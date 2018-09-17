Has The Dam Cracked At Carvana Or Will Shares Continue Higher?

Used car retailer Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) stock initially languished after its IPO early last year at $15 per share but has since come back with a vengeance, increasing nearly 400% As of two days ago, Carvana stock was trading at over $72/share. Carvana's share price has steadily moved higher, and the price increases seem to have only accelerated in recent months. The stock is heavily shorted and short sellers appear to be getting squeezed as institutions own 107% of the float.

Helping the price on a fundamental basis is that Carvana has shown impressive quarterly revenue growth at well over 100% year over year. Additionally the company's gross margin per vehicle sold jumped to $2,173 per vehicle, up substantially from $1,501 during the second quarter last year and heading toward the company's goal of $3,000 per vehicle. The company is still losing money, but high revenue growth with gross margin expansion paints a great picture for investors.

Carvana the Company

Carvana itself was carved out of DriveTime, a used car dealership owned by Carvana's CEO Ernie Garcia III’s father, Ernie Garcia II. Spin off Carvana boasts nationwide advertising, an online presence and eye-catching "car vending machines," which are transparent buildings several stories high where car buyers can put in a large commemorative coin and receive their car. Obviously the vending machine purchase is only a symbolic to enhance the customer experience - there are no issues, for example, of one car getting stuck after a purchase and the next customer putting in the coin and getting two cars, nor similar vending machine issues with which we're all familiar.

As an alternative to the coin, Carvana customers purchasing a vehicle will also have the option of getting their car delivered directly to their home and will then have a seven day evaluation period during which they can decide to return the vehicle. As no store presence is actually needed, Carvana can open new markets simply by setting up delivery to the new market area from an existing Carvana lot. For example, Carvana's recent announcement of opening a market in Lansing, Michigan is apparently supported, according to Carvana's website, by a Carvana location 240 miles away in Warrensville Heights, Ohio - which probably also might seal the deal during the customer's seven day evaluation period as customers may decide to keep a delivered vehicle rather than make a lengthy trip back to the dealership to return it.

Risks in Owning Shares

Carvana's heavy short position coupled with institutions owning over 100% of the float should certainly continue to be a concern for short sellers but investors who are long on Carvana stock should also have concerns. The first concern is that the Garcias own the vast majority of the Carvana operating unit through 'LLC units' while the publicly traded class A common shares own the remainder. Those LLC units can be converted into class A common shares at any time and sold onto the market. The Garcias also own class B common shares which have 10:1 voting rights over the class A common shares, ensuring that class A common shareholders won't have any meaningful vote for the foreseeable future. There may be inherent conflicts of interest between the Garcias and public holders of class A common stock.

The second concern is that there appears to be overlap between Drivetime and Carvana which, with the heavy ownership in Carvana by the Garcias, creates an incentive for the Garcias use DriveTime to favor Carvana for the time being. While the two companies are technically separate, Drivetime has facilities which it leases to Carvana and facilities which it shares with Carvana and also pays Carvana commissions for vehicle service contracts but there's no insight as to whether Carvana receives favorable rates or not. There could also be incentives in place for employees to divert, to Carvana, those vehicles likely to have higher margins.

There certainly exists a strong incentive and ability for the Garcias to use DriveTime to juice Carvana's financials through lopsided transactions and then benefit from share sales of Carvana stock. If this is happening, it could be done until the Garcias decide to reverse course and use Carvana to instead benefit DriveTime. Again, this is only a concern and there's no way to know whether it's actually happening or not...but means, motive and opportunity absolutely exist and shareholders should be aware of that.

Short Position and Institutional Ownership

Carvana's stock has been heavily shorted almost since the IPO and also at much, much lower prices. To most short sellers, it must seem extremely unlikely that a few hundred million dollars invested into the mature used car market can be transformed into a company with a market cap of even $1 billion, let alone $11 billion. According to the Wall Street Journal's site, 9.9M shares of Carvana are short as of 8/31. While a slight increase from two weeks earlier, this number actually been generally decreasing as Carvana's share price marches ever higher, indicating that short sellers have been slowly giving up and covering their positions.

On the institutional side there has been heavy buying, both from companies like Blackrock and Vanguard which have funds matching the Russell 2000 index as well as other institutions which have taken substantial stakes in Carvana. Those funds and ETFs that follow the Russell 2000 obviously must blindly buy any stocks which FTSE adds to the index while other institutions may have different reasons to own shares, including for the possibility of short sellers being squeezed. As previously mentioned, 107% of the float, or 36.6M shares, is owned by institutions. The 9.8M shares short also add to what is effectively the real float to allow that ownership of 107% of the float to be possible. As short sellers cover in this squeeze situation and reduce the shares available to trade, it makes the tension for the short sellers worse.

There might be some indication that investors who are long are starting to see Carvana stock as top-heavy. Over the past three days, Tom Dundon of DDFS Partnership LP who purchased a $100M convertible note from Carvana last December, decided to convert $25M of that $100M note into 1.27M shares at the set price of $19.69 per share, 1.15M of which he sold on the market at prices between $63 and $69. Additionally, Carvana's CEO, Ernie Garcia III also decided to sell 165k shares onto the market this week. While 1.3M shares doesn't seem like that many given that there are effectively 145M shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis, those recently sold shares may do a lot to alleviate the tight share situation and may give short sellers some breathing.

By his sale, Mr. Dundon might be indicating that he feels Carvana's stock is pricey and with Mr. Garcia following suit, it may indicate a similar sentiment from the CEO. If that psychology catches on, many of those institutions owning 36.6M shares in total might decide to take at least some of their money off the table and if short sellers are right and the share price is wildly overblown, there's a chance that Carvana's share price could quickly break down as a result.

Conclusion

It's a tense situation with Carvana's high short position and institution-held float. There's little doubt that Carvana's stock will continue to be volatile in the future so it's risky to hold either a short or a long position in the stock. For those who have a position, it's important to understand the situation, the underlying risks and especially the conflicts of interest which are or may be present.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via longer-dated put options.