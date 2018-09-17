Nissan's All-New 2019 Altima Is A Radical Departure From The Plain Vanilla Sedan

The Altima is built in factories located in Tennessee and Mississippi. It took a $170 million incremental investment to make it happen.

In the last three years, the Altima’s sales declines have been more than compensated for, by the increases in the Rogue crossover-SUV.

After years of sales declines for the Altima, will this new attempt at a radically new sedan turns sales around?

The all-new 2019 Nissan Altima is a new platform which has all-wheel drive and the world’s first variable-compression engine.

Sedans in general have had an increasingly hard time in recent years, as far as U.S. sales results are concerned. Furthermore, the larger the sedan, the harder the time. The smallest sedans have at least had a more loyal buyer in the form of the most budget-conscious Americans.

One prominent example is the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Altima. Here is the recent history of the Nissan Altima U.S. sales:

2016: 307,380 units, down 7.8%

2017: 254,996 units, down 17.0%

2018 YTD: 154,732 units, down 15.6%

Therefore, if current trends continue, the Altima’s U.S. sales will have shrunk from 333,398 units in 2015 to 215,217 units in 2018. That’s basically a 35% cumulative decline in three years.

Compare this with Nissan’s compact SUV juggernaut, the Rogue. It sold 287,190 units in 2015, and then it had this amount of growth:

2016: 329,904 units, up 14.9%

2017: 403,465 units, up 22.3%

2018 YTD: 275,137 units, up 6.7%

As you can see from those numbers, the U.S. sales increase in the Rogue is almost the mirror image of the Altima’s decline. In 2016, the Rogue overtook the Altima as Nissan’s U.S. best-seller, and is now basically tied with the Toyota (TM) RAV4 and Honda CR-V as America’s best-selling non-pickup truck.

What about Nissan’s overall sales in the U.S., you might ask? Surely Nissan has a long list of sedans, hatchbacks, crossovers, SUVs, pickup trucks and work-vans, so what’s the sum total for full context?

2016: 1,436,130 units, up 5.5%

2017: 1,440,049 units, up 1.0%

2018 YTD: 909,150 units, down 4.8%

So basically, Nissan’s U.S. sales, after years of decent growth, hit a slowdown and indeed an outright decline thus far in 2018. What will turn this around?

That’s where the Altima sedan comes in. The sole reason for the Altima’s decline over the last few years has not only been its sedan definition, but also that it was out-of-date and outright boring. It has had little appeal other than its stellar reliability and ease-of-use. Basically, it was optimized for rental car fleets.

As it turns out, this now changes -- in September 2018 -- with the arrival of the 2019 model year Altima. It’s all-new, and in more ways than one. Production started on August 23, culminating an incremental $170 million investment into Nissan’s Tennessee and Mississippi factories: Nissan invests $170 million in U.S. assembly plants to build all-new Altima

So how is this Altima launch going to be different than the previous few Altima generations? What is going to make this 2019 Altima so attractive, that despite the sedan segment’s headwinds, it may arrest the sales decline and perhaps show a little bit of growth, at least for a year or two?

I conducted an investigation into the matter and I discovered six reasons as to why the Altima should lift Nissan’s midsize-large sedan market share again, starting around the beginning of October, 2018:

It’s an all-new platform.

Previous Nissan Altimas had been refined and refined for a long time. Nothing wrong with that, but just like the Toyota Camry got an all-new platform in the Summer of 2017 (for the 2018 model year) and it transformed the entire experience of the car, this could do the same for the Nissan Altima as well. You will recall the Toyota Camry as a very soft and uninspiring car to drive before 2018, but the all-new 2018 Camry is very spirited and begs to be driven fast in corners.

2. It’s got all-wheel drive.

One reason people buy SUVs and crossovers, is that people think they all have all-wheel drive, and that makes a difference in the sales numbers for the U.S. states that have some kind of meaningful Winter. In contrast, the number of U.S. midsize budget sedans that have all-wheel drive is nearly zero. It’s mostly something for premium sedans only. This should increase the Altima’s sales in large parts of the country.

3. It’s got a radical new engine.

This world’s first variable-compression engine debuted in the Infiniti QX50. Infiniti is Nissan’s luxury division. In the QX50, that engine yields the best fuel economy in its class for anything that doesn’t have a plug or is a diesel. It will be interesting to see whether this advantage carries over to the Nissan Altima.

For example, the 2019 Toyota Camry LE yields 28 MPG city and 39 MPG highway. But it’s a less powerful car. The Honda Accord is rated at 30 MPG city and 38 MPG highway. Will the very powerful Nissan be able to come close to matching, or even exceeding, those numbers?

4. Autopilot in a sedan at this low price.

Nissan debuted its ProPilot Assist many months ago, and it’s found a way into hatchbacks such as the LEAF and SUVs such as the Rogue. The 2019 Altima may be its first appearance in a proper sedan. This takes care of the steering in some situations, even though the driver is supposed to leave the hands on the wheel.

The Cadillac (GM) CT6 remains the only car in the market where the driver is allowed to take the hands off the wheel. This requires, among other things, an active driver monitoring system, which neither Nissan nor Tesla has in its cars today.

The outgoing Nissan Altima starts around $24,000 before discounts. Let’s say the 2019 will start closer to $25,000 (Nissan hasn’t announced the 2019 price yet). Getting Autopilot as an option on a roomy sedan of this starting price, may be an industry-first.

5. Standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

I mention this for two reasons. First, Nissan was one of the last Automakers to introduce Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Over the last year, it has been weaved into the production of various new model years, refreshes and all-new vehicles such as the Kicks crossover.

Second, it’s one of those critical tech features that you can’t even get on the $50,000 (and up) Tesla (TSLA) Model 3. Why any automaker would fight against users of Android and iPhone, I have no idea, but at least in this instance, 2019 Altima buyers will make them happy, whereas the Model 3 will continue to disappoint in terms of this critical tech.

6. Styling from a more expensive car.

Look at the pictures of the 2019 Nissan Altima, and what do you see? You see the more expensive Nissan Maxima, that’s what! This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. But how much of a step? Will it be “enough” for sales to rebound? I don’t know. Time will tell.

Conclusion: The sedan fights back

Nissan is throwing the kitchen sink into a $25,000 starting price sedan. If these measures don’t arrest the U.S. sales decline, all hope is lost. From the all-new platform, to all-wheel drive, to the all-new engine and Autopilot and the luxurious styling, Nissan has left nothing on the field.

This will be a great case study, in monitoring the potential return of the sedan, into the plus side of the monthly sales reporting columns. Godspeed.

