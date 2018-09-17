4 Dividend Increases: September 10-14, 2018

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past week, 4 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context.)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, NJR is an energy services holding company that provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. It operates in several business segments, including Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Retail Services, Midstream, and Home Services.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 7.34% to 29.25¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 20, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on October 1.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UMPQ is a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services, as well as retail brokerage services. It operates in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. The company's principal operating subsidiaries are Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments. UMPQ was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

On September 14, the company declared a dividend of 21¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.00% increase. All shareholders of record on September 28 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 15.

Ingredion, Inc. (NYSE:INGR)

INGR manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterials from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. The company provides its products to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. INGR was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

On Friday, September 14, INGR increased its quarterly dividend to 62.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.17%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 28, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on October 25.

Brady Corp. (NYSE:BRC)

Founded in 1914 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, BRC manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people. The company offers identification and healthcare products under the Brady brand; and it offers workspace safety and compliance products under various brands, including Electromark, Identicard, and PromoVision.

Recently, BRC increased its quarterly dividend by 1.20% to 21¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 31 to shareholders of record on October 10. The stock will trade ex-dividend on October 9.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: NJR, UMPQ, and INGR.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

NJR's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NJR in October 2008 would have returned 26.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UMPQ's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in UMPQ in October 2008 would have returned 18.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

INGR's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in INGR in January 2009 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: September 18-October 1, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay-

able Date Agree Realty Corp. ADC 3.92% $55.13 6 4.80% $2.16 09/27 10/12 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 5.25% $15.25 6 N/A $0.80 09/25 10/04 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 3.83% $28.19 5 7.60% $1.08 09/27 10/15 American Tower AMT 2.15% $147.19 8 24.00% $3.16 09/27 10/17 Andersons (The) ANDE 1.69% $39.15 16 9.90% $0.66 09/28 10/22 Air Products and Chemicals APD 2.61% $168.61 36 8.20% $4.40 09/28 11/12 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.93% $126.99 8 11.20% $3.72 09/27 10/15 Broadcom Limited AVGO 2.96% $236.34 8 51.10% $7.00 09/18 09/28 BancFirst Corp. BANF 1.97% $61.00 25 7.20% $1.20 09/27 10/15 Franklin Resources BEN 2.88% $31.92 38 16.90% $0.92 09/27 10/12 Cardinal Health CAH 3.66% $52.10 23 15.00% $1.91 09/28 10/15 Chubb Limited CB 2.11% $138.11 25 7.80% $2.92 09/20 10/12 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.73% $77.77 58 4.20% $2.12 09/18 10/15 CyrusOne CONE 2.68% $68.63 6 N/A $1.84 09/27 10/12 CoreSite Realty COR 3.52% $116.92 9 38.00% $4.12 09/27 10/15 Camden Property Trust CPT 3.26% $94.54 8 6.70% $3.08 09/27 10/17 CubeSmart CUBE 4.03% $29.81 8 27.50% $1.20 09/28 10/15 Convergys CVG 1.76% $24.98 7 30.60% $0.44 09/20 10/02 Amdocs Limited DOX 1.51% $66.20 7 45.70% $1.00 09/27 10/19 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.94% $98.07 6 3.70% $2.88 09/27 10/15 Edison International EIX 3.54% $68.33 15 10.80% $2.42 09/27 10/31 Equity LifeStyle Properties ELS 2.28% $96.33 14 17.50% $2.20 09/27 10/12 EPR Properties EPR 6.14% $70.32 8 6.70% $4.32 09/27 10/15 Eversource Energy ES 3.18% $63.53 20 7.50% $2.02 09/20 09/28 Flowserve FLS 1.37% $55.57 11 10.20% $0.76 09/20 10/05 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 1.65% $26.71 6 56.90% $0.44 09/27 10/09 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.73% $31.91 6 N/A $0.87 09/27 10/15 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.15% $129.61 51 7.10% $4.08 09/20 10/15 Getty Realty GTY 4.39% $29.13 6 17.50% $1.28 09/19 10/04 Healthcare Trust America HTA 4.53% $27.35 7 25.70% $1.24 10/01 10/05 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 2.14% $136.50 16 15.50% $2.92 09/21 10/05 Ingredion INGR 2.40% $104.00 7 19.50% $2.50 09/28 10/25 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.76% $144.89 44 13.30% $4.00 09/27 10/09 Johnson Controls International plc JCI 2.74% $38.00 7 12.70% $1.04 09/21 10/12 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.24% $62.62 6 N/A $1.40 09/19 10/03 Kimco Realty KIM 6.71% $16.69 8 7.30% $1.12 10/01 10/15 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW 3.59% $21.15 8 29.00% $0.76 09/27 10/04 Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO 1.64% $95.32 23 15.50% $1.56 09/27 10/15 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.28% $46.40 47 4.40% $1.52 09/21 10/15 LTC Properties LTC 5.03% $45.32 8 5.00% $2.28 09/19 09/28 Las Vegas Sands LVS 4.89% $61.41 7 23.90% $3.00 09/18 09/27 Lexington Realty Trust LXP 8.67% $8.19 9 5.90% $0.71 09/27 10/15 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.91% $39.62 8 5.50% $2.34 09/19 10/15 Mondelez International MDLZ 2.37% $43.80 7 44.50% $1.04 09/27 10/12 Medtronic plc MDT 2.06% $97.01 41 12.00% $2.00 09/27 10/19 National Fuel Gas NFG 2.99% $56.77 48 2.60% $1.70 09/27 10/15 National Healthcare NHC 2.70% $74.02 15 9.20% $2.00 09/27 12/03 National Health Investors NHI 5.16% $77.59 16 7.40% $4.00 09/27 11/09 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.30% $47.40 22 6.10% $1.09 09/20 10/01 Nucor NUE 2.43% $62.58 45 0.70% $1.52 09/27 11/09 Omnicom Group OMC 3.48% $68.98 9 13.90% $2.40 09/20 10/10 Pattern Energy Group PEGI 8.44% $19.99 5 N/A $1.69 09/27 10/31 Philip Morris International PM 5.75% $79.33 11 5.80% $4.56 09/25 10/12 Portland General Electric POR 3.09% $46.87 13 4.30% $1.45 09/24 10/15 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.56% $46.05 5 N/A $1.64 09/19 10/04 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.17% $129.29 7 37.20% $2.80 09/20 10/11 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 2.03% $31.60 6 N/A $0.64 09/27 10/15 Ramco Gershenson Properties RPT 6.40% $13.75 5 6.10% $0.88 09/19 10/01 Republic Services RSG 2.00% $74.93 16 7.80% $1.50 09/28 10/15 SL Green Realty SLG 3.24% $100.22 7 25.40% $3.25 09/27 10/15 Synovus Financial SNV 2.08% $48.07 5 70.10% $1.00 09/19 10/01 Spirit Realty Capital SRC 6.08% $8.22 5 1.90% $0.50 09/27 10/15 Sempra Energy SRE 3.02% $118.73 15 7.20% $3.58 09/20 10/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.00% $28.39 8 5.80% $1.42 09/27 10/15 Steel Dynamics STLD 1.60% $46.82 8 8.60% $0.75 09/27 10/12 State Street STT 2.15% $87.29 8 11.60% $1.88 09/28 10/15 Tiffany & Co. TIF 1.71% $128.69 16 9.30% $2.20 09/19 10/10 Towne Bank TOWN 2.01% $31.85 7 11.40% $0.64 09/27 10/10 Domtar UFS 3.25% $53.55 9 14.30% $1.74 10/01 10/15 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 3.83% $21.94 8 15.60% $0.84 09/27 10/15 Ventas VTR 5.46% $57.86 8 7.60% $3.16 09/28 10/12 Willis Towers Watson plc WLTW 1.63% $146.95 7 14.10% $2.40 09/27 10/15

