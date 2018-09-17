The Tilray Bubble Is Bound To Burst

Shares jumped still higher on Sep. 13 when Tilray announced its approval to export flower to Germany, before running back down in after-hours trading.

Cannabis has exploded onto the scene in recent years. But legal impediments continue to dog the budding industry. While legalization in Canada has sparked the development of a national market, the United States continues to present difficulties thanks to differing regulatory and legal regimes across states, as well as a continued federal ban on cannabis. That federal-level ban has kept U.S. cannabis firms from listing on domestic stock markets.

While U.S. operators are barred by law from going public on domestic exchanges, the same is not the case for Canadian firms. Indeed, a couple of enterprising Canadian cannabis companies have opted to list shares in the U.S., taking advantage of its far larger investor pool and deeper capital markets. There is a catch, however: Despite being able to list their shares, Canadian cannabis operators cannot sell their actual products in the U.S. lest they violate federal laws.

This summer, Tilray (TLRY) became the Nasdaq’s first listed cannabis stock. The Canadian firm has seen astonishing share price growth since its IPO in July. Its initial share price was just $17. It has since rocketed up more than 500%. On Thursday, September 13th, shares closed at $119.76. That is a 14% jump from the previous close.

The spike was driven by news that Tilray had received regulatory approval to export flower to Germany. The Thursday surge proved partly ephemeral, however, with shares giving up a piece of their gains in the after-hours session. The drop came as the result of news that Canadian investors may be barred from the U.S., a prospect that could cause negative ripple effects across the sector.

One thing is now abundantly clear: Tilray is grossly overvalued.

Growth Story Unmoored From Reality

Neither Tilray’s current fundamentals nor its growth prospects can support its share price. We would be astonished if the company’s management were to disagree with that sentiment. After all, they set the price just a couple of months ago. It is unlikely that they would have deliberately sold shares for a fraction of what they believed them to be worth. Indeed, the company admitted in its own IPO prospectus that it would need to tap capital markets in the future in order to fund its growth and development:

“The continued development of our business will require additional financing following the closing of this offering, and there is no assurance that we will obtain the financing necessary to be able to achieve our business objectives.”

Even Cowen, the investment bank that ran Tilray’s book, has found it increasingly difficult to justify a price target anywhere near the current share price. As Citron Research pointed out in a recent report, Cowen’s best efforts to stretch its valuation cannot match the current ebullient market sentiment:

“Cowen has been paid a lot in banking fees but even still the analyst can’t stretch valuation enough to justify current stock price levels. Cowen initiated on TLRY on August 13 and used a 9x multiple on 2020 revenue to derive their price target of $34. Just two weeks later, the analyst raised their 2020 revenue multiple to 17x to get to a new price target of $62.”

Even with a 17x revenue multiple, Tilray would be valued at just $62 a share. Shares are trading at close to double that level. Clearly, there is a significant divergence between investor sentiment and underlying realities.

Reality Check

The irrational exuberance gripping Tilray is the product of retail investors. Institutions are wary of touching cannabis stocks for obvious legal and compliance reasons, leaving Tilray to the whims of the crowd. And the crowd loves cannabis. To an extent, it is easy to understand why they are enthusiastic. We are in the midst of a Green Rush, and the U.S. market is opening up bit by bit. The expectation of endless green fields of growth for Tilray and its ilk can easily produce major positive sentiment. Unfortunately, these investors have misunderstood the market in a fundamental way.

For starters, Tilray is stuck in Canada. Yes, Germany is now in the works, but that market is nothing like the U.S., which is already the biggest market despite legalization in just a few states so far. Canada’s legal cannabis market is already five times larger than all of Canada’s. And the companies raking in the profits in those bigger markets are not listed on the Nasdaq, since they cannot do so. Indeed, Tilray has foreclosed itself to the U.S. market so long as federal regulations forbid it from doing business in the country while being traded on a domestic exchange.

U.S. legalization will undoubtedly happen eventually, first with piecemeal legalization state-by-state, then inevitably at the federal level. When it does, it will not be Canadian operators that clean up in the U.S. market. It will be the firms that already play in that arena.

Investor's Eye View

Tilray, and probably all publicly-listed cannabis stocks, are trading on a false premise. Investors are imputing the full value of the Green Rush to the few companies now listed in Canada, and to the rare pioneers like Tilray willing to go public in the U.S. market. But they do not own, nor will they own, the markets that matter.

Eventually, the market will realize its mistake. When it does, Tilray will come tumbling back down to earth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.