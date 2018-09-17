Valuing Carter's Inc: A Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I have written five articles on SeekingAlpha about Carter's Inc. (CRI), manufacturer and seller of children's apparel with retail operations primarily in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They also have wholesale relationships with countries all over the world. I appreciate the economics of the underlying business product and remain impressed with historical execution. However, finding the right company to invest in must be paralleled by purchasing said company at the right price to mitigate downside risk. In that last regard, valuation, I haven't given enough attention when it comes to CRI. Such under-sight resulted in me making the mistake of adding to my position and bringing up my cost basis simply because the stock price retreated considerably off of all time highs. While I don't think I will regret that decision too much in the long run, had I paid closer attention to deliberate valuation techniques, I could have made more calculated decisions about when and at what price to add, thus not bringing up my cost basis as much. Today is my redemption. Using a couple quantitative methods, I want to arrive at a price at which I will add to my position if the opportunity presents itself, rather than letting an emotional market influence my buy and sell decisions.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Up to this point in my investment life, I have never toyed much with DCF. It seemed much too imprecise to be useful. The margin for error seems high when a single tenth of a percent change in the discount rate can sway the end result by double digits. Add to that list the danger of making inaccurate assumptions about growth rates etc., and it just seemed like a total crap-shoot. But with CRI and the considerable research I have done on them, I feel like I know the company well enough to take the plunge. Furthermore, management has given their opinion on what the future will look like for them, so I can use that information (where hopefully management knows a lot more than I do) to craft my assumptions. So here goes. Listed below is an explanation of my assumptions with each component of the DCF analysis, followed by a table that shows the process and end result. For preview, my DCF analysis consists of:

Revenue - operating costs - taxes - net investment - change in working capital = free cash flow for each of the next 5 years, added together with a terminal value that is all discounted back to the present, and divided by projected shares outstanding.

Revenue

In the last full year conference call, management guided to growing revenues by $1 billion or more by 2022. To be conservative I eliminated the "or more" part which would result in 2022 revenue of $4,400,410,000 for a compound annual growth rate of 5.29%. Given the fact that CRI has been able to grow revenues by more that 8% in the past ten years and by 5.2% in the past five, I think that is very achievable.

Operating Costs

In the last five years, CRI has averaged an operating margin of 12.02%, with a high of 13.3% in 2016. They have very specific plans in place to improve their margins (direct sourcing their supply chain and shuttering underperforming store fronts), and I think those plans will work. To be conservative, I start this years (2018) operating margin at 12%, and then increase it by half a percent each year to end up at a 14% operating margin in 2022. Subtracting operating profits from revenue will then give me the operating costs that I can subtract to get free cash flow.

Taxes

I assume a steady tax rate of 23%, as this is what management guided to in the conference call.

Net Investment

Capital expenditures have approximated 3% of sales for that past ten years. From that I subtract depreciation as it is a non-cash charge to earnings. Depreciation has averaged about 2% in the past five years. This levels out to net investment of 1% of sales each year.

Change In Working Capital

Working capital has approximated 25% of sales each year for the past ten years. 2017 was an anomaly at only 20%, so instead of taking the raw working capital number for last year I apply the 25% to 2017 to subtract from my 2018 value. The difference between each year is the change in working capital.

Here is what all that looks like condensed in table form:

(millions) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenue 3,580 3769 3969 4179 4400 Op. Cost 3150 3298 3453 3614 3784 Tax 98.8 1083 1186 1297 1416 Net Inv. 35.8 37.6 39.6 41.7 44 Working Cap 45 47.3 49.8 52.4 55.2 Free Cash Flow 249 277 307 340 375

For my terminal value, I took the last year of free cash flow and multiplied it by a reasonable long term growth rate, and divided that number by the discount rate minus the long term growth rate. This is according to the Gordon Growth Model. What should I use as a long term growth rate? In this hypothetical five year span under observation, FCF grew by about 10% per year. So how long can FCF grow in perpetuity? For me, this is probably the hardest number to peg. The bigger something gets, the harder it is to compound it at consistent rates of return. At the same time, my period under observation is only five years. The sixth year will reasonably grow also at 10%. So the long term growth rate can't be too low or too high. I am going to go with 5%.

I chose to run the discount rate at several rates to get a good, better, best case. Good, in this instance, would be matching or barely beating the long term return of the market, or 10% (the long term return of the S&P since 1871 is 9.15% annualized, including dividends but not accounting for inflation). But I don't want to match the market, I want to crush it. I remember my dad saying often to me when I was younger, "It's better to shoot for the moon and only make it to the top of the trees than to shoot for the top of the trees and never make it off the ground". With that in mind, my "shoot the moon" target return is 15% annualized. That is the best case. But I would be thrilled with a 12% annualized return. 10%, 12%, 15%: good, better best. Here are my terminal values under these discount rates:

10% 12% 15% Terminal value 7875 5625 3937

After discounting each years free cash flow (along with the terminal value) back to the present and summing the results to get the enterprise value, we then subtract outstanding debt, which debt amounts to $683 million as of last quarter. Next I will divide that result by projected shares outstanding to get per share intrinsic value. Carter's has repurchased about 2.2 million shares every year since 2012. They also have almost $500 million on an existing repurchase authorization with which they could repurchase nearly five million shares as long as they trade around the $100 level. Given those trends and what is in the works, I project that CRI will take the ~47 million shares outstanding today and reduce that down to 40 million by 2022. Final results will therefore be:

Discount Rate 10% 12% 15% Intrinsic Value $133.94 $99.02 $72.81

As of this writing, CRI is dancing around $95 a share. At a 10% required rate of return, I have a 41% margin of safety. At 12%, the margin of safety is only 4.2%. To get to my 15% return, I think an overall market correction would have to happen. My cost basis is $98.35. I am okay with that. According to my calculations, I can count on a 12% return. I don't plan on adding to my position unless the price drops a lot more so I can lower my cost basis significantly; I am already overweight on CRI. However, if I were new to the name, I would seriously consider making an initial investment here. Between 12%-15% return is my "better-best" zone, and that return is quite good.

EPS Growth Capitalization Method

Management also guided to growing earnings faster than revenue in the last conference call, at a rate of about 10% per year. With that information, we can run another analysis that, while not as thorough, has a few advantages over the DCF analysis. The formula is:

F=P(1+R)^n

where:

F = the future EPS

P = the starting (present) EPS

R = compound growth rate

N = number of years in the future

Then:

Price = Future EPS X P/E

Then, you simply discount the price back to todays value using the required rate of return. As mentioned, some advantages this has over DCF analysis:

1) Instead of having to estimate revenue AND operational costs AND capex AND depreciation AND taxes AND working capital AND shares outstanding, we simply estimate EPS. Sometimes less is more, and the fewer the variables the less margin for error there can (potentially) be.

2) DCF is based on the idea often mentioned by Warren Buffett that at some point, the market price of a stock and it's intrinsic value will intersect, even if only briefly. However, the market can be erratic and sentiment is a big part of this game. Companies stock price can stay below or soar above it's intrinsic value for years at a time.

Given those two factors, that DCF uses so many estimates AND doesn't account for market sentiment, EPS Growth Capitalization can bring additional insight.

Last years EPS at CRI was $6.24. Growing by 10% per year until 2022, EPS will be $10.05. Now the only step is to apply a reasonable P/E multiple, which I will use the 5 year average minus 3, to be conservative. This should account for average market sentiment. The 5 year average is 23, so I will apply a P/E of 20. At that multiple and with the 10%, 12%, and 15% required rates of return, I get the following prices:

Discount 10% 12% 15% Price $124.8 $114.05 $99.93

Clearly, these number differ considerably from the DCF analysis. At todays price, I can get an almost 5% margin of safety on my 15% required rate of return. Not bad at all.

Conclusion

So what now? Which analysis to I trust and make my decisions based on? Since I consider myself a more conservative investor, I am going to go with the DCF analysis for two reasons: 1) it's safer because it is lower, building in a margin of safety and 2) I believe that cash is king. Cash is what drives shareholder value.

I am relatively comfortable with where my cost basis is right now, and I don't want to add to my position (which is already overweight in my portfolio) unless I can bring my cost basis down a lot. If CRI retreats down to $85 a share, I will buy more. Apart from that, I will be patient and trust that the 12% will happen over the long run. If you have any recommendations or disagreements with any of my estimates, please comment below and explain. I appreciate any insights. Thanks for reading.

