Microsoft's Curious Price

Investment Thesis

It seems astonishing that as Microsoft (MSFT) continues to grow into all-time highs, this value investor would still believe buying Microsoft at $865 billion market cap a bargain. But it actually is, and here is why.

Recurring Cash - The Holy Grail

Microsoft finished FY 2018 on a high, with its Q4 top line delivering a punchy $30 billion, up 17% YoY.

As one would expect, Microsoft's cloud platform, Azure, continues to be a phenomenal driving force behind the company, and it soared a further 85% YoY (at constant currency). However, even more remarkable was CFO Hood's comments on the call that Microsoft's annuity mix increased a full 3 points YoY to 89%.

Allow me to clarify why this matters. The more stable Microsoft's revenue and earnings, the more highly valued Microsoft's cash flow will ultimately become, as Wall Street values certainty above all else. I'll emphasize this characteristic through other examples.

For instance, investors clamor for Netflix (NFLX) because its revenue is derived via a large and diverse subscriber base, which pays a recurring fee for its content. Thus, while Netflix's subscriber base keeps growing, investors pay a premium for its stock, and once its subscriber growth slows down investors become less enchanted with its stock.

The same can be said about Apple (AAPL) and its services operations and why Wall Street is once again starting to fall in love with Apple. It is not because of its iPhone sales, but because of its services, which are based on recurring revenue from a large subscriber base, with its most lately reported figure of 300 million subscribers.

Actual Free Cash Flow

Microsoft, like many large tech companies, has frequent acquisitions which burn through cash. However, in Microsoft's case, with the exception of the LinkedIn acquisition which fell into Microsoft's fiscal 2017 results and amounted to $27 billion, the company's typical acquisitions often stick around $2-3 billion. In other words, Microsoft's free cash flow is a largely 'what you see is actually what you get.'

Consequently, for FY 2018, if we were to account for a normalized and typically acquisitive Microsoft - which indeed it was, given that it acquired Gifthub for $7.5 billion - then we can roughly estimate Microsoft's adjusted free cash flow as being in the ballpark of $28 billion. Although one could argue that Gifthub was purchased with stock, given that Microsoft is repurchasing its stock over time, it all ends up coming one pot.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

I have chosen the above companies in the table because they either compete with Microsoft in its cloud operations, such as Amazon (AMZN), or in software and cloud (Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Adobe Systems (ADBE)). Also, in the spirit of this article, I have attempted to use companies which have some element of recurring cash flows.

Here, what becomes apparent is that both Alphabet and Microsoft are cheaply valued, particularly when compared with Adobe or Amazon. For instance, Microsoft's P/Cash Flows is valued at less than 20 times, which is nearly half of Adobe's and Amazon's valuation.

Additionally, compared with Alphabet, Microsoft's revenue stream is significantly more diversified, which should be rewarded with a higher multiple to Alphabet's. For example, the majority of Alphabet's revenue is derived from advertising. However, Microsoft's revenue comes from three fairly equally split segments - namely, its cloud operations, Windows, and Office, not to mention other minor contributions from gaming (Xbox) and hardware (Surface and others).

Lastly, Microsoft is the only company from this highlighted group which pays out a dividend. While I'm not a dividend investor, many investors are, which attracts certain funds and ETFs to Microsoft's stock, which can only invest in dividend-paying companies. Also, importantly, we should note that Microsoft's dividend is stable, growing and supported by strong free cash flow generation and balance sheet.

Takeaway

Investing is where you find a few great companies and then sit on your ass. - Munger

In summary, my argument here is that Microsoft is more diversified than many other tech companies, but its diversification does not detract it from its ability to innovate, grow, and equally importantly, return cash to shareholders via a dividend and a share repurchase program.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

