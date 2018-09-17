Don't Buy Flagstar Bancorp - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/14/18)

Owens Corning may rise due to repairs needed after the hurricane.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 14.

Bullish Calls

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT): It's a wild trader that is worth buying, keeping an investment horizon of 3-5 years. It's a great play on the subscription economy.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC): The stock is trading down due to the weakness in housing. However, the hurricane might lead to a rise as lots of repairs need to be done in its wake.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD): "I went through that conference call. That was a great quarter. It took people by surprise. I've been recommending HPQ (NYSE:HPQ) as a way to do it, but it's the first time I actually think that 3D might be investable."

Bearish Calls

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC): It's in the house of pain. Don't buy.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS): Cramer is not a fan. The stock may bounce to give an exit.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY): Stick to the best of breed of hardware and software - Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT): It's a wasting asset with 17% yield. Don't buy.

