Lumber Liquidators: '...In The Gutter, But Some Of Us Are Looking At The Stars'

Introduction

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars”. The quote is from the 19th century Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, but it could have been uttered by Wall Street analysts who follow Lumber Liquidators (LL). Optimism certainly reigns among those analysts about a company that has not turned an annual profit since 2014. Average 2019 earnings for the flooring retailer is projected to be $0.98, according to Yahoo Finance. The stock’s forward P/E, according to Morningstar, is about 20.

Oscar also said, “the optimist sees the donut; the pessimist sees the hole.” I see the latter because the hole is still pretty deep and could get deeper.

Description of Company and Competitive Landscape

LL is the second largest specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America by sales, according to a March 2018 ranking by Floor Covering Weekly (FCW). LL lost the top spot last year to Floor and Décor (FND). The market is highly fragmented with many local, one-store floor covering and furniture stores as well as direct sellers competing with each other. FCW estimates FND’s and LL’s market share in 2017 were 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. A third publicly traded specialty retailer, Tile Shop (TTS) is estimated to have a .5% share. LL also competes with Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) which FCW estimates has a combined 16% of the market. Like many of its competitors, LL sells to homeowners or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. Homeowners are classified as do-it-yourself or do-it-for-me types who have available to them about 400 LL stores of roughly 7,000 square feet in 46 states.

Analysts' Case for the Upside

I don’t subscribe to analysts’ proprietary notes, but based on my review of SEC reporting, company earnings call transcripts and trade association data, the following is what I believe are the upside arguments for why the company is expected to finally turn a profit again.

The US economy is improving and consumer confidence is rising

Flooring sales are driven by the housing market and consumer discretionary incomes, both of which rise when the good economic times roll. FCW said 2017 was a particularly good year for the industry which topped $25B thanks to rising consumer confidence and increases in single-family construction. 2017 saw the average monthly University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index rise to 96.8, up from 91.8 in 2016. Meanwhile, the Census Bureau reported completed construction of single-family units topped 738,000 in 2017, about an 8% increase from the prior year.

Moreover, Catalina Research estimates U.S. floor coverings sales strengthened in 2017 with initial estimates of year-over-year sales up 4.8%.

Changing consumer tastes bringing in more sales

Soft floor coverings continue to lose popularity, with FCW estimating that the flooring market share of carpet installed products was approximately 28%, down almost 6% since 2013.

The company has almost dug out from a huge hole caused by lawsuits

LL’s problems began in March 2015 with the filing of several lawsuit involving claims of excessive cancer-causing formaldehyde emissions from the company’s flooring products manufactured in China and sold by LL from 2009 to early 2015. Legal, professional fees and settlement charges totaled $82M as of June 30, 2018. The expenses are winding down, with legal and professional fees totaling about $6M for the first six months of this year. In the company’s latest earnings call, management expects the settlement and legal costs to ramp down in the second half of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margins are improving

In the wake of the lawsuits, LL began including non-GAAP, heretofore internal metrics - adjusted operating income/loss - in their SEC filings. The adjustment strips out items that management does not believe reflect core operating performance. Among the items stripped out are legal settlements and associated legal costs.

2016 2017 Jan-June 2017 Jan-June 2018 -$31.5M $10.7M -$0.2M $4.9M

Table 1 – Adjusted Operating Income/Loss (Source: LL SEC 10-K and 10-Q)

Analysts are confident that LL’s changing product mix will continue to improve margins.

Product % of Annual Sales (2017) Solid and engineered hardwood 35% Bamboo and cork 13% Vinyl plank 9% Laminate 13% Moldings/accessories others 21% Installation and delivery services 9%

Table 2 – Product Mix (Source: LL SEC 10-K)

Analysts asked multiple questions about LL’s product mix in earnings calls. In response, management has highlighted increases in sales of vinyl plank, a segment of Luxury Vinyl Tile, that has higher margins than some of LL’s other products. Additionally, management replied to an analyst’s question that recent declining sales of solid and engineered hardwood - another higher margin product - would not have a significant effect on the company’s performances going forward. Analysts also took note of management’s plans to generate more sales from installation and delivery services.

My Case for the Downside

25% Tariffs Coming

To be sure, the economy is going strong and flooring replacement sales that were strong in 2017 should continue apace based on the Census Bureau’s Monthly Supply of Homes data. The month’s supply indicates how long the current for-sale inventory would last given the current sales rate if no additional new houses were built. The monthly supply in 2017 averaged about 5.4 months, about the same as this year to date. Another good sign going forward is that Freddie Mac anticipates that while existing home sales market will likely remain about the same, new home sales will drive growth. Their forecast for 2018 is 6.3 million new homes and 6.44 million in 2019.

But the wildcard I’m not sure analysts are fully factoring in is the impact on the economy in general and flooring retailers specifically on a US and China trade war. These retailers source about 40% of their products from US manufactures, 40% from China and the remaining 20% mostly from Europe and South America. LL leadership in a recent earnings call confirmed that they source 40% from China.

LL and other flooring retailers’ gross margins are already under pressure due to antidumping and countervailing duties the US imposes on selected Chinese flooring products. The duties vary based on periodic Department of Commerce reviews. These duties took $5 million from LL’s 2016 gross profits and $3 million in 2017 which reduced margins by about 1% and .5%, respectively.

Additional margin compression is on the way. On September 5th, the Decorative Hardwood Association warned its membership to expect a 25% tariff on a wide range of Chinese wood products. While LL has some sourcing flexibility, I would think they would still need to purchase significant amounts of Chinese wood products that would be subject to tariffs. LL’s (and other retailers) recourse would be to raise costs which could negatively impact consumers’ decision-making on discretionary income spending.

Lawsuits: It ain't over 'til it's over

There are a number of individual claims and lawsuits alleging damages from Chinese-imported products that have not been settled. Additionally, as the largest settlement enters its final court proceedings, the company acknowledges that there could be “opt outs” which could continue to add to the legal fees. Other unfinished business is a 2017 suit brought by current and former employees alleging that the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by classifying them as exempt.

Margins are improving but…

I, personally, have problems with non-GAAP accounting methods for measuring financial performance. But even if I can accept them, the reality is that LL’s adjusted margins are still lower than peer group FND’s and TTS’ GAAP-approved accounting.

Ticker Latest Gross Margin Latest Annual Operating Margin Latest Annual Net Profit Margin LL 35.5% (Adjusted) 1.0% (Adjusted) -3.8% FND 41.3% 8.5% 7.4% TTS 68.5% 7.5% 3.2%

Table 3 – Peer Group Margins (Source: Morningstar.com)

LL may be losing market share

The pessimist in me also notes that LL may be struggling to maintain their modest market share. A February 2018 Benzinga article referenced a Wedbush analyst note that HD’s sales growth in flooring has been in the high single digits over the past few quarters and was, thus, outpacing the industry's 4.7% growth in 2017. And speaking of market share, while LL’s 6.5% sales growth in the first six months of 2018 was 6.5% higher than the previous year’s comparable period, FDN’s were up 28%.

Freight rates rising

Finally, LL management has begun to talk about headwinds that increases in freight rates are causing. Higher transportation costs took .5% off their gross margins in Q2 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The full brunt of these costs, however, is yet to come. The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index - a measure of changes in per mile rates - was up 11.1% YoY in August from the year prior. This, they said, “is the strongest percentage increase in the history of this index, and an all-time high on a nominal basis.” The report concluded that “the current data is clearly signaling that the risk to our estimate may still be to the upside.”

Recommendation

LL’s price is about $17.25, down about 85% from its all-time high in 2014 and about where it was during the particularly difficult period in 2015. The stock had been climbing a bit until it fell over 20% in early August 2018 after reporting Q2 earnings that missed analysts’ estimates. While some may see it as a buying opportunity, I’ll pass for now based on my concerns and uncertainties about tariffs, lawsuits, market share of competitors and transportation costs.

Donut anyone?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.