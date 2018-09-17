Your Daily Pharma Scoop: XBiotech Reports Positive Data, AstraZeneca's New Approval, Novartis' Positive MS Trial

Stocks in News: XBIT, AZN

XBiotech's bermekimab shows positive effect in dermatitis pilot study

XBiotech reported preliminary positive data from an open-label, dose escalation study of Phase 2 trial assessing its bermekimab candidate in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). On September 13, the share price climbed 28% pre-market on this apparently positive news. However, in spite of two subsequent spikes during the last two days, the share price has not yet fully recovered to its price range before the mid-September slide that wiped off ~50% of its share price between September 6 ($4.01) and 11 ($2.13). The share closed at $2.77 at the end of last week.

In first stage of the study, 200 mg injections were administered on a weekly dose on 9 patients. One-third of the patient group had at least 50% improvement in EASI score from baseline, and 44% had 75% improvement in quality of life measures. Three patients had their itch intensity reduced to half during the period of administration. A larger study in 20 patients in a higher dose of 400 mg/week is ongoing over an eight-week period.

According to the NIH reference data, AD is a fairly common disease that "affects 10 to 20 percent of children and 5 to 10 percent of adults." Even if the disorder is not always a manifestation of the allergic reaction of the body, the descriptor "atopic" refers to such an association. The disorder usually manifests as the dermatitis or inflammation of skin. In many cases the condition begins early in the infancy and is automatically cured before adolescence.

But it also has other completely different patterns of appearance and persistence. As in some people with the disorder, the condition continues into their adulthood, and in some, the condition does not even appear before their adulthood. In infancy, the common areas of occurrence of the inflammation are face, scalp, hands, feet, in the bend of the elbows and knees, and on the front of the neck.

The severity of the itchiness can even lead to a condition in which it disturbs sleep and affects a person's quality of life. People with this disorder also have an increased risk of related inflammatory diseases like inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and hair loss caused by a malfunctioning immune reaction (alopecia areata). It is also reported that they have an increased risk of having behavioral and psychiatric disorders like depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Bermekimab is a natural monoclonal human antibody that exhibits immunoregulatory activity through blocking IL-1⍺ activity. Bermekimab targets a pro-inflammatory factor known as interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α). IL-1α is alternatively known as hematopoietin 1. It is a cytokine of the interleukin-1 family that in humans is encoded by the IL-1α gene.

Research publications have confirmed that "Overexpression of the major epidermal proinflammatory cytokines interleukin (IL) 1 alpha (IL-1α) and 1 beta (IL-1β) is positively correlated with symptom exacerbation and disease progression in psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, neutrophilic dermatoses, skin phototoxicity, and skin cancer." Hence, these receptors have been therapeutic targets for autoinflammatory skin diseases.

However, because this class of drugs has system-wide effects, its clinical effectiveness is still limited. Recent research hypothesizes that local effects of extracellular IL-1α and its precursor pro-IL-1α may become a promising drug target for the treatment and prevention of many skin diseases. That is the area that allows further development of the drug.

The company has four disease programs. Apart from dermatology - of which AD is a serious section - there are oncological and infectious disease programs. There is also an inflammatory disorders program that focuses on cardiovascular restenosis and type II diabetes. Apart from the current dermatological focus, bermekimab has reached Phase 3 trial in advanced colorectal cancer and symptomatic colorectal cancer. Overall, there are three candidates of the company which are on FDA fast track: bermekimab in both advanced colorectal cancer and peripheral vascular disease. Third of such fast tracked candidate of the company is 514G3 indicated in S. aureus bacteremia, which is also at the final stage of a Phase 2 trial.

Just before the announcement of the trial results, on September 12, the company announced the appointment of Peter Libby, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The company announced that "Dr. Libby will work with XBiotech to help further develop its clinical and research programs including studies evaluating bermekimab's potential in improving patient outcomes by reducing risk of heart attack or strokes."

A recent publication of the work of Dr. Libby's group recently described its discovery of a crucial mechanism of heart attacks and stroke. As expected, Dr. Libby will be part of the team that will further develop the use of bermekimab to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. The company hopes to now further its clinical development of bermekimab as a prophylaxis in patients at high risk of heart attack and stroke. As per the latest financial reports, the company has cash of $25.7M, and the burn rate is ~$5.6M. So it has a reasonable amount of cash to continue a few quarters to possible approval and commercialization of advanced candidates. At a 28% surge in share price, the company's market cap stood at just over $100M.

FDA OKs AstraZeneca's Lumoxiti for a type of leukemia

AstraZeneca's Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk) injection is now FDA-approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory hairy cell leukemia (HCL). In particular, those patients who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapies, including a purine nucleoside analog.

Lumoxiti was previously designated as an orphan drug. It is an anti-CD22 recombinant immunotoxin. The molecule is constituted of an antibody that binds to the protein found on B-lymphocytes (CD22). The antibody is in turn fused to a toxin. The toxin leads to cell death of the cancerous cells when it is internalized. It works by blocking the protein translation of those cells. When it blocks the protein translation, the cell cannot read the information from mRNA. This leads to their failure to build further proteins and the cells die.

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a rare B-cell malignancy characterized by high CD22 expression. Patients affected by the disease typically are also more susceptible to pancytopenia and to infection. When a person's body has very few red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, the condition is called pancytopenia. Although long-term complete remission with the purine nucleoside analogs pentostatin or cladribine is achieved by many patients, in almost 50% cases, the disease will relapse by 16 years and will lead to additional treatment. In the relapsed cases, purine nucleoside analogs are reported to offer lower complete response rate, shorter duration of response, and higher risk of cumulative toxicity compared with the initial treatment regime. Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is four to five times more frequent in men than women and represents 2% of all leukemias with approximately 1,000 new cases being reported in the United States each year.

In Other News

Novartis' Gilenya shows treatment benefit in young people with MS

Novartis' (NVS) Gilenya (fingolimod) met the primary endpoint of a Phase 2 clinical trial in children and adolescents aged 10-17 with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The candidate significantly reduced the relapse rate over two years compared to interferon beta-1a (Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Avonex). Compared to those receiving Avonex, patients receiving Gilenya experienced an 82% lower relapse rate.

Galapagos and MorphoSys launch early-stage study of subcutaneous MOR106 in dermatitis

Phase 1 bridging study evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of anti-IL117C antibody MOR106 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is announced by Galapagos NV (GLPG) and its collaboration partner MorphoSys AG (MOR).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals receives Fast Track Designation for praliciguat for the treatment of HFpEF

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (IRWD) praliciguat (IW-1973) receives fast track designations for the treatment of patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Moleculin's brain cancer drug candidate begins patient dosing

Phase 1 clinical trial of Moleculin Biotech's (MBRX) new cancer drug candidate known as WP1066 is initiated. Apparently the initial dosing of WP1066 in glioblastoma patients is well tolerated.

ArQule receives Fast Track Designation for Miransertib for the treatment of PROS

ArQule's (NASDAQ:ARQL) miransertib (ARQ 092) for the treatment of an ultra-rare genetic disorders called PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) is now designated a Fast Track candidate.

Incyte's ruxolitinib cream successful in mid-stage dermatitis study

Incyte's (INCY) ruxolitinib cream in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial.

FDA extends action date for Acorda's Inbrija to January 5, 2019

FDA extended action date of Acorda Therapeutics' (ACOR) NDA for Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder) for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease patients who are taking a carbidopa/levodopa regimen beyond the usual three-month period. Revised PDUFA date is January 5, 2019.

FDA accepts Regeneron's application for Eylea for diabetic retinopathy, action date May 13, 2019

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) marketing application for Eylea (aflibercept) to treat patients with diabetic retinopathy is now accepted for review. PDUFA date is May 13, 2019.

Ardelyx submits NDA for U.S. marketing authorization of Tenapanor for IBS-C

Ardelyx (ARDX) files NDA of tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

FDA OKs STAAR Surgical's Visian Toric implantable lens

STAAR Surgical Company's (STAA) Visian Toric Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) for the correction of myopia with astigmatism is now FDA-approved.

FDA OKs subcutaneous Actemra for rare form of juvenile arthritis

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Actemra (tocilizumab) subcutaneous formulation for the treatment of active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) in patients at least two years old is now approved by the FDA. Earlier in April 2011, the intravenous formulation for SJIA was approved in the U.S.

