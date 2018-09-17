First Look At Liulishuo's $72 Million IPO

The company has high sales and marketing costs (more than 100% of revenues), however, that drives the company into deep losses.

Liulishuo, a Chinese app that teaches the English language, has filed for an IPO in the U.S.

This year, the onslaught of Chinese technology firms applying to list on U.S. exchanges continues. Unfazed by either the ramping U.S.-China tensions (last Friday, President Trump announced tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, essentially the remainder of the trade balance) or the rather lackluster average performance of Chinese IPOs in the markets thus far, another company has stepped up to the plate: Liulishuo (LAIX), an app that teaches the English language to both adults and children.

Chinese IPOs have had mixed success in the markets this year. Last week, online pharmacy company 111 Inc. (YI) went public at $14 per share, and the stock barely budged on its first day of trading - an indicator of weak investor demand. Liulishuo, however, presents quite a different and compelling business - though it's a good deal smaller than most of its Chinese technology peers that chose to go public in the U.S.

The company is proposing to sell 5.75 million American Depository Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAIX" at an initial pricing range of $11.50-13.50 per share. At the midpoint of that range, Liulishuo's IPO would be worth just under $72 million - one of the smaller IPOs of this year, particularly among Chinese IPOs (which have generally tended toward larger companies).

In my view, Liulishuo presents an interesting offering that contrasts against many of the other deals we've seen from the China market this year. The company's rapid growth (~6x in the first half of this year) speaks for itself - the company is just in the beginning stages of monetizing its rapidly growing user base. It's surely posting heavy losses due to sales and marketing investments, but then again, most companies at this stage are.

Faster-growing Chinese internet names such as iQIYI (IQ) have been able to buck the trend and produce tremendous IPO gains this year - if Liulishuo spins its story right, it could enjoy the same rise. Keep a close eye on this IPO as it draws nearer.

An AI-driven English learning application

Like most IPO candidates, American or Chinese, Liulishuo begins marketing its IPO with a buzzword: the opening lines of its F-1 IPO filing reads:

"We are a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning."

Liulishuo is certainly AI-enabled, but it is more of an English learning app than it is a company developing AI technologies - so we need to look at it in the framework of an internet and digital media name. The company's primary product is a mobile application, which contains an "AI teacher" to teach the English language. The company was founded in 2013 and is led by Yi Wang, a Princeton doctoral grad and a former product manager at Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Liulishuo's AI-powered teacher can "hear" students' speech, helping it to evaluate their verbal progress. Through its lifetime, Liulishuo has recorded approximately 1.3 billion minutes of conversation and 17.5 billion sentences.

Liulishuo is divided between free and paid courses. Free courses typically contain gamified elements and incorporate simulation-based conversational settings.

The paid courses on which Liulishuo generates its revenue, however, come equipped with the full AI teacher course and also offer the capability of supplementing their study by consulting with human English teachers. Teachers are rigorously selected; about 5% of those applying to be instructors are accepted.

Courses are divided into eight levels, and students take a placement test prior to beginning any coursework to assess their competency level. The company has also recently launched a new paid service called "Liulishuo Reading," which gives users a sampling of news articles from various English-language publications and offers supplementary quizzes and learning tips.

The snapshot below, taken from Liulishuo's F-1 filing, showcases the app's user interface:

Figure 1. Liulishuo app UI

Source: Liulishuo F-1 filing

As of the end of June, Liulishuo counted 83.8 million registered users. A small fraction of these users are on paid services. Liulishuo's fee model works as follows for the paid user base:

Figure 2. Liulishuo pricing tiers



Source: Liulishuo F-1 filing

The ¥99/month standard pricing roughly works out to a subscription fee of $14.40 per month, based on today's exchange rate of ¥6.87 to the dollar.

Financial overview and valuation

Liulishuo has just gotten off the ground in terms of monetizing its core paid products, so its growth in the past few months has been staggering. Here's a look at the company's financials below:

Figure 3. Liulishuo financials

Source: Liulishuo F-1 filing

In the first half of this year, Liulishuo's revenues have already overtaken full-year revenues from FY17. In the six months through June, Liulishuo generated ¥232.3 million of revenues (equating to $35.1 million), up 479% y/y or about ~6x. This makes Liulishuo among the fastest-growing Chinese technology companies to go public this year (albeit from a small base, and also lower than Pinduoduo (PDD), the e-commerce site whose revenues are growing north of 20x).

The core driver behind this revenue growth has been a surge in paid subscribers, as shown in table below. Paid users approximately quadrupled from the first half of FY17 to the first half of FY18:

Figure 4. Liulishuo paid user growth

Source: Liulishuo F-1 filing

At the same time, average MAUs across both the free and paid user base grew from 4.4 million at the end of 2017 to 7.2 million as of June 2018, reflecting the app's increased popularity and engagement with users. Development of the company's free users is still an important avenue for promoting paid products, so MAUs are still very much a relevant metric for us to track.

At the same time, however, this growth was expensive to achieve. The company spent more than 100% of its revenues on sales and marketing costs in the first half of this year, leading to operating expenses of about 150% of revenues:

Figure 5. Liulishuo expense ratios

Source: Liulishuo F-1 filing

Liulishuo's resulting -72% operating margin in 1H18 is certainly a steep loss. The upside, however, is that it carries a rich 76% gross margin with strong unit economics, so as the company grows, it can hopefully pare down its losses quickly.

Valuation and key takeaways

Each American Depository Share offered in this IPO is worth one share in the common stock (uncommon among Chinese IPOs, where the ADS typically represents more than one common share), and the company will have 67.628 million shares outstanding post-IPO. At the midpoint pricing of $12.50 for this offering, Liulishuo is asking for an initial valuation of $845 million.

Calculating a forward-looking valuation for Liulishuo is rather challenging because of the uneven nature of its growth. In the absence of clearer guidance from management, let's assume that Liulishuo manages a ~4x revenue growth rate in FY18 (assuming that its pace of growth decelerates in the back half of FY18, as the company's prior-year comps become more difficult in the second half of 2017). This indicates a rough revenue estimate of $101.8 million for the full year. This puts Liulishuo at an estimated valuation of 8.3x P/FY18 revenues, which, in recognition of the company's rapid growth, is a fairly modest multiple to pay.

However, the longevity of this company is still in question. Having only been in operation a few years, and having a limited track record for mass adoption of its paid product, Liulishuo's current growth rate could certainly taper off very quickly. In light of this risk, however, I still believe Liulishuo's IPO to be an attractive investment - as China's class of working professionals grows, so too will their need for bilingual abilities. Liulishuo has a strong head start to capture a growing portion of that market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.