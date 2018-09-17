MAM Software: Hold For Now

MAM Software (MAMS) has already released its 10-K for FY 2018 (on their SEC filings page), with its earnings call scheduled for September 17th. Before management has time to provide clearer guidance on the call, I want to go through MAM's performance this year to see if they are on the right track for long-term success.

Overview of Products/Services

First, let's briefly take a look at what products and services MAM offers:

Automotive Aftermarket Industry

(Source: MAM website)

These services are relevant only to the auto industry, which is the industry MAM originally focused on before expanding to other verticals. They help all types of businesses across the auto aftermarket supply chain organize operations and increase efficiency.

Business Solutions

(Source: MAM website)

Business solutions have been expanded to building supply and general distribution companies. MAM realized these verticals have similar supply chain needs as the auto aftermarket industry, and has made modifications to allow businesses from these different verticals to use MAM's solutions. Cloud solutions are something to watch for in particular as MAM seeks to migrate its customers from on-premise solutions to higher margin cloud solutions.

Now, let's dive into MAM's performance.

Financial Performance

(Source: FY 2018 10-K)

Looking at MAM's latest results, total UK revenue grew 16% and total NA revenue grew 9%. Oddly, non-recurring revenue grew faster than recurring revenue in the UK market, and I suspect that is related to MAM expanding into new verticals, in which those businesses may prefer licensed products instead of subscriptions. I hope management clarifies why that occurred in their call next week, because looking at the table below, non-recurring revenue in the UK has been trending downwards for the last few years in the UK.

(Created by author)

If you look back to the previous years, UK revenue is up for the first time since 2015 and near the same amount as 2015 revenue. The decrease in non-recurring revenue is supposed to be good as MAM transitions customers from perpetual licenses to subscriptions. In 2017, the currency effect of USD gaining against GBP led to a $3.4 million decrease in total UK revenue. Thus, total UK revenue would have been approximately $23.7 million, which is a 3.7% increase from 2016. Making the same adjustments for 2016, in which foreign exchange rates decreased total UK revenue by $1.4 million, revenue would have been up around 3.2%. The purpose of going through those calculations is to show that revenue in the UK has actually been increasing when holding the impact of exchange rates constant. However, total UK revenue in 2018 benefited by $1.4 million due to favorable exchange rate shifts. Thus, the real UK revenue increase is 8.8%, which is not weak, but is only half the growth MAM truly had in the UK market this year.

For the NA market (US & Canada), recurring revenue growth is slowing. Expansion into the NA market is vital to MAM's long-term growth potential, and it seems that adoption of their auto industry software is not catching on as quickly as they would like. Being a smaller company obviously makes it harder to penetrate a market, but I wonder if pricing may have something to do with the slow adoption in North America (Q3 2018 earnings call):

There are other products out there in the market right now that, yes, could – would be seen as being cheaper alternatives. But we're looking to offer a value solution for the forward-thinking and go-forward-type tire dealers and service and repair operations in the market. –Michael Jamieson (NYSE:CEO)

In this case, I think the SaaS model may be making it hard to strategically gain market share, because in the past, companies would offer licensed software at a very competitive rate to gain market share in new markets. With subscription pricing, the initial price is something you do not want to set too low, otherwise the loss of margin is likely to be carried forward throughout the entirety of the customer lifetime. Thus, in addition to lacking a name that US/Canadian auto parts businesses recognize, I bet that an unwillingness on management's part to enter the market at lower prices for subscriptions is turning off some prospective customers.

However, it could be that NA auto aftermarket businesses are slow to adopt new practices, and still gravitate towards perpetual licenses instead of subscriptions. I only mention this because non-recurring revenue in NA grew over 28% in 2017, while basically remaining flat in 2018. Irregularity in revenue growth for licensed products is natural due to the one-time payment structure of them, and MAM may have had an easier time finding new customers in 2017, and subsequently could have run out of leads in 2018.

Although I have pointed out peculiarities with revenues from the two markets, total revenue increased by a decent 13.2%. I just hope that this growth will prove to be sustainable though, since MAM's market share saturated in the UK auto aftermarket after hitting merely $23 million in total revenue in 2015. The CEO mentioned the release of products for building, plumbing, and electrical merchants, in the Q3 2018 earnings call, as a source of additional revenue. For the upcoming call in a few days, I expect analysts to ask about sales progress in those new verticals, and also what management has planned for the lumber industry, which was mentioned in the 2018 10-K as a vertical they plan to design solutions for.

Now I will move onto the costs of revenue.

(Source: 2018 10-K)

Total expenses grew at nearly the same rate as total revenue, increasing 12% in 2018. I think that MAM is doing well in this category. R&D primarily increased as a result of adapting existing software to work for businesses in different verticals. Thus, I do not expect to see sharp increases in R&D for future periods. Meanwhile, sales and marketing expenses went down. It may seem like a good thing, but I wish MAM would display the expenses be region to see if NA sales and marketing spending went up, and if UK sales and marketing spending dropped sharply due to success with the subscription model lowering the required amount of employees. In fact, the $0.2 million decrease is attributed to lower headcount and perpetual license commissions in the UK, but where does that leave spending for the NA market? Maybe MAM is focusing on making sure their beta sites are functioning well before trying to grab new customers, as the CEO also mentioned in the Q3 earnings call. In either case, we will have to wait until Monday. For G&A, the increase was primarily due to taxes on vesting equity rewards, which there is nothing to glean from.

(Source: 2018 10-K)

Moving onto the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents rose nearly $3 million as a result of strong cash flows from operations this year, which I will look into further later. The slight increase in accounts receivable is normal, and I am encouraged by the decrease in net allowance for doubtful accounts, which means the credit worthiness of customers has improved. The other thing worth mentioning is software development costs, which increased over a million dollars. A majority of the costs involved with that line item stem from software development of NA services. I hope management provides guidance in the upcoming earnings call that helps us better understand how that figure will change moving forward.

(Source: 2018 10-K)

For the liabilities side of MAM, nothing stands out. The only thing I care about here is deferred revenue. The current portion of deferred revenue grew approximately 28%, while long-term deferred revenue grew 48%. These are both solid increases, and the fact that long-term deferred revenue grew at a faster rate is indicative of bookings picking up, which is a good sign as MAM continues to transition to a SaaS model. Also, since current portion of deferred revenue is a larger figure than long-term deferred revenue, this implies that a majority of subscriptions are for 1 year. If long-term deferred revenues increase at a faster rate next year, then that could be a sign that customers were trying out MAM's software and decided to sign up for a longer term subscription. However, the reverse is true if customers decide they do not like MAM's services. So, long-term deferred revenue is a key metric to watch for in subsequent earnings reports.

(Source: 2018 10-K)

Now, since nothing noteworthy occurred in the other cash flow categories, I will focus on the operating cash flows. MAM either did a better job collecting on accounts receivable or just had one bad customer last year, because bad debt expense decreased by 69%. The increase in account receivable decelerated and deferred revenue decelerated too, which is not a positive sign for sales. But, the decreases are modest and could be coincidental. Finally, spending on inventories decreased, which is reflective of the lower costs of the SaaS model that are slowly benefiting MAM. Overall, the increase in operating cash flow was buoyed by deferred income taxes. In order to keep it up, MAM will have to find a way to increase net income in FY 2019.

Conclusion

With their FY 2018 10-K already released days before the earnings call, MAM's total revenue grew at its fastest pace in the last three years. Although total revenue grew robustly this year, the company's focus on growth in the NA market does not seem to be paying off as much as hoped, since recurring and non-recurring revenues decelerated from the previous year. That may be due to the testing of beta sites in the NA market, but management will have to clarify the decline during the upcoming earnings call for investors to better understand if growth is stalling, or if more growth is to come. Beyond this earnings report, deferred revenue will be the most important metric to watch since an increase in that line item will signal that bookings are increasing, and that the subscription model is working in the verticals that MAM currently operates within.

I recommend holding shares until further guidance is provided regarding the progress of NA market penetration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.