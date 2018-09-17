Microsoft Vs. Facebook: 2 Great Companies, 1 Stock To Buy

Microsoft is coming off a record year of sales, but it's still no match for the growth Facebook is experiencing.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) are two of my favorite stocks. It's actually hard to find any weakness in either's performance, balance sheet, or untapped potential. With that being said, I see Facebook's stock as having more upside potential right now. Facebook has had to fight a steady flow of bad press this year, which has hammered the stock price and presented a buying opportunity. The bottom line is that Facebook's performance is still impressive, its free cash flow remains strong, balance sheet is impeccable, and valuation is now at rock-bottom levels.

Operating Performance - Winner: Facebook

Microsoft had a record year during 2018, generating more than $100 billion in revenue for the first time, which was a 14% increase over the previous year. The company also increased its operating income by 21% and adjusted EPS by 18%. Microsoft benefited from a strong performance across all business lines, including a 10% growth in Productivity & Business Processes, 23% growth in Intelligent Cloud, and 17% in Personal Computing. Facebook also impressed, given a 47% revenue growth in 2017 and 45% growth year-to-date in 2018. FB also continues to see improving operating and profit margins. All controversies aside, Facebook's pure financial figures aren't matched by any other large-cap companies.

Source: Microsoft's SEC Filings

Note - Adjusted earnings increased to $3.88 from $3.29

Free Cash Flow - Winner: Facebook

Free cash flow is the most important operating metric and is at the core of how I analyze stocks since it drives investments, acquisitions, dividends, stock repurchases, and debt levels. When accounting for enterprise value (Microsoft is valued approximately 81% more than Facebook), both companies produced similar levels of free cash flow during their last full fiscal years. I consider Facebook the winner here considering how quickly it has grown its free cash flow since 2013 and also its projected growth rate. In a couple of years, Facebook should clearly be the cash flow king.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Facebook

Microsoft and Facebook have two of the best balance sheets on the market. Facebook's is better given no debt and a similar net cash balance, so pound-for-pound, FB has more cash. Also consider how young of a company Facebook is relative to Microsoft and other tech companies. Given Facebook's growth rate, high-margin business, and lack of a dividend, I'd expect its net cash balance to continue growing quickly over the next decade.

Valuation - Winner: Facebook

Facebook is a bargain and is still what I consider as one of the best values on the entire stock market. It has a lower Forward P/E, lower EV/FCF, and better PEG ratio. Also the company has a much higher growth rate, which makes it look like even more of a bargain.

Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

LT Growth rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

Forward P/E, EV/FCF, and PEG averages don't include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Even though Microsoft is coming off a record year, its valuation is a little concerning to me. As you can see by the two charts below, its valuation multiples are basically at 10-year highs. When you compare that to Facebook, you'll see that its multiples have trended down. That can create a more risky situation should Microsoft revert back to its historical average.

MSFT EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts MSFT PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts FB EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts FB PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Facebook

Wall Street is more bullish on Facebook. A similar percentage of analysts recommend Facebook as a "Buy", and the average target price shows significantly more upside potential. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Microsoft is $121.24, which represents 7% upside based on the current share price of $113.26. The average target price for Facebook is $205.17, which represents 27% upside based on the current share price of $162.15.

Conclusion

Microsoft has been a high-quality company for the past couple of decades, but right now I consider Facebook the superior stock to buy for the following reasons:

Facebook's performance continues to impress, which includes sales growth, margin improvement, and EPS growth.

FB's high-margin business has made it a free cash flow machine, which has led to a flawless balance sheet. It has no debt, a cash war chest of $42.3 billion, and a current ratio of 10.67x.

The stock decline (26% off all-time highs set earlier this year) has put it in deep-buy territory. An EV/FCF of 24x with a growth rate of nearly 20% is insanely cheap.

Facebook's valuation is based only on its existing advertising business, but this does not factor in any untapped potential that exists in other verticals that could be reached with either internal investments or M&A.

