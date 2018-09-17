Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (9/14/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, September 14.

The coming week will be dominated by trade and tariff talks and that could mean volatility in the markets. Cramer advised keeping money on the sidelines to do some buying on weakness. "You need to realize the president doesn't want China to talk. He wants China to cave. You should never believe we're going to make a deal with the Chinese unless you're hearing it from an outspoken protectionist like Peter Navarro, the president's top trade advisor," said Cramer. With that he discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

Earnings: FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Cramer is not looking forward to FedEx's earnings as the companies are spending a lot to boost capacity in the age of e-commerce. "Last time the company reported, its stock fell from $264 to $226 over a dreadful couple of weeks," he added.

Cramer is not eager about Oracle either as they stopped sharing specifics of their cloud platform revenues which meant investors figured out that the company is losing market share to rivals. "It's hard for me to believe that they'll disappoint this time. The problem is the upside - how much is it going to go up on a pretty good quarter? Not clear," he added.

Tuesday

Earnings: AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

The auto parts retailer was not doing great till the last quarter. Cramer thinks that the hurricane might damage a lot of cars which would need to be replaced. This could result in a rise in business for AutoZone. Even without the hurricane, the company's inventory has been short suggesting that business is strong.

General Mills is rising with the rest of the group but it needs a stronger growth catalyst. "I'm concerned about commodity costs and the crowded market for high-end pet food after they paid a fortune for Blue Buffalo," added Cramer.

Wednesday

Earnings: Red Hat, Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Red Hat is a cloud king and Cramer was hoping to see good numbers especially after the last quarter which disappointed investors. "These trends are so strong that I bet CEO Jim Whitehurst will deliver some stronger numbers," said Cramer.