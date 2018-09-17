Why Heineken Deserves A Premium Over Anheuser-Busch InBev

Almost 6 months ago, I wrote an article in which I stated that I wanted to initiate a position in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). I already had a position in Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY). Back then, the Dutch brewer had almost no presence in China. My thesis was that AB InBev was better positioned in China - the country with the largest population. However, Heineken has since then made some great moves which increased its presence in the Chinese market. Therefore, the only thing I liked about AB InBev is no longer valid. In this article, I will present several reasons why Heineken deserves its premium valuation compared to AB InBev. I will first go over both company's valuation and then discuss Heineken's China deal.

Valuations

P/E Ratio Yield Pay-out Ratio Debt/Equity Heineken 23.27 1.42% 33% 0.85 Anheuser-Busch InBev 22.21 3.60% 80% 1.59

As you can see in the table above, Heineken trades at a small premium compared to AB InBev. I would argue that Heineken deserves this premium and that shares of the Dutch brewer are currently more attractively priced than shares of the world's largest brewer.

One of the reasons is that Heineken, in my opinion, has a better dividend policy than AB InBev. Heineken pays out 33% of its profits and invests the rest in its business. Because of this, the company was able to double its market share in Brazil by acquiring Kirin Holdings. Just like AB InBev, Heineken has made quite some acquisitions over the last couple of years. However, Heineken's Debt to Equity ratio is much healthier because the company can use cash from operations to fuel the acquisitions. AB InBev does not have this luxury. For example, AB InBev had a dividend payout ratio of 136% in 2016.

AB InBev's debt-heavy balance sheet also results in the company not being able to make bolt-on a acquisition in the cannabis industry. Both Heineken and AB InBev have not made a partnership/acquisition in the cannabis industry yet. Heineken has already successfully launched HI-FI HOPS, while AB InBev is falling behind in this upcoming market. Molson Coors (TAP) has created a joint venture with Hexo Corp. (OTCPK:HYYDF) and Constellation Brands (STZ) has invested $4 billion in Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC). If I were a shareholder of AB InBev, I would be worried if the reason that AB InBev does not have a partnership with a cannabis company yet may be because of the high debt load. With beer volumes declining, getting into the cannabis-infused beverage market is only starting to become more important.

China

6 months ago, Heineken had almost no influence in China. The Dutch brewer had less than 1% market share in this huge market. The Chinese market is expected to be valued at $57,495 million in 2018. While the U.S. market is still the largest with US$76,916 million in 2018, big brewers like Heineken and AB InBev cannot, just like the cannabis market, ignore China.

Now what happened to change this situation? In a deal worth $3.1 billion, Heineken acquired a 40% stake in China Resources (OTCPK:CRHKY) (OTC:CRHKF), maker of Snow; China's most popular beer brand. This gives Heineken effectively an 11% market share in China. The Dutch brewer will license its brands to China Resources on a long-term basis. China Resources' parent company has acquired Heineken shares worth about 464 million euros ($538 million).

Synergies

To me, the deal makes a lot of sense. Even though China Resources is well positioned in China with Snow, it still lacks a strong international brand in its portfolio. While Heineken does have the strong international brands to benefit from the premiumisation trend, it does not have the distribution channels in China. These channels can take up to four years to build. You may already have guessed it, but China Resources does have the required distribution channels. Therefore, the partnership makes perfect sense.

China Resources will also benefit from Heineken's distribution channels. Snow is currently not available in a lot of countries. By partnering with Heineken, China Resources can export its drinks to almost all over the world. I bet a lot of people would like to try China's most popular beer.

China Resources earned $171 million in FY17. 40%, or $68.4 million, of this will be added to Heineken's bottom line. Heineken posted a profit of $2.61 billion in FY17. Therefore, the deal will increase Heineken's earnings by around 2.6%. This is a relatively low percentage, but one should keep in mind that the above represented synergies will help both companies' earnings grow over the upcoming years.

Volume

AB InBev has been struggling to keep volumes growing organically. In FY17, the company's total beer volume decreased from 616 to 613. While this is just a small decrease, the most important thing about it is that the company is not able to grow volumes. Something which is important in the long run. The company has been able to keep growing revenue because of the premiumisation trend. However, the question is for how long the company can increase prices. Increasing revenue with price increases seems unsustainable in the long run. The good thing for AB InBev is that the company posted organic volume growth of 0.8% in its last half year 2018 results.

Heineken grew volumes and revenue in every geographical segment in FY17. Growing revenues has not been a problem for the Dutch brewer. In Q1 2018, Heineken posted organic volume growth of 4.3%. This leaves AB InBev's 0.8% growth in the dust.

Conclusion

Heineken beats AB InBev on several metrics and therefore deserves a premium valuation. Heineken has a better dividend policy, resulting in a safer balance sheet. The safer balance sheet allows the company to make a big move into the cannabis market; may it be by a joint venture, similar to Molson Coors, or by a big investment, like Constellation Brands. I doubt that AB InBev will make a similar move because it will only increase its debt more. While both companies are able to grow volumes organically and increase revenue, Heineken definitely has the upper hand in the last quarter.

