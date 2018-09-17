Wall Street Breakfast: Next Phase To Trade War

Economy

China will not be content to only play defense in an escalating trade war with the U.S., according to the Global Times, which is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily. Besides retaliating with tariffs, China could also restrict export of goods, raw materials and components core to U.S. manufacturing supply chains, former finance minister Lou Jiwei told a forum on Sunday. There are also worries Beijing may be plotting a currency devaluation.

Christine Blasey Ford, a California university professor, has gone public with her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she claims sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in the 1980s. A spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, said Kavanaugh's confirmation vote would still proceed this week as scheduled, but hours later, Sen. Jeff Flake, who sits on the committee, said he wouldn't vote until they had heard from Mrs. Ford.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for another referendum on Britain's EU membership, saying Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations had become "mired in confusion and deadlock." While MPs will get a vote on whether to accept any final deal, the prime minister is also feeling heat about her Chequers Plan from euroskeptic Tories. Rumors are swirling about a formal attempt to oust her if she doesn't back down.

Shares in Australia's largest listed aged-care operators plunged to record lows overnight after the government announced investigations into abuse and mistreatment of the elderly. The public inquiry is similar to one that hammered Australia's biggest financial firms late last year after examining wrongdoing in that sector.

Greece plans to further loosen capital controls "very soon" and is on track to lift all restrictions, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said in an interview with Naftemporiki. The measures were imposed in July 2015, when, at the height of its debt crisis, it faced bankruptcy and a euro exit, but last month it emerged from its final of three international bailouts and almost nine years of austerity.

Argentina's economy minister will present austerity-driven budget measures to congress today, including toughening fiscal targets and eliminating its primary deficit next year. Allies of President Mauricio Macri said they were confident the plans would be backed, including by some moderates in the opposition, as the country tries to shore up support from the IMF and calm investors after a plunge in the peso.

U.S. companies expect to begin delivering LNG to Germany in four years at the latest, according to deputy U.S. energy secretary Dan Brouillette, and will challenge Russia which now accounts for 60% of German gas imports. In July, President Trump accused Germany of being a "captive" of Russia due to its energy reliance and urged it to halt work on the $11B, Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has shared parts of a reform package - already adopted by the cabinet - that will “secure confidence in sectors affected by regulatory uncertainty” and cover mining, telecommunications, tourism and transport. The nation's economy has shrunk for two straight quarters and business confidence has slipped to levels last seen when Jacob Zuma was president.