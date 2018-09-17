Southwest Airlines - Buying Outperformance

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is currently in a strong uptrend. The company is offsetting any headwinds from rising fuel prices by further growing passenger numbers and overall fuel and cost efficiency improvements. Adding to that, the company is benefiting from general strength in the transportation industry. When adding the attractive valuation, I expect the stock price to break $70 on the mid-term while continuing to outperform both airline competitors as well as the general transportation industry.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Cost Cutting Is Key

Second quarter EPS came in at $1.26. This is $0.03 above expectations and 2% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. It is the third consecutive quarter with positive EPS growth even though the growth rate has dropped to 2%. Nonetheless, it seems that the company is able to keep the growth streak alive after a very volatile period in both 2016 and 2017.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $5.74 billion. This is more or less in line with expectations. Sales are also unchanged on a year-on-year basis after growing 1% in the first quarter of this year and 4% in Q4 of 2017.

The bad news is that sales growth is absolutely zero. The good news is that the trend is still up. Sales are continuing their strong uptrend that started immediately after the recession of 2009. Net income is no different with the exception that tax cuts added more momentum last year which boosted earnings from $2 billion to more than $3.5 billion on a trailing twelve months basis.

LUV Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Speaking of tax cuts, Southwest Airlines itself had a comment in their most recent earnings call that hit the nail on the head.

We benefited from federal income tax reform, but even that wasn't quite enough to offset the fuel price increases.

The company carried $35 million revenue passengers in the second quarter with a load factor of 84.7%. This load factor is 1 point lower compared to Q2 of 2017 while total revenue passengers hit a new record high. Also, second quarter RASM declined 3% which is the result of a lower load factor.

2 points of this RASM decline were due to the Flight 1380 incident that reduced passenger revenues by roughly $100 million. However, Southwestern has increased marketing spending which has caused third and fourth quarter bookings to be back on track. Moreover, most recent traffic statistics show that August further improved total revenue passengers while the load factor stabilized on a YTD basis.

The problem however remains the rising price of fuel. It might be not a surprise to anyone given that oil is currently close to $70 per barrel. Year-on-year fuel prices rose 11% to $2.21 which was in line with the company's guidance but still a massive weight on the bottom line. In addition to that, the company is working on fuel optimization by reducing seat weight and by investing in new airplanes. The second quarter available seat mile per gallon improved by 1.7%. Even though this number is still below the 2% full year target, the company expects further tailwinds after the delivery of new MAX aircrafts.

Nonetheless, operating margins declined to 16.9% in Q2 from 21.2% in Q2 of 2017. Below, I made an overview of the company's operating margins compared to some of its major peers. Even though the company's margins are down slightly, we see that margins are outperforming.

LUV Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

One of the reasons why Southwest is so successful is its business model. Yes, the company is a so called 'LCC' (low cost carrier). However, there is one big difference. The company is not only a cost leader, the company is following an integrated cost leadership-differentiation strategy. This means that the company is focusing on low prices while offering a few key services that are able to satisfy current customers needs. Note that this only works as long as a company is able to satisfy these needs. Once an airline fails to deliver on its promises it enters a 'stuck in the middle' zone. This means that a company is trying to offer low prices while investing in the wrong services. This is never sustainable on the long term because these companies lose their competitive edge.

Southwestern is doing everything right. The company is able to offer low prices while being a leader when it comes to customer satisfaction. The company had the best customer service in both 2016 and 2017 which means that the strategy is executed to perfection.

Source: Southwest Airlines Investor Presentation (August 2018)

That said, the second quarter was no blowout quarter. However, the company was able to further grow revenue passengers while margins were still outperforming industry peers. Moreover, the effects from flight 1380 are being offset by higher marketing spending which is resulting in strong bookings for both Q3 and Q4.

That said, those results are causing the company to outperform its peers. In the graph below, I am comparing both the stock price as well as the ratio between Southwest Airlines and the Transportation ETF (XTN). This ETF has a high airline exposure which makes it an interesting comparison.

Source: TradingView

At this point, I not only expect the stock to rise to $70 on the mid-term, I also expect the stock to continue its outperformance. It's also key to mention that the valuation is still very attractive. The company is trading at 17 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of 12.3. The PEG ratio is slightly below 1.0.

The downside is a slowing economy which would make it extremely difficult to offset higher prices while overall sales and profitability ratios would suffer as well. However, at this point I do not expect major economic headwinds and believe Southwest is well positioned for further gains.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.