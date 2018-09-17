AutoZone: The Potential Remains

Valuation continues to be discounted, at only 16x forward earnings vs. 23x peer average; below 10-year average P/E of 17x.

AutoZone shares have stagnated for most of 2018, although shares are up over 30% in the past year.

AutoZone (AZO) has had a rough year, with shares up just over 3% year-to-date - falling short of the S&P 500 index by more than 4 percentage points. Yet in the past year, the company's shares have returned over 30%.

That said, AutoZone continues to impress us with steady revenue growth, healthy margins, and robust bottom-line growth. With shares trading below both their peer average and historical average, we see a quality company at a reasonable - if not, attractive - price.

Financial Overview

The street is expecting revenue of ~$3.6 billion and an EPS of $17.91. This would reflect revenue growth of over 2% year-over-year, slightly higher than the y/y growth achieved last quarter. Last quarter, revenue growth was roughly 1.6% year-on-year, at $2.7 billion.

Many investors remain cautious however, citing Amazon as a growing concern. The e-commerce giant has been growing rapidly, eating up many retailers over the past few years. Even then, AutoZone does boast sturdy protection against Amazon - along with other players in the specialty retail. One case we have made before includes the in-person nature of buying auto parts.

Seeking Alpha contributor Okapi Research presented some very compelling points in a recent piece - points which we happen to agree with as well. Among them, Okapi notes the value in consultations - something which e-commerce may not be able to replicate. More importantly, AutoZone's ability to house slow-turning inventory also gives them a leg up versus e-commerce competition, which may not have the specific resources for such a business. You can read Okapi Research's article here.

Costs in Q3 came in fairly flat, with the company's effective tax rate pulling back by several percentage points. COGS as a percentage of sales contracted 88 basis points into Q3 to 46.5%, although it continues hovering at ~47% in the past year.

Operating margins have been slowly expanding over the past several years, at nearly 36% in the LTM. Excluding any one-time expenses, we don't anticipate any considerable impact to operating expenses in the near term. Other than what would be supplier-related costs, OpEx outlook for Q4 and beyond is bright in our eyes.

In terms of cash, the company is well positioned. Although not at the top, AutoZone's cash pile of over $218 million in the most recent quarter shows that management has the ability to pursue certain growth strategies.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) tops the list with the most cash (>$900 mln) despite having the smallest market capitalization. On the other hand, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) lags behind here with only $37 million. The cash would allow AutoZone to pursue growth strategies, and given the company's high return on invested capital, the results could drive value for some time.

Valuation & Takeaway

AutoZone's valuation looks attractive in various lights. Compared with peers, the company trades at a significantly lower forward P/E ratio. Peers currently average nearly 23x forward earnings, with AutoZone coming in at only 16x.

Although we do believe a discount is warranted given the company's levered balance sheet, even when factoring out capital structure the company trades at only 11x EBITDA vs. peers which average 15x EBITDA. On top of this, performance metrics are the best in the peer group, with net and operating margins of ~17% and ~11% in the past year, respectively.

On a historical basis, the company is trading below its 10-year average P/E. AutoZone's shares have traded between 13-20x earnings over the past decade, averaging ~17x. When looking at the analyst consensus for FY19 EPS of just around $50, we derive a PT of $850 - reflecting upside of over 13% from Friday's close.

We maintain our buy rating, and increase our PT to $850 (from $825).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.