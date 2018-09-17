Tanger Is A Battleship REIT That Can Weather The Storms

While the market may not be in agreement today, I am willing to wait out the cycling storms and maintain STRONG BUY on Tanger Outlets.

In addition to tourism, there are a number of economic catalysts that drive customers to Tanger properties including employers like BMW, Michelin Tire, Boeing, and Amazon.

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Tropical Storm over the weekend and while many feared for the worst, it seems that the most immediate threats are from falling trees, power lines, and flash flooding.

Thousand of homes across North and South Carolina are without power and it could be days before power is restored to many of the homes.

According to S&P more than 6,500 properties were in the path of Hurricane Florence, excluding over 15,000 homes owned by single-family REITs. As one author pointed out last week, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has seven properties along the southeastern coast, from Daytona Beach up to Myrtle Beach. The author explained, "When comparing the map of Tanger locations with the projected path it is easy to see a number of Tanger locations have the possibility of losing significant amounts of traffic.”

Earlier today I received an email from Tanger’s management team explaining that “so far damages reported have been minor” and of course, Tanger’s primary concern is with its people and customers. Any loss due to damage would be limited by a low, per-named-storm deductible.

While Tanger does have outsized exposure to the southeastern coastal markets, the company also enjoys a diversified portfolio that includes 44 locations in the U.S. and Canada. It’s very unlikely that a catastrophic event, such as a hurricane, would disrupt Tanger’s entire portfolio and of course the reason that the company invests heavily in the Sunstates is because of the tourism benefits.

As a resident of South Carolina, I enjoy the close proximity to beaches and entertainment, as well as the quality of life that these southeastern cities offer. In addition to tourism, there are a number of economic catalysts that drive customers to Tanger properties including employers like BMW, Michelin Tire, Boeing, and Amazon, just to name a few.

Tanger has deep roots in the south and over the years the company has successfully proven out its flagship outlet model - to be a highly sustainable and durable dividend grower through the good and bad times.

So, it seems that Tanger has successfully weathered the latest storm, but also continues to weather the market driven forces of nature. In my article today I will focus specifically on the durability of the business model and the potential opportunities for investors to achieve outsized returns by investing in the battleship REIT.

The Outlet Model: Often Misunderstood

Outlet centers remain one of the most misunderstood, but strongest performing, real estate property sectors. Recognizing however that outlets come in all shapes and sizes.

Although outlets have been around for over three decades, the niche retail category is still relatively immature and has yet to peak like the traditional brick-and-mortar categories (malls and shopping centers).

One unique feature of the outlet center is that that unlike other real estate categories, where market cycles have more pronounced cycles, outlet have proven to be relatively immune to economic and real estate market swings.

In 1975 the very first outlet center opened in the U.S. and today there are over 200 outlet properties scattered across the U.S., compared with close to 1,200 regional and superregional malls (source: National Real Estate Investor). Tanger has a roughly one-third market share of the U.S. outlet market and as illustrated below, the number of new outlet centers has grown a modest rate since 2011:

Tanger IPO’d in June 1993 as the first publicly-traded outlet company when it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company remains the only “pure play” outlet center REIT.

But Tanger is more than a landlord to the best-in-class brands – the company is more of a strategic partner that provides operators with one of the most important, and most profitable, legs to the omni-channel stool. For strategic reasons, most retailers do not break out data on sales for outlets, but the demand for outlet space is underscored by the overall profitability of operation.

Over the years Tanger has evolved into a much more sophisticated business model and these days shoppers visit Tanger locations more than 188 million times each year where they get a great deal every day with 80 to 90 brand-name and designer stores to choose from, each featuring a full assortment of colors and sizes. The outlet industry is an operating business, and marketing outlets to consumers is a crucial skill for success.

Tanger has honed this skill over many years and has developed a reputation in the retailer community for being a marketing machine. The company’s loyal tenants know that they can depend on the company to help drive traffic to centers by actively engaging the consumer through all forms of media channels and providing incentives through the loyalty program and Tanger coupons to maximize the value of their purchases during their visit.

Tanger is not the only REIT to invest in outlets, Simon Property Group (SPG), for example, has undertaken a multi-billion program to upgrade all types of properties in its portfolio, including outlets. Among the completed expansions include Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Woodbury, NY and additions at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX; The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, NJ; and Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, FL.

Also, Simon and Macerich (MAC) recently announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture to create Los Angeles Premium Outlets with 400,000 square feet, followed by an additional 166,000 square feet in its second phase.

In a few weeks, I plan to visit China for the very first time and while there I will visit a number of outlets owned by Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (CRPU.SI). Sasseur is the first outlet mall REIT listed in Asia and the region is still in the early growth phases with its provision of outlets remaining very low. In China, supply per capita is one of the lowest globally.

Inside the Tanger Business Model

As noted above, Tanger owns 44 outlet centers in the U.S. (22 states) and Canada. Because of this diverse portfolio, Tanger has both tenant and geographic diversification. Here’s a snapshot of Tanger’s top 15 tenants:

As you can see, as I highlighted in yellow, Tanger’s top 10 tenants represent around one-third of the company’s ABT (annualized base rent). Although the entire retail industry has been struggling with store closures, outlets are the most profitable legs to the omni channel, occupancy cost ratios for tenants are typically much lower than at full price malls and shopping centers.

The outlet mall model, which is based on discounting, is well-positioned to grow its share of the value-conscious market. And the issue of value is extremely important, especially for shoppers who travel distances (i.e. tourism markets) to seek value in the best brands.

Tanger has a broader range of brands and the retailers have recognized that outlets are a key distribution channel in which behavior is influenced by branding. In order to attract customers, Tanger has invested in new amenities and restaurants to identify the outlet as a destination experience.

Remember that Tanger is an outlet center landlord and product margins are different than traditional malls. Many investors think about Tanger and compare the sales per square foot to REITs like Simon Property or Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) – that generate sales in excess of $800 per square foot.

But that’s extremely misleading since there are no big ticket retailers like Apple or Tesla in Tanger’s portfolio. Tanger’s outlet centers generate sales of around $383 per square foot for the last 12 months, flat to the prior year period.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, average tenant sales includes Tanger’s Daytona center, which stabilized in Q1-18. On an NOI weighted basis, average sales productivity was $409 per square foot for the 2018 period, up 1.5% from $403 for the 2017 period. Same-center tenant sales performance for the overall portfolio increased 1% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the 12 months ended June 30, 2017.

On the last earnings call, Tanger’s CEO, Steve Tanger said,

“We obviously can't control bankruptcies and store closures for struggling tenants. What we can control is the quality of our assets, the brands, value and the experience that we offer to our tenants and our shoppers, along with a lower occupancy cost solution and proactive engagement with these tenants and prospects.”

Tanger’s platform offers a more compelling risk/return thesis as the company has ZERO exposure to malls. When Sears, Bon-Ton, and JC Penney closes a store, the landlord must shell out millions of dollars to demolish and rebuild or to redevelop the site for a new customer.

Alternatively, Tanger has very little cost to retrofit a new space. It is really as simple as broom sweeping the floor and carpeting the retail space, such that properties can be easily reconfigured to minimize tenant turnover downtime.

As of Q2-18, Tanger’s consolidated portfolio occupancy was 95.6% compared to 96.1% in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year difference was primarily driven by roughly 200,000 square feet of closures that Tanger faced in 2017 and the additional 105,000 square feet captured in the first half of 2018.

For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2018, Tanger’s commenced leases, excluding remerchandising projects, in the consolidated portfolio that were renewed or re-leased for a term of more than 12 months included 296 leases, totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet.

These leases achieved a 14% increase in blended average rental rates on a straight-line basis and 5.8% on a cash basis. These results remove the impact of commenced leases with terms of 1 year or less, and therefore, Tanger believes better reflects the long-term growth profile of the portfolio.

Given the elevated levels of bankruptcies and store closings in 2017 and year-to-date in 2018, Tanger signed a higher percentage of leases with terms of 1 year or less, many at below market rates in order to maintain relationships, sustain the occupancy and vibrancy of the centers, achieve an optimal tenant mix and maximize revenue.

Source: Q2-18 earnings transcript

The Fortress Balance Sheet

One of the primary reasons that Tanger has been able to successfully weather market cycles is because of the company’s fortress balance sheet. The company has always maintained strict discipline and today the balance sheet is in the best shape ever - 94% of square footage in the consolidated portfolio is not encumbered by mortgages.





During Q2-18, Tanger’s Charlotte JV (with Simon) closed on a $100 million mortgage loan with a fixed interest rate of 4.27% that matures in July 2028. The proceeds from the loan were used to repay existing $90 million mortgage loan with an interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.45% that had an original maturity date of November 2018. Tanger’s share of the excess cash (of about $4.7 million) was used to pay down the floating rate line of credit.

Only $224 million is outstanding under Tanger’s unsecured lines of credit, leaving 62% unused capacity or approximately $370 million. In Q2-18 Tanger maintained a substantial interest coverage ratio of 4.4x and net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 6.0x at quarter-end.

Tanger’s average term of maturity was 6.1 years and the weighted average interest rate for outstanding debt as of Q1-18 was 3.4%. Tanger has no significant debt maturities until April of 2021.

Tanger continues to execute on its share buyback plan on a leverage-neutral basis. During Q2-18 the company repurchased approximately 476,000 of its common shares at a weighted average price of $21.01 per share for a total consideration of $10 million. Year-to-date, Tanger has repurchased approximately 919,000 shares or $20 million at a weighted average price of $21.74. This leaves approximately $56 million remaining under its $125 million share repurchase authorization.

Source: Q2-18 Earnings Transcripts

A Safe and Reliable Dividend

Tanger’s Q2-18 FFO available to common shareholders was $0.60 per share, an increase of 2% over Q2-17. Incremental income from new developments and expansions completed in 2017 and reduced G&A expense were partially offset by the same-center NOI decrease of 1.9% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by the 2017 and 2018 store closures. On a year-to-date basis, same-center NOI was -1.7%. There were no material lease termination fees in the consolidated portfolio during Q2-18.

In April, Tanger raised its dividend by 2.2% on an annualized basis to $1.40 per share. The company has raised the dividend every year since becoming a public company 25 years ago, and over the last 3 years, the dividend has grown 22% cumulatively. Tanger expects FFO to exceed the dividend by more than $100 million in 2018 with an expected FFO payout ratio under 60%.

Keep in mind, Tanger is the ONLY mall REIT that increased its dividend during the last recession, and that’s a testament to the company’s strict discipline. Now consider Tanger’s year-to-date performance:

Now consider Tanger’s dividend yield, compared with the peers:

Now consider Tanger’s payout ratio, compared with the peers:

Now consider Tanger’s P/FFO multiple, compared with the peers:

Now, as I explained above, outlets are unique and it’s not fair to compare them as such to malls. It’s rather obvious to see why CBL Properties (CBL) is trading at 2.3x P/FFO and 38% below the company’s 4-year P/FFO average. As I explained in an article last week, CBL is a “Strong Sell” that should be avoided, the company has cut its dividend multiple times and is likely to see another one (CUT).

Alternatively, Tanger has a fortress balance sheet with a highly disciplined management team. The company has done an excellent job maintaining occupancy while continuing to grow its dividend. Over the years, Tanger has excelled by maintaining conservative underwriting principles, always adhering to align with investors.

As a value investor, I must stress the importance of Tanger’s circle of competence. No other retail REIT has such obvious “pure play” principles, not just a basic understanding of the business model, but a highly skilled expertise in aligning with best-in-class retailers. As Warren Buffett points out, “knowing your perimeter in your circle of competence may be far more important than the size of the circle.”

Yet, Buffet also recognizes that success means being patient and waiting on the right timing. While the rain continues to fall here, as I write this article, I am reminded that Tanger has successfully managed to weather dozens, if not hundreds of storms, and over the years the company has continued to deliver on its promise.

While the market may not be in agreement today, I am willing to wait out the cycling storms, recognizing that “the defensive investor must confine himself to the shares of important companies with a long record of profitable operations and in strong financial condition.” I am maintaining a STRONG BUY on Tanger Outlets.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.