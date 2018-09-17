A Lose-Lose Trade War

It could also be just political posturing, as economic nationalism seems to be popular with the Trump base.

It is rational only if one assumes the US believes the damage to China is much bigger and so it will be the first to cave.

Assuming rational actors, a further escalation in the US trade war with China doesn't make sense, as the upside is limited and the potential downside rather large.

There is little upside and much potential downside in the trade spat between the US and China.

In a previous article, we argued that the US trade war with China is basically senseless in that it is very unlikely to achieve its stated objectives:

Increased respect from China for the US intellectual property.

Reduced bilateral trade deficit with China.

We argued that:

The bilateral trade deficit of the US is really much smaller, as a substantial part of the value added to Chinese exports to the US comes from elsewhere, not in the last place the US itself.

China isn't the trade cheat it once was; its trade surplus has steadily declined, and it even ran a trade deficit in H1 2018.

Bilateral trade deficits are meaningless. Even if the US forces China to buy more of its stuff, the US deficit with the other parts will increase as long as it doesn't change its savings deficit.

China has much more of its own IP and hence a bigger incentive to protect its IP.

Hoisting a trade war on China could very well be counterproductive, forcing it to accelerate and protect its own IP, be less respectful of the US IP, and integrate faster with the rest of the world economy.

Basically this is a last decade fight. The US lost manufacturing jobs to China in the first decade after it joined the WTO, but trying to get these back is basically senseless:

These job losses pale in significance in relation to the job losses due to the technological progress.

Many of these jobs might have been lost anyway; China isn't the only place with cheap labor and reasonable facilities for establishing production, or they might have been automated away.

The US also benefited from China (lower prices, lower interest rates, higher corporate profits, and increased exports), although this is much less visible, hence nobody talks about it.

Capitalism in one country

As a side note, we find all this selective outrage about job losses pretty unpalatable. Voluntary trade usually involves mutual benefits for both parties, and that really doesn't change if one of these parties is located in another country. It is not different in kind than trade within the same border.

When you, as we, accept a market economy as the basic system to arrange economic affairs, you know that this comes with a constant change. Technological change is a much bigger source of change and upheaval compared to trade, certainly in a relatively closed economy as the US.

But we hear little complaint about the many more "losers" of that change. In a way that's understandable, because technological progress brings obvious benefits.

But international trade does so as well; the problem is that these are much more dispersed and hence much less visible. That only becomes obvious when trade is interrupted, or even halted.

There is a reason why we use economic sanctions for punishing a country, but the schizophrenic thing is that the underlying assumption is that trade is good. If trade was bad, it wouldn't be much of a punishment.

Countries that heavily protected their own industries have tended to fare worse economically, and there are simple reasons for that:

Less access to foreign capital, know-how.

Less competition internally.

More management effort expanded on rent-seeking behavior (that is, prolonging the protection).

Less access to cheaper and/or better foreign goods and services.

This isn't just academic. India used to have pretty shoddy consumer goods before it opened up its economy in 1992. Argentina used to be one of the richest countries in the world before it embarked on import substitution.

Make no mistake, trade liberalization isn't a guarantee for economic development, and certain forms of protectionism can help (infant industries), but the general observation is that trade allows countries to specialize in what they are best at producing and import the rest, which tends to increase welfare.

Downside

One of President Trump's main achievements is that the stock exchange has really taken off since his election (after a notable wobble on election night, where futures dipped 5% when his victory became clear).

It's one of the variables, together with consumer and business sentiment, where one really can see a favorable break in the trend. But he risks undoing all that with, in our view, a fairly senseless trade war with China.

However, with new rounds of tariffs of the magnitude proposed, the potential cost for the US is substantial, so substantial in fact that we think it's unlikely this will escalate much beyond the present state:

It risks undoing much of the effect of the economic stimulus and the stock market boom.

It threatens to impose some serious economic harm to the US economy.

We give you some pointers. From MarketWatch:

A new survey of U.S. companies doing business in China found that 31.1% are considering delaying or canceling investment decisions over uncertainties created by tariffs and U.S.-China trade friction. In addition, 50.8% of the companies surveyed said they anticipate a loss of profits because of the tariffs, while 47.1% said they are bracing for higher manufacturing costs.

And the present tariffs (each side has put tariffs on $50B worth of imports from the other party) are already having a negative effect. From Reuters:

More than 60 percent of U.S. companies polled said the U.S. tariffs were already affecting their business operations, while a similar percentage said tariffs by China on U.S. goods were having an effect on business. Companies reported the tariffs were pressuring profits, reducing demand for their products and driving up production costs.

Needless to say that what could come will be much worse, and the leading sectors of the stock market rally will be affected. Here is Reuters (our emphasis):

Consumer-oriented companies face a catch-22 in their response to tariffs. Those that compete on price, such as Walmart, will likely have to absorb the cost of levies, which will cut into their margins. But companies that pass costs onto consumers, as Apple has indicated it will do, risk dampening demand for their products. Invesco's Hooper pointed to washing machines as an example. Tariffs on steel and aluminum caused Whirlpool Corp to raise prices on its appliances, and its second-quarter earnings slumped as a result. To be sure, consumer electronics are flashier products than a washer-dryer set. And U.S. tech companies can skirt some tariffs by shipping Chinese-made parts directly to other countries for assembly and then importing the finished items into the United States, said Scott Yuschak, equity strategy analyst at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta. The list of targeted items in the next round of tariffs excludes cell phones, for instance.

There are several interesting points here. Consumer staples will be faced with either higher prices and slumping demand or lower margins and profits. Tech companies will have to source from other countries (or absorb the cost), that is, the bilateral trade deficit with China will decline, but that with other countries will increase.

The overall trade deficit won't be affected as long as the US saves less than it invests. Trump might claim a victory (although the numbers aren't likely to be all that large), but it is a paper one and one that creates a lot of collateral damage.

What about shifting the production of these components back to the US? For starters, this increases costs, not only the cost of relocation (which are one-off), but also this production took place overseas for a reason. If doing that in the US would confer benefits (lower cost or other benefits), it would have happened.

And indeed, there are some victories here, most notably Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), the Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), moving to Wisconsin last year. But the details of this move show how difficult it is to reproduce that:

The state offers up to $2.85B in subsidies and $150M in exemption for sales taxes, $3B in total.

Initially, 3,000 jobs will be created, but this could rise to 13,000.

So the subsidy per job is somewhere between $219,000 and $587,000.

Unemployment is low in Wisconsin (2.8% last year), and it could scramble to fill vacancies.

Robotization threatens the prospect of those 13,000 jobs.

We draw some tentative conclusions:

Even from a business perspective, this is a fairly dicey proposition that only moves forward, thanks to some generous subsidies.

One could argue that these subsidies constitute some of the same stuff US trade negotiators accuse China of doing.

The plant will start with 3,000 jobs and might never reach those 13,000 jobs because of robotization.

From a macroeconomic point of view, it makes even less sense at a time when the economy is already close to full employment.

Want more jobs? Start building infrastructure, and reduce interest rates or taxes. We have the tools to keep the economy close to full employment, at least in normal times.

Producing stuff isn't the future anyway. A century ago, something like half the population worked in the agriculture industry. Today, that's less than 1% of the workforce, but it's able to feed the nation and export lots of food abroad, simply because it got terribly productive.

Manufacturing works on the same principles, and people employed in the industry constitute some 8% of the workforce, and this is also on a relentless decline. Bringing back these jobs at a great cost to the tax payer is silly nostalgia, especially when we're close to full employment.

What's the deal?

With a proposed policy that has so little upside and so much downside, at least economically, why are we even talking about this? Well:

It's based on the assumption Trump is rational; perhaps he's not.

Trade wars are easy to win.

Here is the President (The Hill):

"They are under pressure to make a deal with us," Trump tweeted on Thursday, referring to China. "Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home. If we meet, we meet?"

For starters, taking billions in tariffs would be billions from US tax payers, which is a little odd for a government priding itself on tax cuts. Making products at home, well, that's also not all that straightforward, as we showed above, and investment in the US could actually fall (The Atlantic, our emphasis):

But the trade war is more than just tariffs. Trump's actions might reduce consumer confidence, undercut business investment, and reduce investors' appetite for risk. Companies anticipating more tariffs and export barriers, for instance, might choose not to expand their operations in the United States.

And here is USB (from Heisenberg, our emphasis):

Our US econ team expects 10% tariffs on $200bn in China imports will be enacted by the end of September, which would reduce Q4 growth to 1.6% q/q. In our view, recent talks with the EU and Mexico help mitigate the downside scenario of the US fighting a trade war on two fronts, at least near-term. However, the prospect of 25% tariffs on the $200bn of China imports is not fully priced. Assuming half the growth hit in our escalation scenario per our US economists new Q4 forecast, earnings would take a ~3% hit if 10% tariffs go through, with US equities down a similar amount. However, some tariff risk is priced with the P/E still 0.4x below levels of mid-March before China trade news (~2%); and more in affected industries. A 25% tariff rate could be construed as an escalation and would have a greater earnings impact and markets would need to price the potential for continuing escalation. Thus, 25% tariffs could lead to a 5%+ type pullback.

We have written earlier that many of the views on trade held by the President and some of his trade advisers are simply in direct contradiction with either the facts or basic economics. And he doesn't seem to be too amenable to changing his views:

"I think the key in examining Trump is actually what will he do when people present him with facts?" he said. "For instance, it sounds a little esoteric, but the World Trade Organization, which the United States is a member of - very important, allows us to file complaints of unfair trade practices - and there's a meeting in the Oval Office and the president says, 'Well, the World Trade Organization is the worst organization ever. We lose all of our cases.'" Trump's advisers presented him with data that showed the U.S., in fact, won 85.7 percent of the cases it brought before the organization, and he simply rejected their data. "He says, 'No, that's not true,' and the people are saying, 'Look, call the U.S. trade representative, your guy, and he will confirm this,'" Woodward said. Woodward said the president simply refused. "I don't want to hear it," Trump said, according to Woodward. "I don't want to call him, I don't want to deal with it." The president flat-our rejects information that challenges his biases and beliefs, the reporter said. "At some point, he gets literally where the aides ask him, 'Where did you get these ideas?'" Woodward said. "And he will say, 'Well, I've had them for 30 years, they're right and if you disagree, you're wrong.'"

The only way we can impart some rationality in the US's stance is if it is indeed convinced that the losses to the other party are much bigger and/or it will be less able to sustain them.

That is indeed what Trump seems to believe, but this could backfire spectacularly when it is wrong. Then we're in something that approaches mutually assured economic destruction.

The best way out would be China offering some token concessions (which it already did, agreeing to buy more soya and LNG, for instance) and the US government touting these as a great achievement.

Conclusion

It is difficult to see much if any upside from the trade strategy that the US government is applying to China, especially if the downsides are pretty obvious.

This strategy cannot really be explained assuming rational actors, and indeed on analyzing some of the statements, these don't seem all that rational. Trade isn't a zero-sum game, trade wars aren't easy to win, the bilateral deficit is much less than the headline figure suggests, and China doesn't even have an overall trade surplus anymore.

The US deficit won't be much affected even if it manages to reduce the deficit with China. Escalation of the conflict threatens to undo a considerable amount of the economic progress and the stock rally etc., etc.

This is depressing; it's difficult for counterparties to deal with, let alone for investors who are buffeted between hope and fear. As long as it is politically expedient, we assume the posturing will continue, but the potential for serious harm is large.

