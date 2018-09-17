Regenxbio (Part IV): Elucidating The Prospects Of The AMD Franchise

The advanced clinical investigations of RGX-314 is most likely fruitful. And, RGX-314 has a very good chance of dominating the AMD market in the foreseeable future.

Gene therapy is no longer a fiction subsequent to the Luxturna approval of Sparks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) for the treatment of a rare form of retinal blindness. Despite that Sparks has received the most attention, another highly promising gene therapy innovator, Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is brewing in this background. That being said, we commenced the three-part research on Regenxbio with Part I providing the fundamentals overview, Part II discussing the merits of the next generation gene delivery via NAV, and Part III elucidating the value of the mucopolysaccharidosis franchise.

The objective of this research (Part IV) is to feature an analysis of the value in the AMD segment. Since our recommendation to Integrated BioSci Investing members, Regenxbio has procured +150% profits due to the strong fundamental developments in the organic molecules and the 20 out-licensed drugs. And yet, there are much further upsides. In this research, we'll present how the AMD segment can deliver more value and reaffirm our buy recommendation on this 5-star grower.

Figure 1: Regenxbio long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Regenxbio is focused on the innovation and development of gene-therapy to manage retinal, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Though there are different viral vectors available for gene delivery, Regenxbio is leveraging the delivery power of AAV. Given that AAV is successfully applied in Luxturna, the proof of safety and efficacy is compelling.

Of note, the next generation AAVs (that underlie the NAV platform) overcame many of the obstacles faced by earlier AAVs (1-6). And, we encourage readers to check out our in-depth discussion of the AVV and NAV. As depicted in Figure 2, NAV enabled Regenxbio to brew various therapeutic franchises for several orphan diseases. Furthermore, the company out-licensed NAV to 10 different firms that are investigating 20 drug candidates.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Regenxbio)

RGX-314 For Wet AMD

Back on Aug. 08, 2018, Regenxbio reported the strong interim results of the Phase 1 trial studying the gene therapy (RGX-314) for patients afflicted by wet AMD. The study divided 18 patients (who were on anti-VEGF treatment) into three cohorts (i.e. groups). Group 1, 2 and 3 correspondingly received the increasing genome copies (3X10^9, 1X10^10, and 6X10^10). The aforesaid setup enabled Regenxbio to evaluate a dose-response relationship (as evidence for efficacy and safety).

As of July 27, 2018, Group 1, 2, and 3 have been followed on the average of 11, 9, and 6 months, respectively. Representing the cohort treated by the highest dose of RGX-314, Group 3 showed the best improvement in laboratory and clinical outcomes, thereby indicating a strong dose-dependent therapeutic relationship. Specifically, Group 3 demonstrated a higher level of protein expression. The robust protein expression indicates that the gene transfer was successful.

Moreover, the central retinal thickness (“CRT”) as evaluated by spectral domain optical coherence tomography (“SD-OCT) was maintained: This implies that RGX-314 either halted the disease progression or reversed its course. More importantly, Cohort 3 has the most reduction in anti-VEGF treatment (i.e. 50% or 3/6 patients no longer need the said therapy), which provides further support re efficacy. Most importantly, there was clinically meaningful improvement in vision, assessed by the Best Corrected Visual Acuity (“BCVA”) as shown in Figure 3. Of note, the mean improvement from baseline BCVA was +8.

Figure 3: Change from baseline in mean BCVA (ETDRS Letters) at 6-month (Source: Regenxbio)

In addition, RGX-314 was well tolerated. And with the robust early data and the approval by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) to proceed, Regenxbio added an additional group (Cohort 4) to investigate the efficacy and safety at a higher dose. Going forward, the company will publish more data at the Annual Meeting of The American Association of Ophthalmology (“AAO”) on Oct. 2018.

Interestingly, the company is expediting the Phase 2 study for RGX-314 to commence in 2019. Commenting on the strong clinical developments, the Surgeon and Director of Retina Research at Will Eye Hospital and study investigator (Dr. Allen Ho) enthused:

This study enrolled the hardest to treat wet AMD patients and the promising signals of safety and efficacy released today indicate the potential of a gene therapy to maintain the outcomes of frequent anti-VEGF injections with a one-time intervention.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that RGX-314 will procure positive outcomes in the Phase 2 trial, thereby indicating a “more than favorable” clinical reporting.

Qualitative data analysis for RGX-314 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Market Assessment

Based on research conducted by GlobalData, the AMD market is growing at the compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 8.9% (from the $4.9B in 2016) to reach $11.5B in 2026. The U.S. market alone is expected to grow from 51.8% to a staggering 63.7% for the mentioned time frames. Moreover, the researcher noted that there are two new anti-complement drugs entering this market (APL-2 of Apellis and Zimura of Ophthotech). Furthermore, Brimo DDS of Allergan (a neuroprotective molecule) is another market contender.

Figure 4: AMD market by region (Source: GlobalData)

Based on our analysis, RGX-314 will play a dominant role to potentially procure at least $2B (17% of the market share). Our main rationale is the stellar data of RG-314 and its novelty which altogether should enable it to gain market dominance.

Financials Assessment

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Regenxbio posted $40.0M in revenues, thus representing a 506% improvement from the $6.6M for the same period a year prior. The higher revenue was due to the AveXis acquisition (that triggered a $100.0M licensing payment). As part of the $100M, $40.0M represents the accelerated sales-based milestone reimbursement. That aside, there were the $10.6M ($0.33 per share) net incomes versus the $14.5M ($0.47 per share) declines for the same period.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Regenxbio to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

In addition, the research and development (R&D) expenses for the respective comparisons came in at $21.5M and $13.9M. The higher R&D was related to more headcounts and increased clinical trial expenses. A higher R&D can be viewed positively for a bioscience stock because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster sales for the future.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $306.3M in cash, equivalents, and securities and thereby signifies a 73.6% improvement from the $176.4M. Based on the $33.6M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into at least Q1 2020. Amid ongoing developments, we are most interested in the latest clinical catalyst of RGX-314 as elucidated. Resonating with our views, the President and CEO (Kenneth Mills) enthused:

We are very encouraged by the positive interim data for RGX-314 and the potential of NAV gene therapy as a one-time treatment for wet AMD, particularly as this is a non-rare patient population with a significant treatment burden. Regenxbio looks forward to applying what we are learning from this trial to expand the RGX-314 clinical program into a Phase 2 trial and bring this novel therapy to patients as quickly as possible.

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. As follows, the Wall Street analysts consensus puts Regenxbio at $79.5 per share. With the $2B potential sales for the AMD alone, Regenxbio should be worth at least $4B. After appropriate discounts, we took the product of 4 price/sale X $1B potential sales to arrive at $4B. Further calculations yielded the $125 per share intrinsic value (thus signifying 1.78X higher than the $70.45 current share price).

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. For Regenxbio, the main risk is if its various gene therapies will deliver positive clinical outcomes. Our analysis revealed the corresponding 40% and 35% chances of negative reporting for the MPS and AMD franchises.

The other concern is that even if the molecules are approved, they might not generate blockbuster sales (due to unforeseen market competition and other unaccountable variables). Be that as it may, RGX-111/121 should procure multibillion dollars due to the high likelihood of superb efficacy and safety of the next-generation gene therapies.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Regenxbio and we raised the rating from a four to a five out of five stars. Moreover, we increased our price target to $125 to be reached within one to two years. Regenxbio is one of the stellar gene therapy innovators that is powering a highly promising and robust portfolio. The firm overcame obstacles related to gene therapy using earlier AAV vectors. The next generation AAVs (that underlies NAV) showed excellent efficacy and safety profile.

Powered by NAV, the lead molecule RGX-314 procured the strong early clinical data that positioned it to potentially deliver more good news in its advanced trials. Ultimately, RGX-314 should be able to cut into the $11.5B AMD market in the foreseeable future. Our valuation (based on AMD alone) revealed an enterprise value of at least $125 per share (i.e. $4B).

The other molecules in development (RGX-111/121) for MPS Type 1/2 give more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. But that’s not all. Regenxbio also out-licensed their stellar gene therapies to 20 other firms. Hence, chances are that at least some of those companies will procure positive results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.