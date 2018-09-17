Fonar Corp: Room To Grow

The company's FONAR Upright MRI provides it with a distinct advantage in the market which will drive revenue growth in the future.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.55, which is 25.07% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Fonar Corp (FONR) are down 15.26% since peaking on March 29, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this designer and manufacturer of MRI scanners are a strong buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating outstanding earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for FONR stands at 12.55, which implies a 25.07% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that FONR has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Fonar Corp was 3.90% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.30% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.00% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for FONR came in at 20.98% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 20.98 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin showed relative strength against its competitors coming in higher than the average of -27.81% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities), and 3.59% for its sector (broad segment of the economy in which the company operates) - Reuters.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about FONR.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

FONR has a Forward P/E of 10.93 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 500. The Forward P/E for FONR is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I view a Forward P/E above 10.00 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for FONR stands at 21.22%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 21.22% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so FONR has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.39x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for FONR turned bullish with a daily close above $24.25. This signalled a bullish break above a downtrend line on the daily charts that began on September 4. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $28.50 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy FONR shares (there are no options available for this stock). My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $24.25. When trading a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses. My target return for my long trade is 12%.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $28.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe FONR is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

On September 13 the company reported earnings for Fiscal 2018 that showed continued growth in revenue and net income: net revenue increased by 4% and net income increased by 7%. The number that impressed me the most in the report was the fact that cash and cash equivalents increased by 94% to $19.6 million at the end of June 2018: this shows that management is running the company efficiently and building shareholder equity.

As the chart above shows, the company's revenue started to ramp in mid-2012 and has continue to trend higher since then. The revenue growth trend is to the upside, but the shares have lagged for most of 2018 - I believe this discrepancy will be resolved by an increase in the share price.

I like to invest in companies that have a proven record of better execution against the competition. Fonar has posted superior sales growth and return on investment compared its competitors. This relative strength increases my confidence in management's ability to outperform its peers going forward:

Management Effectiveness

FONR Industry Sector Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 14.62% 5.56% 7.60% Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) 21.40% 2.65% 9.69% Return on Investment (TTM) 26.28% 8.33% 12.64% Return on Equity (TTM) 20.54% 12.24% 14.80%

Source: Reuters

The Upright Advantage

In 1980 Fonar was the first company to sell and install the first commercial MRI scanner. The company has continued its tradition of innovation in the MRI field by introducing the first (and only) upright MRI scanner in the market. As the company states below, the device is a welcome change for patients who feel claustrophobic in the tomb-like recumbent MRI devices:

The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down, “weightless-only” scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a FONAR customer states, “If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they’ll be claustrophobic in my parking lot.” Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

The Fonar Upright MRI also allows for scans on patients while sitting, standing, and in flexed or extended positions, allowing medical specialists to target different parts of the body in different positions, and help them identify problems that cannot be detected by the recumbent MRI scanners. Being the only company that offers an upright MRI scanner is a huge competitive advantage which should drive company revenue growth higher for years to come.

The global MRI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to 2022 and reach revenue valued at $9.12 billion compared to $6.61 billion in 2017. With Fonar's fiscal 2018 revenue coming in at $81.5 million, there is plenty of room for the company to grow its market share in MRI sales and services.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, FONR is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

