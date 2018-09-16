Brixmor Ain't Holding Nothing Back

Since my last article published on April 18, Brixmor has returned in excess of 20%, and is on pace to exceed our target of 25% annual returns (in our New Money Portfolio).

In the context of the brick house motif, I am referring to the durable components of today’s REIT du jour.

I’m sure some of you can remember the 1977 hit by the Commodores, “Brick House”, and in case you’re too young or have forgotten the lyrics, here’s a quick video:

I can remember these words quite well, as I was standing on the dance floor in the 6th grade. I was dateless, of course, and I was not really sure what it meant to be “built like an Amazon” or “a brick house”.

But today, over four decades later, I want to tell you about a brick house in the REIT sector. And instead of being built like an Amazon, this REIT is actually competing with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)... sort of.

Not a house built from stray or clay, but one of the strongest REITs that is likely to stand the test of time.

(Photo Source)

The Brixmor Basics

While there are other shopping center REITs that focus on grocery-anchored assets (i.e., Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE: REG) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)), Brixmor Property Group's (NYSE:BRX) differentiated platform is based upon its wide footprint of 471 centers that span from coast to coast.

This portfolio, with gross leasable square footage of 80 million square feet, makes Brixmor one of the largest "pure play", wholly owned, grocery-anchored platforms in the U.S. (average shopping center size is 170,000 sq.ft.). Around 70% of the REIT’s shopping centers are grocery-anchored, and ~76% have an additional anchor.

Brixmor enjoys a strong tenant profile with no significant concentration. Ten of the company's largest tenants account for only 17.1% of ABR (average base rent), and the largest tenant, TJ Maxx (NYSE: TJX), accounts for only 3.2%. Accordingly, Brixmor's scale and footprint provide superior access to retailers nationwide.

Brixmor focuses on non-discretionary and value-oriented retail tenants with a strong service component, well-suited for today’s consumer environment. It covers 200+ national and regional open-air retailers, with plans to open ~13,000 net new stores. The new leases are focused on these thriving categories.

Although Brixmor does have weak tenants, it insists that they are “points of opportunity”. The company has reduced exposure to tenants on its watch list: Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) is now off the top 25 list, and the Toys R Us boxes are getting resolved quickly. Of the remaining 10 locations, Brixmor has leases or LOIs on six of the boxes at average spreads in excess of 25%.

The company said that the Toys vacates will have a 20-30 basis point impact on same-property NOI during 2018, resulting in a similar impact in 2019 as well, given that closures occurred on average mid-year.

Highly Productive Leasing Efforts

In Q2-18, Brixmor executed “a sector leading 2.1 million feet of new and renewal leases that have cap on cash spread of 14% which included 1 million feet of new leases at comparable spreads of 29%.” That sustained productivity, along with the pipeline of over 480 leases, totaling 3 million feet and over 50 million of ABR, “underscoring the great visibility” and “continued forward growth”.

In Q2-18, the REIT’s overall lease occupancy grew 40 basis points sequentially to 92.5%, and small shop leasing increased by 70 basis points sequentially.

Brixmor achieved an average duration of eight years and achieved average embedded rent growth of 2%, versus the embedded average of 1%. The company granted tenant options in only 40% of its new leases versus an historical average closer to 55%. It continues to capture a disproportionate market share of core tenant new store openings, while reducing exposure to tenants on the watch list.





Disciplined Capital Allocation

During Q2-18, Brixmor repaid all remaining 2018 scheduled debt maturities and is now focused on addressing the 2019 term loan maturity and executing on the opportunity embedded in the 2020 and 2021 secured debt maturities.

Brixmor’s reinvestment pipeline “continues to grow also according to plan” and in Q2-18 the company added another 12 projects for a total investment of $45 million, at an expected incremental return of 13%, bringing the total in-process pipeline to just over $330 million.

The pipeline of reinvestment activity is largely funded by free cash flow and a moderate level of capital recycling. Brixmor is essentially self-funded and does not rely upon an ATM or the capital markets. The company’s liquidity is in excellent share, as illustrated below:

Because the business plan is funded through internally generated cash flows and opportunistic asset sales, the REIT’s focus (from a balance sheet perspective) is on continuing to extend its weighted average debt and opportunistically accessing the unsecured markets to drive EBITDA growth.

Brixmor continues to reduce the weighted average cost of leverage and has maximum flexibility to drive value at the asset level. The company has reduced debt-to-EBITDA to 6.7x, with a weighted-average debt tender of over five years.

BRX is rated BBB- by S&P (in line with Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)). WRI is rated BBB, and Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) and Regency Centers Corp. are rated BBB+. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is the only shopping center REIT rated A- (by S&P).



The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, Brixmor’s FFO was $0.51 per share based on same-property NOI growth of 1.4%. Also, base rent contributed 160 basis points to growth, despite a year-over-year decline in average build occupancy of approximately 80 basis points.

As management explained, “FFO during the second quarter reflects not only strong same-property NOI growth, but also continued discipline as it relates to G&A spending, an additional savings in interest expense as we further de-lever the balance sheet and optimize our capital structure”.

Brixmor’s total disposition volume is now expected to surpass original expectations, with activity occurring later in the year, mitigating the impact on 2018 FFO.

Plenty of Room To Run

One of the most appealing things about Brixmor is its low payout ratio. As illustrated below, the REIT has one of the lowest payout ratios in the shopping center sector:

This suggests that it has plenty of margin to increase the dividend over time.

Now consider Brixmor’s dividend growth history:

As you can see, the company has increased its dividend by an average of 7% per year and is likely to continue with that trend.

Now let’s take a look at its dividend yield compared with these peers:

Brixmor Ain't Holding Nothing Back

Now that I have established Brixmor as a brick house that “ain’t holding nothing back”, let’s consider the company’s valuation, starting with the P/FFO multiple:

Looks cheap? Let’s consider the forecasted FFO/share growth (via F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Asset recycling (Brixmor has sold $600 million since 2017) has continued to weigh on growth, yet the company continues to focus on reducing leverage and strategic redevelopment. Also, Brixmor is doing a good job managing its store closures and generating strong leasing activity.

In summary, I’m not sitting on the sidelines like I did in middle school. I am warming up to this “brick house”, and this simply means I am maintaining the Strong Buy... “skate it down, shake it down, shake it down, shake it down”.

Other REITs mentioned: DDR, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), KRG, WRI, REG, KIM, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA), Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR), FRT, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

