 1 billion USD over time. Compared to its peers, the Group achieves higher margins and offers a significantly higher free cash flow yield with less risk. I think investors should consider Michael Kors as a decent buyback investment, lifting the underlying value of the shares.

