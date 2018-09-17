Caterpillar Is Headed For Its All-Time High

If China's economic growth bottoms, we could be in for a very strong rally supported by a more than attractive stock valuation.

On the 24th of June of this year, I wrote an article about Caterpillar's (CAT) stock price which was at a very interesting risk/reward point back then. Since then, the stock has added a little more than 6% after a fake breakdown in August of this year. At this point, we see that economic sentiment in the US is further showing strength while China's growth indicators are pressuring commodities. Caterpillar's stock price is on its way to breaking out which could get further tailwinds if China's growth bounces back.

Source: Caterpillar

Macro Matters

One of the things I have mentioned in almost every Caterpillar article is the need to use leading economic indicators. Caterpillar sells heavy machinery which makes it extremely prone to economic changes. When I am talking about economic growth, I always mean leading economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. Just recently, the ISM index hit its highest level since 2004. Not only is this good news for the US economy in general, it also means that Caterpillar has an additional tailwind.

Caterpillar's stock price has followed every major economic trend over the past few decades. The lower part of the graph below shows that the year-on-year return is (almost) always positive when economic growth accelerates to above-average levels (ISM > 55). The current ISM value of 61.3 would mean that the stock has a ton of potential left.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

One of the reasons why Caterpillar should have more room to grow is the fact that the stock price performance has cooled off a bit over the past half year. Traders anticipated a US economic growth peak. I would agree that it is highly unlikely that sentiment goes even higher, however it does not mean that Caterpillar is due for a sudden sell-off.

The graph below shows the outright stock price of Caterpillar and the ISM manufacturing index. I expect a breakout that could lift the stock to at least $170.

Source: TradingView

And note that the company is actually exploiting the current growth trend very efficiently. Sales accelerated almost 24% while adjusted EPS accelerated to $2.97 which translates to a 99.3% gain. These gains were supported by every key segment ranging from higher construction demand in the US and overall higher mining equipment orders.

Source: Caterpillar Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

And speaking of mining. Most of these gains were supported by companies who finally started to replace old equipment which was not replaced earlier due to falling commodity prices between 2011 and 2016. The next graph displays the Caterpillar stock price and the base metals ETF (DBB). Both assets are not moving in lockstep but both assets always participate in bigger uptrend.

One of the reasons why basic materials are struggling is the fact that Chinese economic sentiment has been slowing over the past few months. The Manufacturing PMI as seen below can be compared to the ISM manufacturing index. In this case, we are seeing a divergence which is mainly the result of the trade war which is hitting China much harder than the US. The result is pressure on basic materials given that China is still the most important driver of cyclical commodities (ex. oil).

All things considered, the biggest risk of the current bull case is a further slowing trend in China. With US sentiment at peak levels and Chinese sentiment in decline, there is not much room for error. That said, the fact that the stock has lost momentum since the first quarter while US sentiment continued its climb makes it an interesting buy as I already mentioned.

The company is currently trading at 15 times earnings with a forward PE of 11. The PEG ratio is at a mere 0.62 which indicates everything except euphoria or any stage that comes close to overvaluation.

Takeaway

Caterpillar is in a very good spot. The company has improved its bottom line since the first quarter of 2016 and is able to continue its growth trend thanks to record economic sentiment in the US. The stock price has lost more than $30 since the first quarter after traders started selling due to growth slowing fears.

At this point, the stock price is recovering despite slowing growth in China. I believe that the stock is going to break out on the short term which could easily push the stock to $170. The biggest risk is growth slowing in China. However, if China's growth bottoms, we could get see additional momentum when it comes to the stock price of Caterpillar.

All things considered, I think we are dealing with a very interesting risk/reward stock at this point. I am holding to my position and will sell once I expect economic growth to accelerate to the downside.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.