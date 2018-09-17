Taking A Break From Facebook

I was reviewing Facebook (FB) stock the other day and thought it was looking quite attractive on a PE to growth (PEG ratio) valuation basis. But after further analysis I decided that the stock is only cheap if you believe that the growth story is intact. However, there are some serious warning signs indicating there is more trouble ahead for the megacap social media giant.

Earlier this month, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey testified before Congress to address questions and concerns about data privacy and election interference. There was no bombshell moment, but it is clear that the image of social media has changed. Facebook is no longer just a benign platform to reconnect with old friends and share photos of the family on vacation. Congress and regulators now realize that Facebook is a tool that can be used for coordinated manipulation and misinformation, for political causes and for fraud.

This new social media reality has been an eye-opener not only for Congress, but also Facebook users. And it is becoming a major headwind for the company’s growth. Facebook’s biggest revenue driver is marketing and advertising and that hinges upon its user base and continued user growth. According to a new study from Pew Research, 42% of Facebook users have taken a break from the site in the past year, while 26% report deleting the app from their cellphone.

This survey was conducted in the period just following the revelations that former consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had collected data on tens of millions of Facebook users without their knowledge.

There also appears to be a demographic split of Facebook’s users in favor of older as opposed to younger users. According to the Pew study, 44% of younger users (those ages 18 to 29) claim they have deleted the app from their phones in the past year. Those younger users are more “privacy” sensitive with 79% having adjusted their privacy settings over the last year.

Why is this bad for Facebook?

Unless all those young users are moving over to company-owned Instagram, these metrics do not bode well for user growth and advertising growth going forward. Last quarter, Facebook experience is slowest user growth ever. Facebook saw 2.23 billion monthly users, up just 1.54%, much lower than Q1’s 3.14% growth where it had been hovering for years. The company beat on earnings, but was shy of revenue estimates, earning $13.23 billion versus the Thomson Reuters consensus of $13.36 billion

The share price fell 20% after reporting earnings results on July 25th and warning that revenue growth was indeed decelerating. User growth shrank in Europe, which was a further cause for concern as it one of the company’s most lucrative markets. Facebook is apparently no longer “cool” among younger users and continues to face public backlash over its handling of fake news and user privacy.

So, even though the stock looks cheap, Facebook stock is cheap for a reason, as its growth story has hit a major snag. And I am happy to be stopped out of my position and sitting on the sidelines.

Let’s review Facebook in our Best Stocks Now app.

Source: Best Stocks Now App

Facebook is a megacap technology company of with a market cap of $474.4 billion and annual revenue of $40.65B.

Facebook has a current PE of 26 and a forward PE of 20, which is not bad for a growth stock. And, as mentioned its PEG ratio is only 0.92, which on the surface makes it look like a compelling story. The company’s growth is decelerating though, so this counters its Value Grade of A.

Facebook has been a strong-performing stock, consistently beating the S&P 500, but there are indications that the company’s best days may be behind them. Facebook stock has deservingly underperformed the market this year, down 6% YTD versus a positive return of 8% for the S&P 500. Its Momentum Grade is F+. This is not the same company that returned 53% last year.

Overall Facebook ranks 1,104 out of the more than 5000 stocks in the Best Stocks Now universe, earning it a Stock Grade of B-. The stock was a HOLD, but now, like many of its Facebook app users, I am now “taking a break” and have moved to the sidelines. The company needs to do a major overhaul of its security and privacy settings to win back users and attract new ones. In some sense, Facebook is a victim of its own success, hitting an adoption wall. How it reinvents itself to reinvigorate the growth story remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.