Taubman Centers Has No Margin Of Safety

While the mall properties are indeed best in class, investors would do far better to look elsewhere for mall space exposure.

Best case scenario returns for TCO put annual returns in the high single digits. A recession and/or further declines in bricks and mortar retail could lead to significant underperformance.

Taubman Centers (TCO) offers little to no margin of safety to investors. As a result, I am recommending conservative mall investment shoppers consider Simon Property Group (SPG) and more enterprising investors look to Washington Prime Group (WPG).

Restricted Growth Opportunities

While TCO prides itself on its capabilities as a mall developer, it admitted on its Q2 Earnings Call that there are no mall development opportunities in the U.S. (despite the robust economy) due to the current overbuilt state of bricks and mortar retail (and malls, in particular) in the country.

Management is pointing to its development opportunities in Asia as significant growth drivers. But even then, their new development in South Korea has an underwhelming stabilized cash yield of ~6.5%, not exactly indicating robust returns on invested capital, even when factoring fee income and appreciation potential.

That being said, organic growth remains strong thanks in large part to the company's premier locations and the strong economy. Through Q2, year-over-year comparable center NOI is up 4.1% (5.4% including lease cancellation income), while the mall tenant sales per square foot are up a robust 9.1%, significantly outpacing the growth in the broader economy. Shares have experienced solid 5% year-over-year FFO growth, leading management to hike annual guidance with a midpoint showing ~4.8% year-over-year growth.

Premier Properties But Not Invincible

While sales growth remained strong, evidence indicates that these strong growth results are not being equally distributed among tenants, as comparable center occupancy dipped 110 basis points year-over-year to a mere 92.2% (vs. SPG's nearly 95% occupancy rate) and leased space also dipped 70 basis points year-over-year.

This lagging occupancy despite the strong sales numbers implies that management still has considerable work to do to expand its strong tenant base and keep its properties fully occupied. Until it can accomplish this, NOI (and therefore FFO) growth will likely continue to lag behind sales per square foot growth, leading to long-term return underperformance.

That being said, the strength of TCO's properties does give it an element of safety in that they will likely be more resilient in the face of a recession (management did not have to cut its dividend during the last recession while SPG did). Once again, however, the occupancy number must rise several hundred basis points before management can begin to grow rents in line with sales per square foot growth.

Valuation

TCO currently yields only 4.2% and is projected to grow FFO/share at an ~4.8% clip this year. Given the strong state of the economy driving sales, the lack of development opportunities in the U.S., the fairly low cash yields on development projects in Asia, and TCO's ongoing occupancy challenges in spite of the strong business environment, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to exceed this growth rate over the long term. Given that their forward payout ratio is a healthy 71%, the dividend should grow in line with FFO/share, meaning that their near term return projection is probably around 9%, though long-term it is likely to be lower as their growth rate will in all probability shrink when the economy turns south.

TCO Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While a total return profile of 7%-9% is not bad considering the high quality of the properties, investors should also consider the fact that TCO's portfolio is far smaller than SPG's (meaning less economies of scale and networking advantages as well as less diversification safety) and also employs considerably more leverage (again, more risk, interest rate exposure, and less growth potential). Despite these negatives, SPG still yields more and has stronger growth potential. Even riskier WPG has less leverage than TCO and retains more of its cashflows despite offering a more compelling total return potential, by yielding over three times with a flattish FFO/share growth outlook.

Investor Takeaway

TCO has top-tier properties, as their number one position in sales per square foot and impressive list of tenants clearly indicate. However, they are still struggling to sustain high occupancy numbers despite a booming economy. This prevents them from growing NOI in line with sales growth. Furthermore, the lack of development opportunities in the U.S. and the unimpressive cash yields in Asia are another headwind to FFO/share growth. For a REIT with such high leverage, a 9% best-case scenario total return potential in an industry with e-commerce and recession risk is just not attractive, especially when much better alternatives exist (SPG for the defensive investor, WPG for the enterprising investor, or Brookfeild Property Partners (BPY) for those looking to strike a balance).

