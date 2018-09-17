Don't Buy Flagstar Bancorp - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/14/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 14.
Bullish Calls
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT): It's a wild trader that is worth buying, keeping an investment horizon of 3-5 years. It's a great play on the subscription economy.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC): The stock is trading down due to the weakness in housing. However, the hurricane might lead to a rise as lots of repairs need to be done in its wake.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD): "I went through that conference call. That was a great quarter. It took people by surprise. I've been recommending HPQ (NYSE:HPQ) as a way to do it, but it's the first time I actually think that 3D might be investable."
Bearish Calls
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC): It's in the house of pain. Don't buy.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS): Cramer is not a fan. The stock may bounce to give an exit.
Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY): Stick to the best of breed of hardware and software - Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT): It's a wasting asset with 17% yield. Don't buy.
