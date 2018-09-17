Tandem Diabetes Care's Parabolic Rally

Most importantly, the company is growing its market and gaining on competitors.

But with the debt eliminated and enough cash to last it to cash flow and profitability in H2 next year, the situation is clearly dramatically different.

The rally is even more impressive as the company increased its share count more than 4x this year and still makes considerable losses and bleeds cash.

One of the most epic stock rallies we've ever seen, Tandem Diabetes Care looked down and out late last year, but its fortunes have revived in the most dramatic fashion possible.

One of the best stock rallies we've ever seen, Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares are up 1200%+ in a mere 6 months:

We discussed the company a couple of months ago with the share price at half the value and concluded that the shares needed a breather. No breather ensued (well, on Friday they were down 6% on an analyst downgrade), so it's time to wonder what's behind this epic rally.

TNDM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In some respects, the above graph looks downright ugly, but let's focus on the pretty part first: the acceleration in revenue growth.

Growth

Revenue growth in Q2 reached 60% (y/y), which was considerably above market expectations and well above the growth in Q1 (43.8% y/y). What is causing this?

Simply put, the company has a killer product: the t:slim X2 insulin pump

Competitor Animas is leaving the market.

Gaining market share on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Tandem Diabetes Care now thinks it has a 12% market share.

The company is successful in converting patients who use multiple daily injections to pump therapy, i.e., it is growing the market.

Tandem Diabetes Care shipped 800 renewals in Q2, up from 300 last year, and expects to reach 70% renewal rate in 2-3 years.

Indeed (from the Q2CC):

Second is that we saw a notable increase from the number of new customers who were choosing to convert from a Medtronic pump to the t:slim X2. If that, this quarter, we saw twice as many Medtronic conversions and twice as many Animas conversions compared to Q2 of last year.

And the market is narrowing considerably (Q2CC):

we’re entering a new area going forward where in the durable pump space is going to be us for Medtronic. And in past, you had Roche, Animas and Delta going some years back. So it's now a 2-player race.

And management feels good about their competitive position against the giant, Medtronic (Q2CC):

I believe that ensures of bolus correction will be very important to achieving time and range and also avoiding high and low excursions. And I think, I said in my comments, the simplicity of G6 eliminating fingersticks is an enormous advantage for anybody using our system versus the Medtronic 670G. I don't think that's going to be resolved in the timeframe that we get our Control-IQ out. So I think that's going to be a further tailwind for us going forward.

The Control-IQ is the new pump the company is working on (see below). Revenues came from:

5,400 Pumps: $21 million, or 62% of revenues.

Supplies: $13 million (+62% y/y), or 38% of sales, of which infusion sets are $9 million (+27% q/q), or 26% of total sales.

There are three near-term catalysts:

The t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ technology

International expansion

H2 sales are seasonally stronger

Our previous article already described the just-approved Basal-IQ, but here are the main points again:

It has now been FDA approved.

It contains a sensor (either DexCom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) G5 or its newer G6 sensor) and an algorithm developed by TypeZero, which is a predictive low glucose suspend (PLGS) feature designed to help reduce the frequency and duration of low glucose events (hypoglycemia).

It is compatible with iCGM devices.

The product has now launched ahead of schedule with DexCom's G6 CGM on August 17.

It provides software update for existing users under warranty at no cost.

And the main advantages (from the Q2CC):

our t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ technology is designed to look 30 minutes into the future to predict where glucose levels are heading. It then suspends insulin delivery when low glucose is predicted and automatically resumes insulin delivery once glucose levels begin to rise.



Our pivotal clinical trial demonstrated a 31% relative reduction in time spent below 70 mg/dL and using Basal-IQ with no rebound hypoglycemia, compared to a CGM enabled insulin pump without this feature.

It also saves costs, because together with DexCom's G6 sensor, it doesn't need fingersticks for calibration, eliminating 40-50 fingersticks a week for users, and training cost are also reduced.

International sales will start in Q3 but will still be limited this year. But given the success in the US, there is little doubt the potential is substantial here as well, although perhaps less than one might expect, as management argued for 10-15% of sales longer term.

That seems a little low given the fact that at least half of Animas customers are outside the US and management has actively talked with distributors in order to establish easy entry positions. But management argues they'll provide more details at the company's Investor Day on September 25.

Next year, the company is planning to introduce the t:slim Control-IQ.

A new clinical study will ensue together with DexCom and TypeZero; enrollment began in June.

The aim is to launch the Control-IQ next summer, depending on FDA approval.

About the Control-IQ (from the Q2CC):

Control-IQ was designed to increase or decrease basal insulin to minimize hyper and hypoglycemia and improve the user's time spent within the targeted glycemic range. It is also been designed for leapfrog competing products by providing automated correction boluses, which we believe will bring additional benefits to our customers.

Guidance

2018 revenue guidance has been increased to $140-$148 million (up from $132-$140 million).

Operating margin -45% to -40%.

Stock-based compensation of $20 million.

Depreciation and amortization of $7 million.

The company plans to be breakeven and cash flow positive by H2 next year.

Margins

TNDM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margin increased to 44%, up from 38% a year ago and 42% in Q1. Management expects gross margin to hit 55% at the company's cash flow breakeven point expected to be in H2 2019.

Operating expenses were $29 million and only up 8% y/y. The biggest increase here isn't actually more sales people, as you might expect, but higher incentive pay coming from the stock price explosion.

Management vows to keep the sales force roughly at this size; the international sales will be dealt with by distribution companies. Despite the great deal of operational leverage, operating margins are still deeply negative.

Cash flow

TNDM Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

While improving, cash flow is clearly deeply negative on a TTM basis. In Q2, the company only used $8 million in cash, down from $12 million a year ago and 40% lower than in Q1, so things are clearly improving here.

Share-based compensation is not a major issue, but dilution clearly is:

TNDM Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Considering the amount of dilution, the explosion in share price becomes that much more impressive. Quite frankly, we can't remember that we've ever seen anything like this:

TNDM Market Cap data by YCharts

Two financing deals and the conversion of a significant amount of warrants:

Tandem Diabetes Care used the latest financing to pay off its outstanding debt of $83.8 million. This means it is debt-free and has roughly $125 million in cash. This was $97 million at the end of Q2, and the company argued that this was enough to lead it to breakeven.

By paying off its debt, and hence reducing a considerable interest burden (the term loan had a 9.5% interest rate, saving nearly $8 million a year in interest rate cost) and the additional funding, it should now all but guarantee this.

Valuation

The valuation is at stratospheric levels, of course:

TNDM EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

But we have a cleaned-up balance sheet, and significant dilution is probably also a thing of the past, although the company isn't profitable and still bleeds cash. And it's interesting to note that the valuation was equally high at the end of 2014.

And on Friday, this was Baird (from SA):

"In 16 years in the business, we've never seen anything like TNDM's 25-fold

return just this year. And for the vast majority of that run, we've been fully on board," says Baird. "Valuation has to matter at some point."

Noting the stock is currently trading at about 50x 2021 estimates, Baird downgrades to Neutral, and suggests something in the high $30-low $40 range as a better entry point.

Whether we'll get to the low $40s, let alone the high $30s, remains very much to be seen.

Conclusion

Tandem Diabetes Care is very much driven by making life easier for diabetes patients, and it is doing a pretty good job. In doing that, the company is benefiting in multiple ways:

It is converting people using multiple injections to pump therapy, expanding the market.

It's taking market share from the competition, most notably the dominant player Medtronic.

In ramping up sales, it is increasing gross margins and benefiting from operational leverage.

The company is innovating at a rapid pace so its progress is likely to last for quite a while, with the just introduced Basal-IQ bringing significant benefits, followed next year by the Control-IQ.

It has a large market to go after, both at home and abroad, and has eliminated its debt. It's unlikely there will be significant dilution in the near future.

But there can be little doubt that quite a bit of this rosy future is already priced in, so it's not surprising that the shares took a breather on Friday, especially after that analyst downgrade.

Any consolidation could be brief, if the company keeps on smashing its own (increased) guidance. We fear that some of that is also already priced in, as there are three clear near-term catalysts, so we think the stock price exuberance is, to a considerable part, based on expectations of an acceleration in sales growth, which indeed already materialized in Q2.

So, there is now also room for disappointment. We think that for the share price to keep running, Tandem Diabetes Care will have to keep smashing its sales guidance with considerable margin, and given the risk that this might not happen, we can't really endorse a buy here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.