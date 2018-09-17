A REIT Backed By The Full Faith And Credit Of The U.S. Government

We also believe that the experienced management team provides alpha in the form of deep-rooted relationships that will drive expansion in the years ahead.

We are maintaining a BUY on Easterly and we are primarily attracted to the company’s high-quality revenue stream and critical mission properties.

As I like to describe to my friends, this REIT is "Printing Money For Investors".

What better way to get paid than a check that is from the United States of America?

Of course, I’m not talking about a tax refund; I don’t see H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) converting to a REIT anytime soon (since they lease their real estate from others). Instead, I’m referring to Easterly Government Properties (DEA), an internally managed REIT with a focus on investing in U.S. government-leased buildings.

In terms of credit quality, Easterly invests in one of the safest real estate sectors. It’s generally accepted the U.S. government will never default on its loan obligations and so these four words – full faith and credit - have tremendous value in describing America's credit quality.

The U.S. government is the largest employer in the world - and the largest office tenant in the U.S - and Easterly is well-positioned to capitalize on this highly fragmented universe while delivering investors the ultimate sleep-well-at-night dividend income.

As I like to describe to my friends, this REIT is Printing Money For Investors…

Photo Source

The New Kid In Town

In February 2015, Easterly completed its IPO on the NYSE, and the company raised $207 million (priced at the midpoint of $15.00 per share) that included the full exercise of 12 million shares.

Since 2010, DEA has acquired 62 properties encompassing 5.3 million square feet, including 31 properties leased primarily to U.S. Government tenant agencies. As I explained in June, DEA recently acquired 14 new buildings for $430.0 million (at a 6.5% cap rate), included in the 62-property count.

This acquisition expands Easterly’s portfolio by 39% based on rentable square feet, while maintaining focus on U.S. government agencies with enduring missions:

Easterly is the only internally managed REIT with a focus on investing in U.S. government-leased buildings. The other direct peer is Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV), an externally advised REIT.

Easterly focuses on the acquisition, development and management of class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration.

The average age of the U.S. government's owned properties is approximately 49 years. GSA-leased inventory has grown 24.0% since 1998 (as compared with an 8.1% decline for GSA-owned), and the GSA now rents more than it owns. Given recent federal budget constraints, it is likely that the U.S. government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets.

The pool of assets that Easterly and GOV fishes in is fragmented – the ten largest owners of GSA-leased assets own approximately 18.6% in aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 3.4%. No national broker or clearing house for GSA-leased properties.

Easterly sticks to critical missions of the federal government that don't go out of favor - agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Easterly only deals with the U.S. federal government, and the REIT does not have an interest in working with any other government, state or local, because these are not backed by the "full faith and credit" of the United States.

Its usual tenants are subject to annual appropriations from capricious state governors and governments. Accordingly, Easterly underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency. The portfolio is 100% leased and the weighted average age is 13.5 years.

Most of DEA's buildings are office buildings (71%) and the rest are either courthouse/office (5%), lab (9%), VA Outpatient (10%) or others (5%). Here's a snapshot of DEA's geographic footprint:

Almost Like A Laddered Bond Portfolio

As stated above, Easterly's portfolio is around 97% backed by the U.S. government and the GSA has never financially defaulted on a lease throughout its history, and because Easterly does not lease to state agencies, there are no risks related to appropriations.

Easterly has long-term initial lease structures (typically 10 to 20 years) with renewal terms typically of five to 10 years. The company has CPI-based reimbursement of operating expense increases and the GSA generally pays all property tax increases. The company underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency.

Easterly has a three-part underwriting process, and before purchasing any building, the company performs a three-part underwriting analysis to determine if the asset should be introduced into its growing portfolio.

Easterly’s ability to win the 14-pack portfolio acquisition in a public bidding process highlights many of the company’s strengths that distinguish it from other potential bidders. As Easterly’s CEO explains,

First, we understand this very niche market of federal leased real estate. We can underwrite each asset appropriately thus enabling us to be very fair buyers in the process. Second, our cost of capital is cheaper than other bidders because of this we were able to purchase this large accretive deal at an attractive cap rate. Finally, we are flexible and dependable buyers.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2-18 Easterly had total indebtedness of $487.8 million, which comprised $100 million outstanding on the 2016 unsecured term loan facility, $175 million of senior unsecured notes and $212.8 million of secured mortgage debt.

Availability on the revolving line of credit stood at $450 million, and the company's $150 million 2018 unsecured term loan facility remained undrawn. Easterly's net debt to total enterprise value was 19.9%, and its net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA ratio was 3.9x.

Easterly’s board also declared a dividend related to its Q1-18 operations of $0.26 per share, paid on September 27, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2018.

For the 12 months ending December 31, 2018, Easterly modified its guidance of FFO per share on a fully diluted basis to a range of $1.17 to $1.22. This modification is attributable to the anticipated timing of closing of the 14-property portfolio.

This guidance is based on completing the $515 million of acquisitions announced to date this year (expects to close approximately $175 million of acquisition volume in September, and the remaining $255 million in December).

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18 Easterly’s net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.03 and FFO per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.29. FFO as adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.25, and cash available for distribution was $10.9 million.

As Easterly’s business matures the company said that in 2019 it plans to highlight FFO adjusted in addition to FFO on a fully diluted basis, as the company “believes this metric will help highlight the economic strength and cash flow generation capability of the underlying portfolio.”

The company said it “may confuse some investors regarding the cash generating power of the FFO guidance which we have historically provided” and the “objective is to deliver a growing cash dividend backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government”.

source: Q2-18 earnings transcript

This REIT Is Printing Money For Investors

Many of the highest quality net lease REITs like Realty Income (O) and STORE Capital (STOR) are getting a tad pricey, with dividend yields sub-5%.

Keep in mind that we consider Easterly a specialty office REIT, but because of the company’s high-quality sources of revenue I thought it would be appropriate to make the comparison. Now compare Easterly with the office peers:

We find Easterly attractive, based on the 5.2% yield, so now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Easterly’s P/FFO is 16.4x, and trades around 4% below the historical multiple (4-year) of 17.0x. Again, it’s not a fair comparison since Easterly is somewhat of a hybrid operation. Let’s examine Easterly’s price performance with O, National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and STOR:

Interesting: As you can see, the net lease REITs have generated price appreciation of around 15% over the last six months and Easterly has been ignored. Also, remember that Easterly telegraphed an FFO bump ($1.17 to $1.22) and Mr. Market just blinked. Needless to say, Easterly has also telegraphed continued divided increases (via the FFO guidance increase).

Also, reviewing the FAT Graph data, we can see that Easterly is forecasted to generate outsize FFO/share growth in 2019-2020:

In addition to dividend growth, Easterly’s inside ownership helps me sleep well at night:





In summary, we are maintaining a BUY on Easterly and we are primarily attracted to the company’s high-quality revenue stream and critical mission properties. We also believe that the experienced management team provides alpha in the form of deep-rooted relationships that will drive expansion in the years ahead.

Of course, the stable and growing dividend is what we are most excited about and this is why we consider Easterly the quintessential mail box money REIT. The only thing we don’t like is that we wish Easterly would begin paying the dividend monthly…and what a great slogan this would be….”The government-backed monthly dividend company”.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Q2-18 Earnings Transcript, and DEA Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (BDN), (CIO), (VNO), (OFC), (SLG), (CXP), (PDM), (HIW), (CUZ), (ESRT), (BXP), and (KRC).

Brad Thomas is the #1 writer on Seeking Alpha (based on page-views), and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Strong Buy/Hold/Sell (and soon Strong Sell) recommendations. For new subscribers we will include a FREE autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.