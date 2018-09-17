Did Boeing Temper Expectations?

Shares of Boeing (BA) experienced a rare misstep after reporting its most recent earnings figures. Those declines, however, may have created a rare buying opportunity for those not currently long the stock. There are a few different interpretations which explain why these events occurred the way they did. But any suggestion that Boeing is now finding itself in problematic territory appears to be overblown and inaccurate. I am long BA and expect to see a continued run higher in its valuation once the current period of consolidation reaches a point of completion.

Though it might have been difficult to discern from the market’s initially bearish reaction, Boeing’s second quarter earnings report actually beat analyst estimates in adjusted EPS and roughly matched expectations in revenues. For the period, the company posted adjusted EPS of $3.33 (above the $3.26 per share average analyst forecast) and revenues of $24.3 billion. On an annualized basis, this shows Boeing grew its adjusted per-share earnings by 34%, while revenues grew by 5% during the reporting period.

Revenue from Boeing’s commercial airplane division was the most significant area of weakness, falling short of estimates by roughly $350 million (at $14.48 billion). The company’s core business segment also weathered operating margin losses of $307 million, negatively impacted by higher costs in the development of its KC-46 Tanker. Boeing’s attempts to have the aircraft ready by next month have been impeded by the complexities of Air Force certification procedures. Military and commercial certifications are both required, so these are difficulties Boeing does not commonly encounter with the majority of its production offerings.

Guidance was another cause for concern leading to short-term declines in the stock. But my argument here is that the market’s reaction may have been overblown (and, perhaps, even anticipated by the company). Boeing was widely expected to raise its full-year earnings per share to $14.56. Instead, management decided to leave its prior estimates unchanged at a range of $14.30-14.50. Since the broader strength in the company is relatively clear (given its massive order backlog), it seems at least plausible that Boeing is protectively tempering the market’s expectations.

With share prices surging to meteoric highs over the last two years, even a negligible earnings miss could have a devastating impact on share prices if it is enough to surprise markets, erode sentiment, and lead to profit-taking conditions. But if the company is able to reign in those expectations and keep its forecasts manageable, it becomes much easier to avoid a quarterly disappointment before the end of the year. In other words, it is entirely possible that the company has become a victim of its own success.

That said, it should be understood that Boeing’s fundamentals simply do not signal much of a cause for concern in any of its core areas. In the second quarter, Boeing’s list of back orders grew to 5,876 planes (with a total price tag of almost $500 billion). Impressively, the company has said it can deliver 810 airplanes in 2018. If realized, this would mark an all-time high for Boeing. A total of 378 aircraft were already delivered during the first and second quarters, so this hefty goal is clearly within reach. Next year, the company plans to achieve 57 monthly 737 aircraft deliveries, according to recent comments from CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Even with the market’s negative response to the earnings update, BA share prices have rallied nearly 20% so far this year. This soundly outperforms the 8% gains visible in the S&P 500, in what is widely considered to be an extended bull market capable of generating new records in its valuation. Boeing stock also yields a solid 1.94%, which is firmly above the market averages in this low-interest rate environment. I am not typically a fan of chasing stocks that have rallied to these types of extreme levels (the stock has gained nearly 160% over the last three years). But it is difficult to imagine a scenario where the stock does not continue to move higher, given Boeing’s position in the industry and the incredible global demand for its production line.

In terms of strategy, the company continues to press forward in an impressive fashion. In early July, Boeing announced its Embraer joint venture, and Boeing will receive a controlling stake in the commercial aircraft segment of this Brazilian company. The deal, coming in at just under $5 billion, will allow Boeing to broaden its range of commercial aircraft offerings and lead in the market of regional passenger plane production. These strategy moves should be viewed in conjunction with the long-anticipated launch of its 797 aircraft and its successes at the Farnborough International Airshow (where the company initiated new deals worth almost $100 billion).

There are not many negatives here, and investors that are focused on the dividend have several reasons to feel a sense of security. Boeing’s second quarter figures showed that operating cash flow beat expectations by $500 million (at $4.7 billion) and free cash flow posted at $4.3 billion. For the full-year, guidance for revenue was raised by $1 billion (at $97-99 billion), and operating margins for the commercial airplane market came in at roughly 11.5% (which is the second consecutive quarterly increase). Boeing has also said that there should be no noticeable impact in the company’s bottom-line stemming from tariffs or commodity price increases.

All told, the slip in share prices post-earnings should be viewed as transitory and temporary in preceding further runs higher. BA has taken off like a rocket since beginning of 2016, so it is not entirely surprising to see some investors look for a reason to start collecting profits. But the adept strategic moves by management and the growing orders backlog should prevent these bearish moves from gaining any real traction. BA’s $6.80 annualized dividend creates a yield of 1.92% and a payout ratio of only 46.8% - and each of these elements should bring a safe, secure smile to the face of any bullish investor. As a result, this period of consolidation in share prices should be viewed as a rare buying opportunity for those looking to build exposure in the aviation sector.

