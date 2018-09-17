Dropbox Has Hit Bottom, Time To Load Up

Shares are trading at 7.6x forward revenues, the cheapest the stock has ever been since the IPO.

Cloud storage is a commodity, but so is server capacity: Dropbox will succeed much in the same way that AWS has.

Shares are also still reeling from a massive pullback in mid-August. Initially, shares spiked on Q2 earnings results, but sharply reversed course after Dropbox's COO stepped down.

Sentiment for Dropbox (DBX), the popular online storage provider, has never been this low. Six months into the company's IPO, investors are still reeling from the lockup expiration last month, which got moved ahead to August 23 due to the company's blackout window timing, per the company's prior press release. And, as usual, when it comes to lockup expirations, investors tended to overreact.

Shares of Dropbox have also been in free-fall since reporting Q2 earnings, which were fantastic except for the concurrent announcement of a COO departure. The YTD chart below speaks for itself: Dropbox has never been cheaper in its lifetime as a public company. Relative to its IPO price of $21 (recall that shares shot up to $30 on the first day of trading, so ordinary investors have never had a chance to actually take a bite of Dropbox at $21), shares of Dropbox have only returned a measly 24%.

This makes Dropbox one of the weaker-performing IPOs of the year. Earlier on in its lifetime as a public company, it was trading at double-digit revenue multiples, causing me to warn on the stock's valuation in light of its slowing growth and mild market saturation. Ever since the August fiasco, however, I've been steadily adding shares, banking on a near-term rebound.

I'm not concerned about the after-effects of the lockup expiration. The fact that inside investors have lost about 20% of their paper gains from last quarter has likely limited the selling pressure since August 23, and for the most part, the damage seems to have been done. Per an SEC filing on August 28, Drew Houston, Dropbox's CEO, unloaded about 10.3 million shares, approximately only 10% of his holdings as of the company's post-IPO cap table:

Whatever happens with the lockup expiration, the fact remains that Dropbox is at its cheapest levels since IPO. With a current market cap at $10.5 billion (recall that in the private markets, Dropbox was last valued at ~$10 billion, so the VCs are now flat to their investments) and a net cash balance of $982 million, Dropbox has an enterprise value of $9.48 billion.

Against the company's most recent full year guidance outlook of $1.366-$1.372 billion (+24% y/y), Dropbox trades at a brand-new low of 7.4x EV/FY18 revenues. Against the company's free cash flow guidance of $340-$350 million in revenues, that's also a fairly cheap multiple of 27.5x EV/FY18 FCF, at least considering the company's massive free cash flow growth and margins.

In my view, the worst is over for Dropbox, and investors can begin to move on from the lockup drama and focus on fundamentals. Dropbox looks poised to recover from its all-time lows in the near term. Let's also review counterpoints to some of the other fundamental concerns weighing down on the company:

Storage is a commodity, but so is AWS

One of the biggest attacks that is frequently launched on Dropbox is the fact that storage has become a commoditized service. Hundreds of gigabytes, even terabytes, are now being made available to consumers at rock-bottom prices. The idea of storing files over the web has become vastly proliferated, and it's no longer the flashy product that can command premium prices that it once was.

For the large part, these attacks are aimed at the consumer storage side of the business, so enterprise-focused Box (BOX) has largely been able to escape the brunt of these debates. With Dropbox's business heavily tilted toward consumer storage, however, investors frequently question how willing it is to compete in a race to the bottom against Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). We'll discuss Google next, but the first and most important point to make here: commoditized businesses are not solely restricted to online storage. In fact, one of the biggest darlings of the market is a so-called commodity business: Amazon AWS (AMZN).

Amazon's surprise growth driver in Amazon Web Services has been one of the major drivers vaulting its ascent to a trillion-dollar market cap. The presence of Amazon AWS has given investors the brazen viewpoint of ignoring its low-margin retail elements and giving it more Internet-like valuations. This viewpoint isn't completely unwarranted - in fact, AWS provides the bulk of Amazon's EBITDA, while the retail arm continues to make sluggish progress on profitability.

Yet AWS is in a business that's just as commoditized as storage. Google is at its throat as well with Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which was once thought to be a distant third player but has landed major clients this year, including Spotify (SPOT). Spotify has noted that it expects to spend an outlandish $450 million on GCP over the next three years as part of its service agreement.

Then of course, there's Microsoft Azure (MSFT) - and as we can see in Microsoft's quarterly earnings reports, Azure's growth is much faster than AWS, indicating that it continues to grab market share. The integration with the Microsoft suite is an undeniable advantage for Excel and PowerPoint-dependent businesses, and Azure has played its cards right in rolling out a unique feature set to attract clientele.

Cloud computing prices are virtually all custom-tailored due to volume, so it's hard to estimate with precision how pricing has moved over the years. It's generally understood, however, that prices are continually dropping. A search for the "price reduction" category on the AWS News Blog reveals many instances of price drops for certain services on Amazon's own website.

If this isn't an indicator of a commoditized business that is engaged in a price war to fight against rising competition, I don't know what is. Somehow, AWS manages to cling to its halo with investors - from this standpoint, Dropbox deserves more credit.

Yes, storage is commoditized - but commodity businesses like AWS can be hugely profitable, too. Dropbox's FCF guidance of up to $350 million this year (26% FCF margin) is a testament to that profitability.

Dropbox can hold its own against Google

Aside from the lockup expiration drama, the other major disaster to hit Dropbox in August was Google's announcement of an expanded Google One offering. The program was first launched in May, and the company's cheap plans - 100GB at $1.99/month, 200GB at $2.99/month, and 2TB at $9.99/month - are severely cheaper than Dropbox on the consumer side. Here's a link to a useful TechCrunch article that walks through the specifics.

Dropbox isn't going to beat Google on price, at least on the casual consumer end. Dropbox currently has no paid smaller storage option (though nothing is preventing the company from rolling that out in the near future), and its 1TB offering is priced at the equivalent of Google's 2TB option. Here's a glance at Dropbox's latest pricing tiers:

Yet it doesn't all come down to price. Dropbox comes equipped with many features that Google doesn't have, including Dropbox Paper. Like Google Drive, Paper allows for easy collaboration between multiple users, but it can also function as a workflow management tool - which Google Drive lacks.

When it comes down to more serious, professional users (but who are still on individual plans), Dropbox's feature set wins hands-down. It's widely accepted that Dropbox has far better security than Google. A high-level comparison, from software reviewer Cloudwards, is shown below:

Dropbox will always have its core user base. Let's also not forget that moving files from one service to another is a pain, and Dropbox has a sky-high net retention rate to prove that.

Will competition from Google hurt Dropbox? Certainly. But it's no different than how Google stole a potential client in Spotify from AWS. The presence of Google does not invalidate Dropbox's head start in the space, nor is pricing the only consideration when choosing cloud storage providers.

Key takeaways

Over the past month, bearish arguments have won out on Dropbox - spanning from lockup expiration concerns to competitive noise. At the end of the day, it seems investors have forgotten how incredible Dropbox's financials are - a ~$1.4 billion revenue run rate that's still growing in the mid-20s, atop 26% FCF margins. With the lockup expiration now in the rear view mirror and the damage being done, I believe Dropbox is well-positioned to bounce back sharply from current lows.

