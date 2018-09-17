This Simple Trick And These 5 High-Yield Blue Chips Could Be Your Best Chance To Retire Rich

Here are five high-yield blue chips that are likely to generate not just generous, safe and rising income, but 12+% long-term total returns as well. Thus they are a great way to get started closing your retirement funding gap.

The key is to invest the money into quality, undervalued, low-risk stocks that are most likely to deliver strong, double-digit returns over the coming years and decades.

The average American spends $2,944 annually on unnecessary luxuries that could be invested into market-beating, blue-chip dividend stocks. Over time, this could close the retirement funding gap.

Most workers and retirees are facing a $500,000+ shortfall that threatens their ability to retire securely or even at all.

Today tens of millions of Americans fear not being able to retire comfortably, or even at all. That's because according to Merrill Lynch's latest Finances in Retirement Survey estimates the average retired couple needs a nest of $738,400 to safely cover all their expenses during a 30-year retirement. That's assuming you follow the standard 4% rule, meaning selling 4% of your portfolio each year (adjusted for inflation).

How close are most people to that ambitious goal? Well, the latest data paints a grim picture.

(Sources: EBRI, The Motley Fool)

According to a survey by the Employee Benefits Research Institute, just 38% of retirees have $250,000 or more in their retirement savings. Meanwhile just 20% of workers have that much, and thus a realistic chance of achieving a $750,000 nest egg that's likely to mean a comfortable retirement. This basically means that most people are facing a $500,000+ shortfall that needs to be made up to ensure security in their golden years.

Of course, the most obvious solution is to save and invest more. But alas many Americans struggle to make ends meet, which limits their ability to save and invest for retirement. However, new research indicates that there is a very low-hanging fruit that can be plucked to help drastically increase the chances of achieving the retirement of your dreams.

The Easiest Way To Boost Your Savings Rate...

We'd all love to make a lot of money, but unfortunately that's not possible for many people. Combined with a low savings rate, this is why 40% of Americans say they can't cover an unexpected $400 monthly expense. But a recent Bankrate survey found something very surprising. Specifically that Americans who earn $30,000 or below spend an average of 13% of their income on discretionary luxuries like eating out or lottery tickets. As a nation, here's how our luxury spending breaks down:

Average weekly restaurant purchases: 2.4

Average weekly beverage purchases (i.e. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)): 2.5

Average weekly spending on lottery tickets: $17

Total annual discretionary purchases: $2,944 ($245.33 per month)

While some would look at our national spending habits with horror, I choose to see the silver lining. There is no question that these kinds of purchases are not necessities, but "wants". That means that they represent a very low-hanging fruit for anyone disciplined enough to tighten their belts in order to live beneath their means and save for retirement.

Ok, so maybe the average American is blowing almost $250 per month on unnecessary luxuries. But surely that can't make that much of a difference to our long-term financial situations, right? Actually it can make a huge difference, thanks to the incredible wealth compounding effect of the stock market.

...And Help Close The Retirement Portfolio Gap Over Time

Years Value Of $245.33/Month Earnings 9.1% CAGR Total Return Value Of $245.33/Month Earning 12% CAGR Total Return 5 $19,260 $20,946 10 $49,031 $57,862 15 $95,047 $122,919 20 $166,174 $237,573 25 $276,115 $439,633 30 $446,051 $795,730

(Source: Dave Ramsey Retirement Calculator)

Let's assume that you have absolutely nothing saved for retirement and can only invest that average $245.33/month in discretionary luxury spending each month. Here's how investing that money into a low-cost S&P 500 index fund as well as a long-term value focused dividend portfolio would compound over time. Since 1871 the stock market's historical return has been 9.2%, and we'll assume a 0.1% expense ratio that lowers that to 9.1%.

That market historical return would mean that $245.33 per month in additional savings becomes nearly $500,000 over 30 years. And even over just 16 years, it becomes $106,908. Granted that's nowhere close to the $500,000+ retirement gap that most Americans face. But it's still a huge help because 45% of retirees have less than $100,000 in their retirement portfolios. In other words, cutting back on discretionary luxury purchases could potentially more than double your retirement nest egg as long as you have at least 16 years until retirement.

And if you can achieve 12% long-term total returns, then $2,944 per year in additional savings can fully fund a comfortable retirement after 30 years. But how exactly does one achieve returns that are that much better than the market?

(Source: S&P)

After all, in the past 15 years, less than 7% of actively managed large-cap mutual funds managed to match, much less beat the market. Well, here's the great news. Beating the market isn't actually impossible, or even that hard, as long as you are disciplined and know the right investing strategy to use.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

For example, asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has been generating excellent returns since 1966 using just such a system. And over the past 30 years, Hulbert Financial Digest has verified its publicly tracked model portfolio has crushed the S&P 500. That's both in the short-, medium-, and long-term. All with about 20% better risk-adjusted total returns (lower volatility).

What manner of sorcery is IQT using to beat the extravagantly well-paid professionals on Wall Street? Do they have some kind of proprietary algorithm that somehow predicts the market better than almost anyone else? Well, yes and no. IQT's entire approach is focused on dividend yield theory. That sensational long-term performance, which puts billion dollar hedge funds to shame, is 100% focused on blue-chip dividend stocks, such as dividend aristocrats and kings. Note these are also part of the S&P 500, so IQT's success is purely based on when it buys/sells a stock.

Dividend yield theory says that a blue-chip dividend stock's yield is mean reverting. That's because if the business model is stable over time, then the long-term growth rate of the company's cash flow and dividends doesn't change much. As a result, the yield the market will offer will cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when a stock's yield is far above its historical yield and you're likely buying a quality, income-producing asset at a steep discount to fair value. If the yield falls far below its historical fair value yield, then you can sell it and buy something that's on sale. If the yield doesn't become deeply overvalued, then you hold as long as the investment thesis remains intact.

That's literally all IQT has done since 1966. And the results of this dividend-yield-focused strategy speak for themselves. But wait a second, past performance doesn't guarantee future results! And with the stock market, including blue chips like aristocrats and kings, now in the 10th year of a bull market, surely you can't expect to continue to earn those kinds of strong, double-digit returns from now on, right?

Well, actually you can, because no matter how high the stock market flies, some quality, blue-chip dividend stock is always on sale. In fact, here are five Grade A choices that are likely to generate at least 12% annualized total returns over the coming 5 to 10 years.

5 Great High-Yield Dividend Growth Stocks To Help You Achieve A Prosperous Retirement

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

In my weekly portfolio updates, I maintain a set of four watch lists, showing the best-quality dividend stocks you can buy today:

Top 5 high-yield (4+%) stocks

Top 5 fast-growing, dividend-growth stocks

Top 5 dividend aristocrats

Top 5 monthly high-yield dividend stocks

The stocks are all sorted by discount to fair value based on the dividend yield theory. Here's this week's top 5 high-yield stocks that are a great place to get started on a retirement portfolio that is likely to achieve strong, double-digit, long-term returns.

Why am I focusing on the high-yield examples? Well, for one thing because high-yield blue chips tend to be very good market beaters over time.

For example, between 1969 and 2011, stocks yielding 3% to 6% outperformed the market by the largest degree and with the best risk-adjusted total returns (lowest volatility).

Dividend yield theory also tends to work best on stocks that are primarily owned for their generous or at least consistently growing dividends. For instance, highflying tech darling NVIDIA (NVDA) may have a fast-growing dividend, but income isn't the primary reason most people own that stock. Thus dividend yield theory is a poor valuation method for that stock (PE and PEG are a better approach).

The five blue chips listed in the table are all primarily income stocks, which means that dividend yield theory is highly likely to approximate their current valuations accurately. When combined with the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, or GDGM, we can get an approximate idea of what kind of long-term total returns each stock is likely to deliver. That's because the GDGM has been forecasting total returns with relative accuracy for dividend stocks since 1956. Assuming the business model is stable over time (doesn't change), then total returns approximate yield + dividend growth (proxy of earnings and cash flow growth). The GDGM assumes valuation changes cancel out over time since over the long-term (5+ years) only fundamentals matter, not short-term sentiment.

Dividend yield theory allows us to adjust the GDGM for stocks that are currently trading at deep discounts. For example, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' historical yield is 3.5%. That means, assuming management's turnaround works (as it always has in the past), then the shares have 76% upside from valuation alone. I can't predict how long Tanger's yield would take to revert to its historical level. But 5 to 10 years is a safe bet, again assuming the business model remains stable and the REIT continues growing at its historical rates. For the table above, I used a 10-year time frame, meaning that Tanger's deeply undervalued shares would likely generate 5.8% CAGR total returns from valuation mean reversion alone.

Combining that with its current yield and analyst 10-year dividend growth expectations (in line with its historical growth rate), that is how I get to my valuation-adjusted, long-term total return potential. I apply the same methodology to each of the other stocks, which I estimate have 12.9% to 20.2% total return potential over the next decade. How accurate is this valuation adjusted GDGM return model? Well, I've backtested it against several blue chips with historical data, and total returns tend to be 80% to 95% of predicted values (usually underpredicting actual total returns). That's for periods of 5 to 10 years.

Now of course these five blue chips are far from a complete portfolio, and I'm not advocating throwing 100% of your savings into just those five stocks. Most people need 15 to 25 stock portfolios, diversified across all sectors. But these five names serve as examples of the kinds of quality, undervalued dividend stocks you can find today, with long-term return potential that is ideal for closing your retirement funding gap.

Bottom Line: Frugal Living Combined With Good Long-Term Investing Is Your Best Chance At A Rich Retirement

It's certainly true that millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet, thanks to large fixed costs like housing, food, transportation, and utilities. However, as a nation we also spend a fortune on luxuries like eating out and lottery tickets that are 100% discretionary and make for easy ways to boost our retirement savings.

The amount you spend on such things may not be significant in any given year. But the market's incredibly wealth compounding power means that over many years and decades such savings can significantly increase your long-term prosperity in retirement. In fact, when combined with the proven power of value blue-chip dividend investing, it might be the difference between retiring rich and not retiring at all.

