Vanda: A Grower Operating At An Inflection

Hetlioz is a stellar drug that is highly likely to gain additional approvals in treating sleep disorder related to both jet lag and Smith-Magenis Syndrome (“SMS”).

In what other line of activity could you put $10,000 in one year and ten years later (with only occasional checking in the meantime to be sure management continues of high caliber) be able to have an asset worth from $40,000 to $150,000? - The Father of Growth Investing (Phillip Fisher)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a steadily growing bioscience equity that is brewing various catalysts. The company fits into a Philip Fisher growth model, in which a tree is prudently growing by forming branches from a trunk. In expanding an existing business (in this case via the lead molecule Hetlioz), the company is strategically seeking additional approvals which lowers the regulatory hurdles as well as significantly deleveraged the investment risks.

That being said, Vanda is developing Hetlioz - a drug that we expect to generate over $100M for Fiscal 2018 - in two additional indications (jet lag and Smith-Magenis Syndrome). As reflective of its improving fundamentals, the stock is trading on an uptrend as depicted in the long-term chart. Since we recommended Vanda, it procured +24% profits for IBI members. The modest gains are due to the lack of “excitement” in this company.

It’s can be difficult for investors to be enthusiastic about a drug that treats jet lag. Be that as it may, a boring investment can deliver exciting profits in the long haul. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of Vanda, an in-depth valuation analysis, forecasting of upcoming catalyst that can galvanize the shares to a new high, and reaffirm our bull thesis on this grower.

Figure 1: Vanda long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Vanda Pharmaceuticals is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to serve the unmet needs in psychiatry. The company is enjoying increasing sales of two approved medicines (Hetlioz and Fanapt). As an activator (i.e. agonist) of the melatonin receptor agonist, Tasimelteon (Hetlioz) was FDA approved back in Jan. 2014 for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder (“non-24”).

Thereafter, Hetlioz gained additional approval in the EU on July 2015 for the treatment of totally blind adults, suffering from non-24. The other commercializing product is iloperidone (Fanapt) - an atypical antipsychotic medication that works by blocking serotonin and dopamine receptors - was FDA-approved in 2009.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Vanda)

The combined sales of Hetlioz and Fanapt enabled the company to procure a net profit in its latest earnings report that we’ll discuss later. And, the increasing revenues are used as cash to support other promising pipeline innovations that have a very good chance of bearing fruits as soon as a year from now. Interestingly, the improving sales are coupled with powerful pipeline catalysts which altogether suggest that Vanda is approaching its growth inflection in 1 to 1.5 years, at which point, sales will increase drastically.

Financials Assessment

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Vanda posted revenues of $47.4M compared to the $42.1M for the same period a year prior. This represents a 13% year-over-year (Y-O-Y) revenue improvement. The corresponding net sales of Hetlioz and Fanapt came in at $28.0M and $19.3M, thus signifying a 25% increase and 1% decrease from the $22.5M and $19.5M.

Per Figure 3, there were the $7.7M ($0.15 per share) net earnings compared to the $1.6M ($0.03 per share) declines for the same comparison. The bottom line improvement coupled with upcoming catalysts for Hetlioz and other molecules signaled an incoming aggressive growth in the coming years.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Vanda. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $231.2M in cash, equivalents, and securities (a 61% improvement from the $143.3M). Based on the $43.4M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q3 2019. That aside, Vanda estimated that it’ll generate total sales of $180M to $200M for fiscal 2018 (as illustrated in Figure 4). Commenting on the ongoing developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos) enthused:

We are excited with the year to date Hetlioz sales performance, which demonstrates continued strength, and our Hetlioz lifecycle management program, which positions the product well for additional future growth. We are focused on our upcoming clinical milestones from the tradipitant gastroparesis study and the Hetlioz Smith-Magenis Syndrome study.

Figure 4: Financial guidance (Source: Vanda)

Expansion Of Hetlioz Into SMS And Jet Lag Markets

While Hetlioz is delivering increasing sales, the best is yet to come for this stellar molecule. The key upcoming binary events that can catapult the shares to a new high is the upcoming Phase 3 study results of Hetlioz for SMS. Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that Hetlioz will procure positive regulatory outcomes in Jet lag, thereby indicating a “more than favorable” forecast.

Qualitative data analysis for Hetlioz Scientific novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) High Ease of regulatory approval High

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

As shown in Table 2, we also forecasted the 65% and 60% chances of success for the SMS and gastroparesis franchises, respectively.

Molecules Franchise Chances of success Interpretation Hetlioz Jet lag (NDA filed by year-end. Approval decision is expected by end of 2019) 65% More than favorable Hetlioz SMS (Phase 3 outcomes reporting by year-end 2018) 65% More than favorable Tradipitant Gastroparesis (Phase 2 results by year-end 2018) 60% (we will likely increase the chances as more data is available) Slightly favorable

Table 2: Other forecasts (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and come up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical (“CMA”) method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Accordingly, we’ll conduct a valuation of the sum of the part by leveraging on the CMA price to sale (P/S) ratio of 4 as presented in Table 3.

In taking the products of 1/25K people worldwide with the disease X 7.6B global population, we arrived at 304K absolute prevalence of SMS. Despite that the average price for an orphan drug is $140K, we’ll take a more conservative pricing for Hetlioz ($1K) in this calculation. Of note, the price of Hetlioz for non-24 is $15,186 for 30 capsules. Nevertheless, we'll keep the price estimate low to widen the margin of safety until the drug is approved and the company confirms its cost. After conducting the appropriate arithmetics, we arrived at $304M in peak sales of Hetlioz re SMS.

Estimated Sales Revenues Hetlioz for non-24 $108M to $118M (company guidance). Of note, Hetlioz sales is growing 25% Y-O-Y. Hetlioz for Jet lag $200M (after appropriate discounts) Hetlioz for SMS $304M (peak annual sales estimate) Fanapt $72M to $82M (company guidance) Tradipitant $50M (significant discount due to uncertainty in data outcomes) VTR-297 $50M (substantial discount due to uncertainty in data outcomes) Total revenues (taking the lower ends of various ranges) $784M (estimated peak revenues to be reached when the pipe matures).

Table 3: Estimated peak sales of various molecules (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

In taking the products of 4 P/S X $784, we got $3.1B for the enterprise value which is 2.9X higher than the $1.04B current market capitalization. In multiplying 2.9X the $19.32 share price, the intrinsic value of Vanda came out to be $56.02 per share. Our valuation is significantly higher than the $26 appraisal of Wall Street analysts. The main rationale for the big difference is that our valuation took into account all the franchises and the upcoming revenues growth related to Hetlioz’s expansion into jet lag and SMS.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass its clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. At this point in its growth cycle, the main risk for Vanda is if Hetlioz can gain additional regulatory approvals (and if it will deliver positive outcomes for the Phase 3 trial re SMS).

As follows, there are 35% chances of negative binaries for Hetlioz. Additionally, there are 40% odds of a negative clinical outcome for the Phase 2 trial of tradipitant in gastroparesis. Furthermore, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and raised our rating from four to five out of five stars. In addition, we increased our price target (“PT”) from $40 to $56.02 to reflect our updated valuation of the sum using the parts. This PT should be reached within one to two years. Powered by the increasing sales of Hetlioz and Fanapt, Vanda has the cash flow to support further pipeline innovations. In specific, the potential upcoming Hetlioz expansion into the jet lag and SMS markets will most likely add another $504M on top of its current $108M estimate sales.

We expect Fanapt revenues to remain stable with its current trajectory. Tradipitant and VTR-297 are other promising molecules that can service gastroparesis and cancers, respectively. Looking ahead, the upcoming Phase 3 data for SMS (to be reported by year-end) can catapult the shares to a new high. The Phase 2 trial results for tradipitant in gastroparesis can add further value. Nevertheless, we are less certain about the said Phase 2. Thereafter, we expected that Hetlioz will gain an approval in late 2019 for jet lag.

About Integrated BioSci Investing We’re honored that you visited us. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, IBI is delivering stellar returns. For instance, Nektar, Spectrum, Madrigal, Atara, and Kite procured +215%, +154%, +174%, +191%, and +83%, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features daily research/consulting. While we publish some ideas publicly, those articles are available in advance and discussed more extensively in IBI. We also reserve our best ideas (new 5-star stocks) exclusively for IBI members. And, we invite you to subscribe now to lock in the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.