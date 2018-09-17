S&P 500: The Beginning Of The End? - Part 2

Earnings performances in the key holdings of SPY clearly contradict the bearish stance, and the most likely scenario is that we end the year at new highs in the ETF.

In my previous article on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), I detailed the foundational macroeconomic reasons which support the outlook for further gains in the ETF. Trump tax cuts and the administration's focus on easing regulatory restrictions have created an environment whereby corporate earnings were able to surpass analyst expectations during the second quarter of 2018. This remains true for the largest holdings of SPY, and this will help propel the ETF to new highs before the end of this year.

Broad strength in corporate earnings confirms the fact that we are nowhere near the final stages of this cyclically bullish period in the market cycle. As a highly diversified fund selection, SPY offers exposure to the tech, healthcare, and consumer sectors. To examine the strength of this diversification, it is important to look at the recent performances for industrial leaders in each of these areas.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) makes up 1.52% of the ETF, and is the largest healthcare stock present in the fund. During the second quarter, JNJ generated $2.10 in per-share earnings and revenues of $20.83. This was well above market expectations of $2.07 in earnings per share and $20.39 billion in revenue for the period.

Earnings guidance was raised to $8.07-8.17 per share, and the company’s annualized revenue grew by 10.6% during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson now sees full-year revenues coming in at $80.5 billion in 2018. Overall, the performances here are strong, and the numbers show that JNJ has now beaten analyst expectations in each of the last five quarters.

The healthcare sector is the third largest sector offering in SPY, making up 13.89% of the fund. Quarterly performances for Johnson & Johnson suggest strength for the industry as global demand for its pharmaceuticals products remains elevated. JNJ’s pharmaceuticals unit posted sales gains of 20% and cancer drug sales rose to $2.46 billion (a mind-blowing gain of 42.2%). Total revenue of $10.4 billion were posted for the pharmaceuticals segment, easily beating the elevated analyst forecasts of $9.95 billion for the quarter.

In the consumer sector, retail heavyweight Walmart (WMT) remains the key name to watch. WMT makes up 0.55% of the SPY ETF:

Walmart’s earnings figures were unambiguously strong, as more shoppers are coming into its stores and spending more during each visit. In-store traffic in U.S. markets grew by 2.2%, and the average store sales receipt increased by the same figure (2.2%). Walmart’s new grocery delivery services helped the company generate 40% growth in its e-commerce sales and management expects to maintain this rate of growth for the full-year period.

Most impressive was Walmart’s 4.5% comparable sales growth, which soundly beat analyst expectations of 2.4%. This represents the biggest quarterly increase in a decade, as grocery and apparel figures were highly supportive. Ultimately, this suggests the company’s strategy initiatives are paying dividends and the WMT continue to impress in areas which were previously thought to be lagging.

Guidance now suggests that Walmart’s full-year earnings will post at $4.90-5.05 per share range, upwardly revised from $4.75-5.00 previously. Analyst estimates remain closer to the bottom end of this range at $4.80 for the period. Walmart expects same-store sales in the U.S. to rise 3% in fiscal year 2019 (up from the 2% prior target).

Finally, we look at the tech sector, which is the largest segment of the holdings in SPY. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the single-largest component of SPY at 4.42% of the fund’s total holdings:

Apple recently announced new iPhone offerings and an updated Apple watch, which implies the stock will remain in the markets focus near-term. Apple’s earnings and revenue performance for the third quarter beat analyst estimates, surging by an incredible 40% relative to the same quarter last year. Constantly criticized for its exposure to the “mature” mobile phone market, the company's quarterly numbers show that Apple continues to press forward in its bullish growth trends which have been visible since the first quarter of 2017.

This is exemplified in the company’s annualized revenue growth, which has risen to 17% on substantial gains in the average sale price for iPhones products (now seen at $724). Apple shipped 41.3 million iPhones in the third quarter and the company is showed its efforts to diversify into wearables in its most recent products presentation. This will involve a greater focus on products like Beats headphones, AirPods, and the Apple watch.

The wearable products segment generated growth of 60% in the quarter, which suggests elevated consumer demand for high-end or luxury technology products. Supportive trends in the price of memory chips should allow Apple to continue expanding its margins, and the stock is currently trading with a forward P/E of 16.5 which is a stable position in the company’s sector distribution.

These trends represent clear positives across sectors which should help the SPY ETF continue moving higher into the final parts of this year. But, in any surging bull market, it is expected that at certain portion of the investment community will see the glass as ‘half-empty’ and call for a significant decline in valuations. So much so, that it might even be easy for each us to think of a few names in the analyst community which seem to promote this negative outlook a disproportionate percentage of the time. That is not a surprise, either: It is much easier to grab headlines, investor attention, and web clicks when playing to the natural fear impulse.

Last month, this segment of the analyst community found some extra fodder in the double-top formation visible in the central equities benchmarks, which appeared to “validate” the concerns (both real and imagined) of bearish investors. At the same time, this side of the market has attempted to cite trade tensions with China and the NAFTA countries, rising post-summer stock volatility, higher interest rates, and the possibility of peak earning in U.S. markets as fundamental reasons for decline.

But the reality is that these factors are having little discernible impact, and annualized earnings are expected to grow at a rate of 20% in the third and fourth quarters of this year. Revenue gains of 7% are also expected for these periods. Of course, these gains could be in jeopardy if trade tensions slow demand in global markets. But since the U.S. is comparatively self-sufficient (relative to global competitors), growth drivers are still expected to remain heavily centered in domestic consumer activity. (Source: Bloomberg)

These fundamental factors are reflected in the price charts themselves as measured by the Relative Strength Index, which shows a much more measured progression toward the current record highs. This essentially invalidates the argument of a double-top formation signaling the “beginning of the end” in broadly diversified stock instruments like SPY. Cause for concern will not be present until we start to see weakness in real earnings for the major industry sectors, and all indicators are currently pointing to new highs in SPY before the end of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, WMT, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.